End-of-Summer Fun: Labor Day Events for Westchester Families

Wrap up summer and Labor Day weekend with fireworks, sunflowers, concerts, and more!

Labor Day weekend is almost here, and if you’re a Westchester parent looking for ways to keep the kids entertained, without hopping on a plane or breaking the bank, we’ve gathered a list of fun, local events to help you make the most of these last lazy, hazy days of summer.

These picks are perfect for making one more summer memory before the new school year begins.

Celebrate Labor Day weekend amid scenic Hudson River views at the vibrant Hudson River Arts & Crafts Festival. Explore a curated showcase of handmade works with local artists and crafters sharing their creations. Enjoy delectable treats and drinks from Baked by Susan Bakery, including empanadas, sweets, beer, wine, and cider. The festival offers free admission, free parking, and a complimentary shuttle from Croton Train Station for added convenience.

Saturday, August 30, 2025, 11 am – 5 pm. Rain date, Sunday, August 31)

Senasqua Park, 2 Elliot Way, Croton‑on‑Hudson, NY

End your summer on a high note with a family-friendly beach day at a Westchester public beach. From Friday, August 30th, through Monday, September 1st, you can enjoy the last weekend of the season, relax on the sand, splash in the water and soak up the sun.

Proof of Westchester County residency is required for access. Also, pets are not allowed. Crowded beaches are often too hot and overstimulating for many dogs, so they are better off left at home in the air conditioning. The beach is the perfect way to enjoy one last summer outing while you can.

Friday, August 30th – Monday, September 1st, 11 am– 6:30 pm

Bring the whole family to the Hudson Valley’s favorite summer festival! Enjoy live music, unlimited hayrides, a petting zoo, and a brand-new carousel. Each ticket includes two free sunflowers to take home. The festival also features craft beverages, local food, and a Fun Park (weekends only) with a mega slide and mini golf. On Fridays, you can get discounted tickets. Bring shears to cut your own sunflowers.

Friday, August 29, 4 pm -9 pm, Saturday, August 30, 11 am-9 pm, Sunday, August 31 and Monday, September 1, 11 am-6 pm

Barton Orchards, 63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag

Tickets $23.13-$30.48

Travel back in time to an age of adventure! Join Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth I, on a grand visit to a beautiful 16th-century English village. Cheer your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament. Meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band. Feast on savory sweets and tempting treats. See amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more.

Saturdays and Sundays 10 am–7 pm through Oct. 6

New York Renaissance Faire, 600 State Route 17A, Tuxedo Park, New York

$48; $43 senior 62 and older and Military; $20 ages 5-12

End summer on a high note at the Hudson Valley’s most magical tradition! The 34th Annual Hot-Air Balloon Festival features over 120 scheduled balloon ascensions, including tethered rides, full flights, and the breathtaking evening Majestic Moon Glow. Families can enjoy live music, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities all weekend long. Local radio favorites Chris Marino and Felicia Kirschner Meyer (Q92’s Marino in the Morning) will bring laughs and energy throughout the event. Balloonmeisters Roger and Michele Hooper of Hudson Valley Balloon Adventures oversee this spectacular skyward show.

August 29–31

Tymor Park, Union Vale, NY

Admission: Evening, 2:30 am – 8:30 pm, $26.95, Morning, 5:30 am- 9 am – $13.95, All-Weekend Pass – $39.95, Children under 3 enter free. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Cap off summer with a family night out at the West Point Band’s annual Labor Day Celebration, a local favorite that’s free, scenic, and perfect for kids of all ages. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Hudson River at Trophy Point, this outdoor concert features exciting performances by the West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats drum and bugle corps, and the crowd-pleasing Benny Havens Band. The show ends with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, complete with live cannon fire (which some kids will love and some won’t) and a fireworks finale that lights up the riverfront. Bring a blanket, snacks, and maybe ear protection for little ones during the cannon/fireworks. Arrive early because this event fills up fast. Sunday, August 31 at 7:30 pm

Trophy Point Amphitheater, West Point, NY (Rain date: Monday, September 1)

Admission is free.

