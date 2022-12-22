Kwanzaa Events in New York 2022

Kwanzaa, the African American and Pan-African holiday celebrating African culture, heritage and unity, starts on Dec. 26. Celebrate the holiday with these events all over New York!

Manhattan

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

December 26-29, Monday-Thursday, 10am-5pm

All ages

$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1

Learn and celebrate together the seven principles of Kwanzaa at CMOM! Every year families, and communities come together to honor the ancestors and celebrate African and African American culture.

The holiday is seven days and centered around seven principles known as the Nguzo Saba; Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Each day, CMOM invites you to contemplate on these principles and how each one makes us better as we move into the next year.

Harlem Mothers Saves, 306a West 128th Street, Morningside Heights

Tuesday, December 27, 1:30-3pm and 3:30-5pm

All ages

Free

Bring your family out to Celebrate Kwanzaa with a presentation of The 7 Principals by Wise Islam Allah. There will also be refreshments, music, arts & crafts & gifts for everyone.

Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., Harlem

Friday, December 30, 7:30pm

All ages

Tickets start at $25

This powerful evening of intergenerational festivities allows audiences to celebrate the season with moments of unity, self-determination, sharing, and giving back to local communities.

Join us for a joyous celebration of Kwanzaa through dance, music and spoken word and honoring the principles of Kwanzaa – family, community, and culture.

Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration features Forces of Nature Dance Theater under the leadership of critically acclaimed choreographer Abdel Salaam and hosted by actress, Stephanie Berry.

The electrifying evening includes special guest jazz vocalist Pauline Jean and the young performers of the Harlem Children’s Zone/Forces of Nature Youth Academy of Dance and Wellness. Be there for a powerful evening of music, percussion, and modern and African dance.

Bronx

Eastchester Library, 1385 East Gun Hill Road, Bronx

Thursday, December 22, 4-5pm

Ages 13-18

Free

Advanced registration required

Join YA staff to commemorate Kwanzaa by making bracelets with positive messages.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights

December 26-30, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm

All ages

$13; $12 grandparent; free for babies younger than 1 year

Celebrate Kwanzaa with five days of live music, dance demonstrations, spoken-word presentations, art-making, food, and more!

Brooklyn Masonic Temple, 317 Clermont Avenue, Navy Hill

Monday, December 26, 2-6pm

All ages

Tickets starting at $12

Celebrate culture and tradition with food, gifts, giveaways, music, performances, dancers, drums, and a lot of unity and love.

Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center, 876 Schenck Avenue, East New York

December 27-31, Tuesday-Friday. 6pm; Saturday, 5pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the 7 principles of Kwanzaa with speakers, dancers, singers, poetry, and pop up shops.

Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park

Wednesday, December 28, 5-7pm

All ages

Free

Bring the family out for Kwanzaa, a New Year’s celebration of African American community values, and light an accompanying kinara.

Queens

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica

Friday, December 30, 7pm

All ages

Donations suggested upon RSVP

Advanced Registration Required

Celebrate Kwanzaa with the lighting of the Kinara, celebrate the Your Queens Inc boys mentorship program and see a fashion Show by the Queens of Your Queens. Plus, vendors, music, mood, and more!

Amazura, 91-12 144th Place, Jamaica

Thursday, December 29, 7pm

All ages

$25

LIFE Camp’s Neutekraker Suite is a work in progress that uses Tchaikovsky’s historical soundtrack enhanced by contemporary sounds and the influence of George Balanchine’s storytelling to tell a story of an African American family from Jamaica Estates and the true meaning of Kwanzaa.

Long Island

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Thursday, December 22, 11:30am-12pm

Ages 3-5

$4 or $3 members plus $15 admission, free admission for members

Bring your little ones for a reading “My First Kwanzaa” by Karen Katz. The name Kwanzaa means “first fruits” and is based around harvest celebrations traced back to ancient African civilizations. Prepare for this year’s holiday by creating a craft kinara and a candleholder for seven candles used in the celebration of Kwanzaa.

Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich St., Hempstead

Tuesday, December 27, 6-7:30pm

All ages

Free

Gather together to celebrate Kwanzaa with local community members and leadership.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Tuesday, December 27, 1pm

All ages

Included with $15 admission, free admission for members

Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and LICM to explore this unique holiday that celebrates African-American culture. Get hands-on and learn about the rich traditions and the meaning behind Kwanzaa, and make your own crafts to join in the festive fun!

Westchester

Warner Library, 121 N Broadway, Tarrytown

Tuesday, December 27, 2-4:30pm

Ages 0-8 years

Free

Create something special in honor of Kwanzaa.

Thomas H. Slater Center, 2 Fisher Court, White Plains

Wednesday, December 28, 2-5pm

All ages

Free

Come together to celebrate Kwanzaa with the lighting of the Kinara, the honoring of ancestors, entertainment, and refreshments.

Bergen

JFK Recreational Center, 211 W Kinney St., Newark

Saturday, December 31, 12-4pm

All ages

Free

Bring the family to this special FREE Kwanzaa Celebration.

The event will feature sounds by DJ Kwame, Kwanzaa Ceremony Led by Queen Mother Imakhu, Vocal Performance by Aurway, Interactive STEAM Activities, African Drumming & Dance, Free Zawadi (Gifts) *while supplies last, and free Harvest Produce Boxes for the first 100 families sponsored by Urban Ag Cooperative.