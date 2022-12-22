Kwanzaa Events in New York 2022
Kwanzaa, the African American and Pan-African holiday celebrating African culture, heritage and unity, starts on Dec. 26. Celebrate the holiday with these events all over New York!
Manhattan
Kwanzaa at CMOM
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side
December 26-29, Monday-Thursday, 10am-5pm
All ages
$16; $13 visitor with disabilities and seniors 65 and older; free for children younger than 1
Learn and celebrate together the seven principles of Kwanzaa at CMOM! Every year families, and communities come together to honor the ancestors and celebrate African and African American culture.
The holiday is seven days and centered around seven principles known as the Nguzo Saba; Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-determination), Ujima (Collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).
Each day, CMOM invites you to contemplate on these principles and how each one makes us better as we move into the next year.
The 16th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Harlem Mothers Saves, 306a West 128th Street, Morningside Heights
Tuesday, December 27, 1:30-3pm and 3:30-5pm
All ages
Free
Bring your family out to Celebrate Kwanzaa with a presentation of The 7 Principals by Wise Islam Allah. There will also be refreshments, music, arts & crafts & gifts for everyone.
Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration
Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., Harlem
Friday, December 30, 7:30pm
All ages
Tickets start at $25
This powerful evening of intergenerational festivities allows audiences to celebrate the season with moments of unity, self-determination, sharing, and giving back to local communities.
Join us for a joyous celebration of Kwanzaa through dance, music and spoken word and honoring the principles of Kwanzaa – family, community, and culture.
Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration features Forces of Nature Dance Theater under the leadership of critically acclaimed choreographer Abdel Salaam and hosted by actress, Stephanie Berry.
The electrifying evening includes special guest jazz vocalist Pauline Jean and the young performers of the Harlem Children’s Zone/Forces of Nature Youth Academy of Dance and Wellness. Be there for a powerful evening of music, percussion, and modern and African dance.
Bronx
Kwanzaa Bracelets for Teens
Eastchester Library, 1385 East Gun Hill Road, Bronx
Thursday, December 22, 4-5pm
Ages 13-18
Free
Advanced registration required
Join YA staff to commemorate Kwanzaa by making bracelets with positive messages.
Brooklyn
Celebrate Kwanzaa
Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Ave., Crown Heights
December 26-30, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm
All ages
$13; $12 grandparent; free for babies younger than 1 year
Celebrate Kwanzaa with five days of live music, dance demonstrations, spoken-word presentations, art-making, food, and more!
AIU Presents: 3rd Annual Kwanzaa Extravaganza
Brooklyn Masonic Temple, 317 Clermont Avenue, Navy Hill
Monday, December 26, 2-6pm
All ages
Tickets starting at $12
Celebrate culture and tradition with food, gifts, giveaways, music, performances, dancers, drums, and a lot of unity and love.
Kwanzaa Celebration
Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center, 876 Schenck Avenue, East New York
December 27-31, Tuesday-Friday. 6pm; Saturday, 5pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the 7 principles of Kwanzaa with speakers, dancers, singers, poetry, and pop up shops.
Marine Park Alliance Festival of Lights: Kwanzaa
Carmine Carro Community Center in Marine Park, 3000 Fillmore Ave., Marine Park
Wednesday, December 28, 5-7pm
All ages
Free
Bring the family out for Kwanzaa, a New Year’s celebration of African American community values, and light an accompanying kinara.
Queens
6th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, 177-01 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica
Friday, December 30, 7pm
All ages
Donations suggested upon RSVP
Advanced Registration Required
Celebrate Kwanzaa with the lighting of the Kinara, celebrate the Your Queens Inc boys mentorship program and see a fashion Show by the Queens of Your Queens. Plus, vendors, music, mood, and more!
NEUTEKRAKER SUITE: The Preview
Amazura, 91-12 144th Place, Jamaica
Thursday, December 29, 7pm
All ages
$25
LIFE Camp’s Neutekraker Suite is a work in progress that uses Tchaikovsky’s historical soundtrack enhanced by contemporary sounds and the influence of George Balanchine’s storytelling to tell a story of an African American family from Jamaica Estates and the true meaning of Kwanzaa.
Long Island
stART (Story + Art): ‘My First Kwanzaa’ by Karen Katz
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Thursday, December 22, 11:30am-12pm
Ages 3-5
$4 or $3 members plus $15 admission, free admission for members
Bring your little ones for a reading “My First Kwanzaa” by Karen Katz. The name Kwanzaa means “first fruits” and is based around harvest celebrations traced back to ancient African civilizations. Prepare for this year’s holiday by creating a craft kinara and a candleholder for seven candles used in the celebration of Kwanzaa.
Village of Hempstead Kwanzaa Celebration
Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich St., Hempstead
Tuesday, December 27, 6-7:30pm
All ages
Free
Gather together to celebrate Kwanzaa with local community members and leadership.
Celebrate Kwanzaa
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Tuesday, December 27, 1pm
All ages
Included with $15 admission, free admission for members
Join Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and LICM to explore this unique holiday that celebrates African-American culture. Get hands-on and learn about the rich traditions and the meaning behind Kwanzaa, and make your own crafts to join in the festive fun!
Westchester
Kwanzaa Craft Table
Warner Library, 121 N Broadway, Tarrytown
Tuesday, December 27, 2-4:30pm
Ages 0-8 years
Free
Create something special in honor of Kwanzaa.
Thomas H. Slater Center Kwanzaa Celebration
Thomas H. Slater Center, 2 Fisher Court, White Plains
Wednesday, December 28, 2-5pm
All ages
Free
Come together to celebrate Kwanzaa with the lighting of the Kinara, the honoring of ancestors, entertainment, and refreshments.
Bergen
KUUMBA ‘The Power of Black Creators’
JFK Recreational Center, 211 W Kinney St., Newark
Saturday, December 31, 12-4pm
All ages
Free
Bring the family to this special FREE Kwanzaa Celebration.
The event will feature sounds by DJ Kwame, Kwanzaa Ceremony Led by Queen Mother Imakhu, Vocal Performance by Aurway, Interactive STEAM Activities, African Drumming & Dance, Free Zawadi (Gifts) *while supplies last, and free Harvest Produce Boxes for the first 100 families sponsored by Urban Ag Cooperative.