Kids’ Night on Broadway is Back

Photo by Ken Richardson

After a two-year hiatus, Kids’ Night on Broadway is back!

This annual event, taking place on March 21 this year, gets kids under 18 into Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. 

Tickets for this year’s event are on sale now! Participating shows this year include:

  • Aladdin
  • & Juliet
  • A Beautiful Noise
  • Bad Cinderella
  • Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
  • Camelot
  • Chicago
  • Hadestown
  • Hamilton
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • Kimberly Akimbo
  • Leopoldstadt 
  • Life of Pi
  • The Lion King
  • MJ the Musical
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • Peter Pan Goes Wrong
  • Shucked
  • Six
  • Some Like It Hot
  • Wicked

A Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts, in-theatre activities for kids at certain shows, activity books and other events to be announced later.

Audience members attending their first Broadway show can collect a commemorative “My First Broadway Show” sticker at participating theaters. 

Photo by Henry McGee/Broadway League

Kids Night on Broadway has been going on for 25 years, starting when Disney began moving into the Theatre District and family-friendly shows became more prominent on Broadway.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, says Kids Night on Broadway began as a way to make a night on Broadway something for the whole family. 

“We felt it was a good idea to honor them and bring them in,” St. Martin says. “We believe that theatre should be a family event.” 

And Kids Night on Broadway has helped make theatre a family event: over 182,000 kids and teens have attended a show for free through the program. Going to Broadway at a young age helps influence theatregoing habits in the future. 

“Our research reflects that 63.5% of Broadway audiences reported attending theatre as children or adolescents, helping to establish early lifelong connections to live theatre,” St. Martin said in a press release. 

Photo by Henry McGee/The Broadway League

This event isn’t just limited to New York: Kids’ Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year across the country, with different shows and venues providing their own take on the event.

Keep an eye on the Kids’ Night on Broadway website for more details on dates and locations. 

Get your tickets for Kids’ Night on Broadway in New York now! 

Psst… Legoland New York is Now a Certified Autism Center!

