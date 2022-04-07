Join Camp Eagle Hill This Summer

Summer is now just around the corner…. As a New York City parent with urban kids who don’t think twice about hailing a cab, I not only yearn for my children to be in nature, I know it is what they need.

After two years of being sequestered at home, many of us, especially our kids, are relearning what it means to be social. Parents understand that for kids, being outdoors, meeting new friends and partaking in fun activities in new environments are good for their social and mental health. Camps over the last two years have not only continued the long-standing tradition of providing fun and productive summers, but have also taken the lead in implementing safety measures for keeping all campers and staff members healthy and safe during these uncertain times.

Camp Eagle Hill (in Elizaville, New York) has been giving children wonderful camp experiences for six decades under the same family’s ownership since day one.

Camp Eagle Hill is located about ninety miles north of New York City in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains. A picturesque lake with a new dock complete with a long water slide and a fun-filled inflatable “iceberg” sit at the center of a beautiful two hundred acre facility. There are two pools where you’ll find campers participating in swim classes, water polo games, water aerobics, or just ole fashion swimming! Eagle Hill also features a tremendous gymnasium with the “Eagle Hill Playhouse” at one end, a dance studio, a cooking kitchen, a large creative arts center, manicured sports fields and lots of great athletics facilities, a double looped go-karts track, a beautiful recreation hall/”Sweet Shoppe” (in the “Lodge”) and so much more. Kids gotta take a break and eat three times a day and they do so in a spacious community-style dining room. A new amphitheater area also gives kids plenty of outdoor space for shows, gatherings and those memory-making campfires, endless activities and events.

Eagle Hill has a diverse group of kids with a variety of activity interests each summer. It is a co-ed camp for ages 6-16 and has two or four week sessions. A city parent will appreciate the many adults who are on staff helping to provide the TLC and supervise the kids every step of the way. As a mom of energetic boys, a camp that offers a day of activities that they are familiar with while also introducing them to new things like rowing a boat, woodworking, pottery and fishing- this is 100 percent what I want my kids to experience during their summer breaks.

Camp Eagle Hill would be a great place for your children this summer! Check out Eagle Hill’s website, their brochure or schedule a remote visit now!