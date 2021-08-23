New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Sponsored

Join Ballet Academy East in 2021-22!

Posted on New York FamilyBy

Photo Credit: Rosalie O’Connor
This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Ballet Academy East. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More. 

Ballet Academy East’s 2021-2022 Young Dancer Division Registration is now open for ages 2-6!

Discover the joy and magic of dance at BAE! Their teachers and pianists create a warm and positive environment where children will develop their physical coordination, self-confidence, musicality, focus, and their love of dance.

Class Offerings by Age
Age 2: Petit Dancers – Children and their parents/caregivers share the joys of dance and music through song and movement while learning group and individual participation.

Ages 3-6: Pre-Ballet – Children are introduced to the beginnings of ballet.
Tap – Children focus on rhythm and timing while building physical coordination and musicality.

To learn more and enroll your little dancer today, please visit here.

About the Author

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Joe's Music & Dance Academy

Perfect Your Music and Dance Skills at Joe's Academy of Music & Dance

Gaga Madness

Play Gaga: The Hottest New NYC Sport at Gaga Madness

BAMkids

Get Creative and Use Your Imagination at BAMkids

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family August 2021