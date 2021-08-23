Join Ballet Academy East in 2021-22!

Photo Credit: Rosalie O’Connor

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Ballet Academy East. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Ballet Academy East’s 2021-2022 Young Dancer Division Registration is now open for ages 2-6!

Discover the joy and magic of dance at BAE! Their teachers and pianists create a warm and positive environment where children will develop their physical coordination, self-confidence, musicality, focus, and their love of dance.

Class Offerings by Age

Age 2: Petit Dancers – Children and their parents/caregivers share the joys of dance and music through song and movement while learning group and individual participation.

Ages 3-6: Pre-Ballet – Children are introduced to the beginnings of ballet.

Tap – Children focus on rhythm and timing while building physical coordination and musicality.

To learn more and enroll your little dancer today, please visit here.