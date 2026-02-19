Jobs for Teens: A Guide to Starting Work Experience

Is your child old enough to start working? There are many jobs for teens to kickstart their work experience.

At a Glance

There are many job opportunities available for teenagers. Where they choose to apply should depend on their interests, strengths, and availability.

Extroverted teens may thrive in retail. Camp lovers can explore becoming a CIT (counselor-in-training). Strong swimmers might consider lifeguarding, and older siblings may be well suited for babysitting.

In New York City, the SYEP program offers summer employment opportunities for young people.

Teens may need working papers from their school before starting a job, as many employers require them.

Parents and teens should work together to decide which job is the best overall fit.

A first job is a rite of passage into young adulthood for any teenager. It’s a time when young people earn responsibility and a bit of financial freedom all at once. I started working at a mall in Brooklyn at just 14 years old, and I have very fond memories of making lasting friendships with coworkers and cashing my first paychecks. I couldn’t hit the nail salon fast enough! Now I have children who are teenagers themselves, officially old enough to start earning a paycheck of their own, and I think we are all finally ready for it.

If you are the parent of a teenager who is ready to start working, the guide below will help you decide which types of jobs for teens are available and how to go about landing them.

Jobs for Teens

Lifeguard. One of the most popular summer jobs for teens is lifeguarding. This is a great option for strong swimmers. While this is the ideal job for teens – soaking up some sun while hanging at the beach or poolside – this is a very serious job that is only for serious applicants, as you will be responsible for the safety of others (and of yourself). Typically, applicants will need to take a certification test and possibly a class as well. To learn how to become a NYC lifeguard, go to nycgovparks.org/opportunities/jobs/lifeguards. Other options to try include your local YMCA, swim clubs, and even private home parties.

Babysitting. A perfect job for someone with younger siblings, babysitting can be quite lucrative for teenagers. Older siblings often feel like naturals, but any teen who is good with babies or small children is well suited for this role. Word of mouth is often the best way to find jobs. Ask around your community to see who may be looking for childcare, or offer your services to a couple in need of a date night. The American Red Cross offers online courses for teens looking to get started. Visit redcross.org/take-a-class/babysitting/babysitting-child-care-training to learn more.

Cashier. This job typically involves handling money and using basic math and computer skills, but it should be manageable even for younger teens. Larger companies usually require online applications, so check company websites first. After applying, it never hurts to visit the store in person, inquire about openings, and introduce yourself to a manager as a potential hire.

Camp Counselor. When campers start to outgrow the summer camps where they’ve made cherished memories, becoming a counselor is a great next step. Many camps offer CIT (counselor-in-training) programs for former campers who are ready for responsibility but not ready to say goodbye to camp. Even if you didn’t attend camp, you may still qualify for employment. Each camp has its own hiring requirements. The American Camp Association is a helpful resource for job seekers at acacamps.org/jobs/job-seekers/find-summer-camp-jobs.

Dog Walker or Pet Sitter. As more and more people welcome fur babies into their homes, animal care opportunities continue to grow. This is the perfect job for any animal lover, which describes a lot of teens I know. To get a gig like this, try advertising your services in the lobby of residential buildings, at the vet’s office, or even the library. Just be careful when giving out your personal contact information; either create an email just for your business or use an app that will disguise your real phone number.

Referee. For many, the love of sports starts at a young age. By the time a sports fan is a teenager, they might even be qualified to become a paid referee. With so many youth sports organizations out there, you can land an exciting job on the field if you’re well versed in the rules of your favorite game. If you were in a league as a younger child, reach out to the organization you played in to learn of any openings. Try calling or visiting youth organizations for baseball, soccer, basketball, football, flag football, or hockey, to name a few.

Car Wash Attendant. You don’t have to love cars (or even know how to drive) to wash them. It’s a straightforward job that can be perfect for a teen. Visit local car washes or dealerships in person to inquire about openings.

Lawn Care. When summer is approaching, landscapers and lawn companies begin hiring seasonal help. The work can be physically demanding, but it’s ideal for teens who enjoy being outdoors and working with their hands. Tasks may include pulling weeds, mowing lawns, or raking leaves. Call local companies to ask if they’re hiring, or offer services to neighbors and friends.

Pool Care. Like lawn care, pool companies are in need of help as the summer season draws near. Search for companies in your area and call to see if they have any openings available. Work will be mostly outdoors and labor-intensive, so be prepared for long days outdoors.

Restaurant Staff. Many teens begin their work experience in food service. Restaurants offer several positions that might be perfect for any teen: host or hostess, busser, food-runner, dish washer, server, among others. Pound the pavement in search of eateries who offer jobs for teens, then ask to speak to a manager about hiring opportunities. There is no shortage of restaurants in our area. Many restaurants also post openings online.

Tutor. For students with top tier grades, tutoring can be one of the most rewarding jobs for teens. It allows them to sharpen their own skills while helping others succeed. While tutoring companies often employ adults with teaching experience, teens can ask friends, neighbors, teachers, or school staff if they know of students who need extra help.

Snow Shoveler. If there’s one thing this past winter taught us, it’s that some people either can’t or won’t shovel their driveways and sidewalks after a snowstorm. Next time it snows, seize the opportunity to make some easy cash by grabbing your shovel and walking, door-to-door, around your neighborhood to see who needs help digging out.

Movie Theatre Worker. This is another of the classic jobs for teens, and one that could come with the added perk of getting to see movies for free (or unlimited popcorn, at the very least). Movie theaters need workers for concession stands, ticket scanners, box office positions, and more – all of which can easily be done by a teen. Check the websites for the theaters in your area, which usually have job postings listed. You can also try inquiring in person.

Retail Sales Associate. For outgoing teenagers, retail could be a great fit. Clothing stores, department stores, specialty stores, even pharmacies and other merchandise shops can often use extra sales associates, although they might prefer teens on the older side. The mall is a great place to start your search for a retail job; like other large corporations, however, you’re likely to be encouraged to apply online.

Barista. One thing the world will never get enough of is coffee. As such, there are plenty of coffee shops in need of workers. This is an easy job for any teenager who can follow simple directions (and maybe spell names on cups correctly). From Dunkin Donuts to Starbucks, there is ample opportunity for young baristas.

Fast Food Worker. Fast food restaurants remain one of the most common first jobs for teens. This can be a fast-paced job if you are in a high traffic location, so be prepared to work hard. Whether you’re flipping burgers or working the register, time will fly by if you are busy enough. Search websites for individual restaurants, but feel free to follow up with in-person inquiries. There’s no shortage of fast food restaurants in our area.

Working Papers

For teens who are not yet 18 years old, working papers are often a requirement. These papers serve to ensure that minors are not working too many hours, and are considered an official employment certificate. If you are under 18, a business is likely to ask for these papers. The New York State Department of Labor has a helpful guide at dol.ny.gov/working-papers on what you will need to obtain these papers and what they allow for among the different age groups. Working papers are issued by schools, so teens should visit their guidance counselor to get started on the process and learn more about it.

NYC SYEP

In New York City, the Summer Youth Employment Program helps connect teenagers and young adults with job opportunities for the upcoming summer. The program helps young people build their resume and gain job experience, as well as provide them with real-world experience and job skills they can apply to their future careers. The summer job program is open to youth ages 14 to 24 who live in any of New York City’s five boroughs and who are legally allowed to work in the U.S. Typically the application period opens at the start of the year and closes at the end of February. Applicants are selected via a lottery system. Learn more about the SYEP program at application.nycsyep.com.

Things Parents Should Consider

It’s so exciting when your child lands their first job, but there are important elements for parents to consider. That’s why it’s important for teens to decide together with their parents whether a job is the right fit, and to discuss the following:

School. Work should never interfere with school. If too many hours begin to affect grades, consider cutting back or limiting work to weekends. School must remain the priority.

Commute. Before accepting a job, discuss transportation. Is it far from home or school? Will public transportation be required? Is walking safe and realistic? Will a parent need to provide rides? Make a clear plan before committing.

Finances. That first paycheck is thrilling. While small purchases are fine, this is a great opportunity to emphasize saving. If your teen doesn’t yet have a bank account, consider opening one together and discussing smart money habits.

Schedule. Teenagers need adequate rest, something many already struggle with. If late shifts or long hours become overwhelming, encourage your teen to speak with their employer about adjusting their schedule.

