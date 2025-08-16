JBFC Honored by Westchester County for Expanding Accessibility Through Sensory-Friendly Screenings

At the Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC), the magic of movies belongs to everyone. That belief is at the heart of the JBFC’s monthly sensory-friendly screenings which are special showings designed for individuals with autism or sensory sensitivities, along with their families, friends, and caregivers.

On July 24, 2025 this commitment to inclusion was recognized in a meaningful way. The JBFC received a proclamation from the Westchester County Executive Office honoring its work to expand accessibility across the organization. Presented during the County’s celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the proclamation praised the JBFC’s efforts: “Not only are the JBFC’s theaters and spaces fully accessible, your monthly sensory-friendly screenings create an inclusive and welcoming community where everyone can enjoy the magic of movies.”

For many, a trip to the movies is a source of joy, excitement, and escape. But for others, the traditional moviegoing experience can be overwhelming. Loud sound systems, dark theaters, flashing lights, and rigid social expectations can turn what should be a joyful outing into a stressful or even impossible one. Sensory-friendly screenings change that.

At the JBFC, these screenings are carefully designed to be comfortable and judgment-free. The lights stay softly lit. The volume is lowered to gentle levels. The show begins without loud trailers or advertisements. If a film has open captions, they are included on screen. Most importantly, audience members are encouraged to be themselves—whether that means moving around, making noise, or simply enjoying the film in their own way.

The result is an environment where no one has to worry about “breaking the rules” of traditional moviegoing. Instead, guests can focus on what really matters: sharing an experience, laughing together, and connecting through story. Parents and caregivers often speak about the relief of finding a place where their loved ones are welcomed exactly as they are. As one attendee shared, “We have special needs teenagers and there are very few opportunities for them to go to the cinema, and this was the perfect experience.”

The JBFC piloted sensory-friendly screenings in the summer of 2023, and the impact was immediate. Families who had never before been able to visit the theater began attending together. Friend groups who once avoided the cinema because it felt inaccessible found a new place to gather. Encouraged by the response, the JBFC made these screenings a permanent part of its JBFC Kids series, now offered on the first Sunday of every month.

This fall’s lineup offers something for everyone. On September 7, audiences can join Riley and her emotions in Inside Out 2. October 5 brings the beloved Monsters, Inc. to the screen. On November 2, the animated mystery The Great Mouse Detective invites adventure. And on December 7, the holiday favorite How the Grinch Stole Christmas will warm hearts.