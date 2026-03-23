3 Inspiring Mom Runners from Westchester, LI & NJ Who Are Conquering NYC Marathons

From postpartum healing to grief, diagnosis, and starting at 65—these local mom runners are proving that resilience doesn’t have an age limit.

At a Glance:

New York Road Runners, are hoping for something deeper than finish times. Stories span postpartum recovery, grief, chronic illness, and starting again in life. Ages range from 35 to 70, proving it’s never too early—or too late—to begin. These three tri-state mom runners, part ofare hoping for something deeper than finish times. Stories span postpartum recovery, grief, chronic illness, and starting again in life. Ages range from 35 to 70, proving it’s never too early—or too late—to begin.

What connects these three women isn’t just the race—it’s the reason behind it. Running, for them, is healing. It’s identity. It’s proof that even in life’s hardest seasons you can still move forward!

Their shared message? You can do difficult things, and you don’t have to lose yourself to motherhood. It’s a quiet, powerful reminder that no matter where you are in life, you’re still capable of becoming something stronger.

As marathon season approaches, bringing tens of thousands of runners through the streets of New York, it’s easy to focus on pace times and personal winnings. But behind the miles are stories that feel far more relatable—and far more powerful.

For many moms, running isn’t about competition. It’s about reclaiming identity, processing grief, managing anxiety, and showing their children what resilience really looks like. Whether it’s lacing up before sunrise, pushing through emotional walls, or starting something entirely new later in life, these women are redefining what strength looks like.

Here, three local mom runners—from Long Island to Westchester to New Jersey—share what keeps them going, one step at a time.

Psst… Check Out How to Calm Your Nervous System: 6 Sensory Techniques & Reset Tips for Moms

Mom Runners Who Are Inspiring Families Across NY & NJ

Giovanna Primiani, 35

NYC DOE Pre-K Teacher, Mom of Two Girls (2.5 yrs old and 7 months)

Seaford, NY

On Running & Personal Journey

For Giovanna Primiani, running didn’t start as a lifelong passion. It started as a challenge in her mid-20s—then came motherhood.

“When I first started running, it was for fitness and health but as my running story continued, it evolved into so much more. Running has taught me so much about myself, community, and life. It’s a way to escape from my thoughts and heal. It has helped me find myself and has given me so much clarity about who I am and who I want to become. Running has helped my mental health so much and helped me grow into a confident woman with a “go-getter” attitude, and it has and continues to introduce me to so many amazing people who have the same mindset and goal in mind.

I also believe running is a metaphor for life in so many ways. You have good running days and bad days, but you push through and keep going. It has taught me that no matter how hard or long the road ahead of you is, you can’t stop. You have to relax your mind and take it one step at a time. It taught me how to work and heal my emotions.”

On Motherhood & Identity

“After my first daughter was born, I didn’t know who I was anymore. I felt like my entire world was upside down, and my emotions were all over the place. Carving out time for myself is a lesson I started to learn after 7 months of postpartum. With my second pregnancy and postpartum experience, I created a list of non-negotiables that I had to accomplish every day. It didn’t matter what time or how it got done, but it just needed to get done every single day. Running/moving my body was on that list and I stuck to it.

Since becoming a mother, I’ve had to “fight” my way back to myself. I had to pick myself up and put in the work to heal and keep going. Running helped me find my new identity and step into the new person I am now.”

On Legacy & What She Hopes Her Kids Learn

“I think about how I want my kids to remember me and for them to know how much they mean to me. They are the reason I keep going in every aspect of my life. They are the reason I take care of myself and show them that they can be a great mom, career woman and healthy. It won’t always be easy, but they can do anything they set their minds to, and I will always be cheering them on. Motherhood has taught me that nothing is perfect. Much like running, in motherhood, the road you travel on is messy and there are going to be obstacles in the road. It is never a straight and flat path.

Running helps me model the same perseverance because I teach my students and daughters to never give up. I teach them that they can do anything they set their minds to and to believe in themselves. I challenge my students and daughters to be the best that they can be and teach them strategies to grow to their full potential.”

Karen Panzirer, 56

Personal Trainer & Nutritionist, Mom of Three Young Adults (25, 22, and 19)

Katonah, NY

On Running & Personal Journey

For Karen Panzirer, running has always been tied to life’s most defining moments.

“In 2002, my dad passed away tragically in a train accident as I was dealing with the pain, I found myself running increasingly. I’ll never forget one day I came back after a run, and I realized I had run 7 miles—the farthest I had ever run in my life. I thought I’m going to run the TCS New York City Marathon in November and so I did. I ran it for him, and it felt great!

It seemed fitting after my first two children were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes that I would return to something that brought me so much comfort after pain. That was when I ran my second TCS New York City Marathon, only this time I did it to raise money and awareness for Type 1 Diabetes.

Over time, it became much more personal for our family. Every year since then, I have run at least one race a year to raise money for T1D. Running gives me a way to take the worry and fear that comes with this disease and turn it into something positive. Every mile I run is for my daughters and for everyone living with T1D.”

On Motherhood & Identity

“Motherhood has actually been the best training ground for endurance. Being a mom teaches you patience in a way that nothing else does. You learn that progress isn’t always linear, that some days are harder than others, and that you just keep showing up anyway. That mindset translates directly to training for a half marathon. You lace up even when you’re tired, you adjust when things don’t go as planned, and you keep moving forward.

At the same time, motherhood can make it harder. There are early mornings, packed schedules, and the constant pull to put everyone else first. Finding time to train takes intention and a little bit of juggling. But in many ways, that challenge makes the miles more meaningful. Running has become part of my story as a mom. Especially running for Type 1 Diabetes for my daughters, Morgan and Caroline. Every mile is a reminder of why I’m doing it, and that purpose gives me strength on the days when the training feels tough.

But what gives me strength is them. Seeing my daughters face life with resilience, courage, and determination reminds me that they are stronger than the things that scare me. They keep showing up, and so do I. Motherhood has taught me that strength isn’t about eliminating fear rather it’s about loving someone so deeply that you keep moving forward anyway.”

On Legacy & What She Hopes Her Kids Learn

“When my family sees me cross the finish line, I hope they see more than just a race. I hope they see what it looks like to keep showing up for the things that matter. Running has never just been about the miles for me. It’s about purpose, resilience, and doing hard things even when they’re uncomfortable. As a 56-year-old, pushing through the odds motivates me even more. I want all 3 of them to remember that their mom was a superhero, running half marathons well into her 50’s and 60’s!

Most of all, I hope my daughters see that challenges don’t define you, they fuel you. Running for Type 1 Diabetes is deeply personal for our family, and every step is a reminder that we can turn something hard into something powerful. If they take anything away from watching me run, I hope it’s the belief that they are capable of more than they think and that perseverance, heart, and purpose can carry you farther than you ever imagined. Running races and crossing finish lines increases my confidence and having that confidence makes me feel like I can handle whatever life throws at me.”

Donna Nerges, 70

Retired Registered Nurse, Mom & Grandparent (Son age 42 and daughter 37, plus 4 stepchildren, ages 42-51)

Matawan, NJ

On Running & Personal Journey

Donna Nerges is living proof that it’s never too late to begin.

“My running story began at the age of 65 at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. I was working as a case manager focusing on patient education and support after hospital discharge. Due to the pandemic, I was assigned to work from home. Being home all day, not being active and not interacting with my co-workers in person was difficult. My son, who is an experienced marathon runner, encouraged me to start running to get out of the house and be active.

I was inspired to run marathons after watching him run many times and volunteering for the TCS New York City Marathon with my husband several times. After running on my own, I joined the NYRR Striders in 2024 and ran my first marathon, the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon right after my 70th birthday. I recently completed the 2026 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon as well.”

On Motherhood & Identity

“Motherhood has prepared me for running marathons by staying focused on a goal, pushing through self-doubt when I thought I couldn’t do it. Since I have adult children, it was not a struggle to focus on myself and well-being. This in turn made me a better mother by letting my children focus on their lives without worrying about me. Motherhood is like going through a long tunnel which may be hard at times and seeing the light at the end, raising children to be strong independent adults and crossing the finish line.”

On Legacy & What She Hopes Her Kids Learn

Now, Donna runs not just for herself, but to inspire her children, grandchildren, and anyone who thinks the train has already passed.

“I want my kids to believe that a person can do anything they put their minds to at any age. I would say as we get older, important things are physical exercise, mental stimulation, and socialization, and it’s never too late to do something new. I would encourage older adults to join NYRR Striders to walk, walk-run or run, socialize, and have fun.”

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