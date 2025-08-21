Inside Kids’ Night on Broadway 2025

New York families could practically hear the lullaby of Broadway calling them to the Broadway League’s Kids’ Night on Broadway —a special gift of live theater. The annual program returned to NYC on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and families headed to the Great White Way.

Kids 18 and under were invited to attend one of 18 participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult—an ideal chance to introduce young audiences to the pure magic of live theater.

Before the curtains rose, ticketholders were invited to Duffy Square in Times Square for a dose of pre-show excitement. Families lined up to enjoy Broadway-themed activities and meet cast members from some of their favorite shows.

Pre-Show Dining Fun

The first 500 lucky Kids’ Night on Broadway ticketholders received a commemorative tote bag and a freshly baked treat from Krispy Kreme. To help families make a full evening of it, 21 restaurants in the Theatre District and the Museum of Broadway offered exclusive deals, including free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entrée. Select shows also featured in-theater extras like talkbacks, activity books, and more.

We had the fun of dining at the legendary Ellen’s Stardust Diner. In honor of Kids’ Night on Broadway, Ellen’s Stardust Diner spotlighted next-gen Broadway talent by having “junior stardusters” for live performances throughout the special day.

Ellen Hart, founder of the iconic diner, welcomed the five finalists from its first-ever Junior Starduster competition to perform. We enjoyed the scrumptious diner menu with lots of kid-friendly and allergy-safe options, and loved the special shakes and desserts, too.

Everyone had the best time ever listening to the extraordinary wait staff sing some fan favorite songs while busting out some pretty epic dance moves. Their enthusiasm was infectious and we enjoyed a lovely time enjoying the delicious, pre-theater dinner filled with singing, dancing and smiles — topped with confetti!

Soon, It Was Showtime!

Then it was off to the show. We saw Six, and it was an experience fit for a queen. We kept busy exploring the activity book before the show and then donned our crowns as the real queens took the stage. It was mesmerizing from start to finish. Kids of all ages were clapping and dancing along.

The Broadway League’s Kids’ Night on Broadway program has introduced so many young people to the magic of live theatre and made Broadway accessible to a new generation of theatergoers. It is a great reminder that taking your kids to the theater is a must-do, and the memories will last a lifetime

This exciting one-night event serves as a poignant reminder that Broadway is for families and offers something for all ages. Attending Broadway shows with your loved ones is a time-honored tradition and creates memories as a family when you experience Broadway together.

Kids’ Night is a program of The Broadway League. Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com to get information.

You can also check out NYC Tourism’s Broadway Week. Twice a year, NYC Tourism offers two tickets for the price of one to a selection of Broadway’s hottest shows. This year, the promotion runs from Monday, September 8, through Sunday, September 21, giving families, couples, and theatre lovers the perfect opportunity to see some of the biggest Broadway productions at a fraction of the cost. This year, 24 Broadway shows are participating in the deal.

