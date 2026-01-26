The Best Indoor Water Parks Near NYC

Best Indoor Water Parks Near NYC for Families (Year-Round Fun)

At a Glance:

Indoor water parks are perfect for families who want to swim and play all year round

Dreamworks at American Dream is the closest to NYC

The largest of the indoor water parks near NYC are Kalahari and Dreamworks at American Dream

There are several indoor water parks to visit in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania around two hours drive or less

When heading to an indoor water park, parents should pack extra swim suits, sandals and towels

Many places offer up extra fun, like bowling, laser tag or skiing, in addition to the water park

Indoor water parks offer up a perfect family getaway, anytime of year. You can often stay overnight to make a mini vacation of it, or just get a day pass and enjoy a few hours of swimming regardless of the weather outside. Most year-round water parks feature adventures for all ages; designated toddler play zones, areas for adults like swim-up bars or hot tubs, and rides/ slides for kids young and old. You’ll often find wave simulation rides and the classic lazy rivers, plus play structures with giant buckets of water that dump gallons onto anyone daring enough to stand below. Many water parks also boast additional attractions like arcades, restaurants/food courts, laser tag, bowling, ziplining, shopping, or even snowtubing and skiing, depending on the location.

The indoor water parks near NYC below are all around two hours’ or less drive, and each allows for year-round indoor aquatic adventures.

Indoor Water Parks in New York

555 Resorts World Dr, Monticello, NY

Distance from NYC: Under two hours

The Kartrite offers aquatic family adventures for all ages at the largest indoor waterpark in New York, located in the Catskills. A transparent arched roof allows for year-round tanning (no worries – the park is kept at 84 degrees), after which you can ride the endless waves of the flowrider. There’s also a lazy river, toddler-friendly areas, and slides for everyone, including the Nor’Easter, a 2-4 passenger ride that will take you soaring with your family.

Indoor Water Parks in Pennsylvania

193 Resort Dr., Tannersville, PA

Distance from NYC: Under 2 hours

This 125,000-square foot water park features 13 rides and slides of all kinds: tube slides, body slides, mat slides, bowl slides, and more, plus kiddie pools, an adventure river, and splash zones. Little ones can splash around in Penguin Play Bay while older kids can experience the twisty Venus Slydetrap. In warmer months, the large outdoor water park offers even bigger thrills and spills.

1 Great Wolf Dr., Scotrun, PA

Distance from NYC: Under two hours

At 120,000 square feet, this indoor water park is kept at a balmy 84 degrees so it doesn’t matter how brrrr it feels outside. Cub Paw Pool is perfect for the tiny tots, but there are several slides the whole family can enjoy together – in the same raft and all. Check out the Adventure Park for additional attractions like bowling, mini-golf, mirror maze and even a Build-a-Bear Workshop.

250 Kalahari Boulevard, Pocono Manor, PA

Distance from NYC: Under two hours

This safari-themed water park features an expansive 250,000 square feet of aquatic fun, where it’s always 84 degrees and sunny. The park has the very first VR waterslide in the country, which enables visitors to don a headset and soar into a whole new realm of excitement. Other attractions onsite include an outdoor waterpark (seasonal) plus laser tag, a 7-D theater, bowling, mini-golf and more.

Indoor Water Parks in NJ

1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ

Distance from NYC: 30 minutes

Everything is bigger at this largest indoor water park in the country, where visitors will see many familiar characters as they splash around the 8.5 acre park. With almost 20 slides and attractions, themes include Gabby’s Dollhouse, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls and more. Thrill-seekers can free fall from a trapdoor capsule 14 stories high, but there are rides and slides for all ages and stages.

535 North Route 73, West Berlin, NJ

Distance from NYC: Under two hours

It’s always 84 degrees at Sahara Sam’s Oasis, where there’s over 70,000 acres of waterpark to explore. The park boasts several slides and pools, plus a wave rider, a lazy river, the toddler friendly Little Lizard Landing, and the adults-only hot tub, Paradise Cove.

801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

Distance from NYC: Just over two hours

This beachside Atlantic City indoor water park includes some ocean and boardwalk views alongside its island-themed adventures. Spanning 103,000 square feet, the park features 11 slippery slides, as well as a lazy river, a wave rider and an area just for the littlest ones. When kids are done splashing around, they can check out the enormous arcade.

What should you bring to an indoor water park?

When headed to an indoor water park, bring extra bathing suits, sandals or water shoes, extra towels, snacks (if permitted on the premises), swim goggles, waterproof pouches for holding your phone or other important items, swim diapers (if needed), coverups, hand sanitizer, water bottles, and a small first aid kit. And don’t forget to bring weather-appropriate clothes for your trip home to change into before you leave.

What should you know before heading to an indoor water park?

Height requirements. All rides and slides will have height requirements, so it’s helpful to measure your children before heading out so you know which rides they will – and won’t – be permitted on.

Sunscreen. Some indoor water parks feature transparent roofs that do not block UV rays, so you should bring sunscreen along.

Steps. Be prepared to walk up a lot of steps if you plan to ride the slides with your children. Kids rarely mind the trek but it can be exhausting for adult riders.

Seating. Like the beach or pool, the best spots are the ones closer to the action. These spots tend to be claimed not long after opening hours, so arrive early if you want a spot where you can keep a close eye on your kids and your belongings.

Lockers. Be prepared to spend money on a locker if you want to keep your valuables fully protected. Depending on the park, a locker can be anywhere from a few bucks to $20 or more for the day.

Peak times. Weekends, school holidays, and breaks are all high traffic times for water parks. If you have very little ones or kids who are off during off-peak times, it’s a good idea to visit then.

Prices. Purchasing any items you might have forgotten can be pricey at a water park. It’s a good idea to bring extras (towels, in particular) and to triple check your bag before heading out so you don’t have to shell out any more than you budgeted for.

