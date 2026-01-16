Indoor Pools in NYC: Free & Private Options for Families

At a Glance:

Most indoor pools in NYC require you to bring your own lock to store your belongings safely.

Swim caps may be mandatory at city-run facilities.

Some indoor pools are open seasonally (especially during the winter months) and family swim hours are limited, so check schedules before heading out with the kiddos!

Private and lesson-based indoor pools usually need advance registration. Some places also require a membership or drop-in fees.

Brooklyn has two major indoor swimming pools (St. John’s Recreation Center and Metropolitan Recreation Center Indoor Pool); however, both of them are temporarily closed due to maintenance. Though there’s no actual date for reopenings, you may want to keep an eye online for updates.

When the weather isn’t cooperating for outdoor activities with the kids, indoor pools in New York City give families a reliable way to stay active, burn energy, and build water confidence all year long.

Whether you’re looking for a low-cost neighborhood pool, a structured swim class for children, or a private indoor swimming pool with flexible hours, New York City has more choices than many parents realize! There’s an option in every borough, for every budget.

Psst… Check Out NYC Hotels With Pools: Family-Friendly Places to Swim & Stay

Free Public Indoor Pools in NYC

Manhattan

392 Asser Levy Pl.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 4 pm. (Seasonal schedule with morning and afternoon swim blocks)

Cost: Free with NYC Parks membership. Free for NYC residents

A longtime favorite among Manhattan families, Asser Levy’s indoor pool feels welcoming without being overwhelming. The pool is spacious enough for confident swimmers, while still approachable for kids practicing their strokes. Their vast schedules, attentive lifeguards, and the fact that it’s part of a larger recreation center make it easy for families to turn swim time into a full afternoon activity.

430 W 25th St.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 am to 8 pm; Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 8 am to 2 pm

Cost: Free

Chelsea Recreation Center offers a calmer, more low-key experience than some of the city’s larger aquatics centers. The pool is especially popular with families who want a predictable routine: swim, shower, and head home, without crowds. It’s a solid option for older kids who can swim independently, special needs families or sensory-sensitive kids, and parents looking for a reliable indoor pool option close to home.

Queens

131-04 Meridian Rd, Flushing

Hours: Monday-Friday, 6 am to 9:30 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 9:30 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 7:30 pm

Cost: Free

One of the largest indoor swimming pools in NYC, this Queens facility feels more like a mini aquatic complex. It offers a massive lap pool for strong swimmers and a leisure pool that works well for kids who prefer space to move at their own pace. It’s a great destination pool if you’re willing to travel for a full swim-focused outing.

Public Indoor Pools with Memberships

Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, & Staten Island

Cost: Price varies depending on the location, but for families, the cost starts around $100 monthly, on average

Hours: Early mornings through evenings, including weekends. Check your local YMCA, as hours may differ

The YMCA remains a go-to for families who want consistency. With multiple indoor pools across the city, parents can often find a location that fits their schedule and budget. Family swim hours are clearly defined, lessons are structured by age and ability, and the environment feels supportive rather than competitive. A true gem in the community!

Private Indoor Swimming Pools in NYC

Multiple locations across Manhattan

Cost: Roughly $35–$45 per lesson, or starting at $170, monthly. One-time registration fees are paid separately

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 2 pm to 7 pm (though hours may differ depending on location)

British Swim School emphasizes water safety first, which resonates with many parents. Lessons are calm, methodical, and focused on survival skills alongside traditional strokes. Because classes are held in warm, indoor hotel or fitness center pools, kids stay comfortable, and parents appreciate the year-round reliability.

1534 2nd Avenue

Hours: Monday, 10 am to 7 pm; Tuesday-Friday, 8:30 am to 7 pm; Weekends, 8 am to 4 pm

Cost: $50 annual memberships for kids, and from $75 per swimming lesson

Goldfish Swim School blends play with instruction, making lessons feel fun rather than intimidating. The warm water, upbeat instructors, and structured curriculum help kids stay engaged while building real swimming skills. For kids between 4 months old and 12 years old, Goldfish offers 4:1 classes, making it perfect for beginners. They also have dedicated family swim time, usually around the afternoon and early evening.

Psst… Check Out The Best Water Parks near NYC