15 Best Indoor Things to Do in NYC This Winter: Family-Friendly Activities

At a Glance:

Best for adrenaline-loving children and families: iFly

A top-pick for neurodivergent kiddos with sensory-friendly activities: Complete Playground and The Canopy NYC

A one-stop destination for family fun: Area 53, Bowlero, and Color Factory

Best to explore different kinds of cuisines and desserts with the kids: Chelsea Market

When snow, rain, or ice takes over New York City, getting the family bundled up and out the door can feel like a whole adventure–and not necessarily an amusing one. Luckily, you don’t have to brave the cold to keep everyone entertained. From museums and libraries to trampoline parks and rock-climbing gyms, there are plenty of indoor activities in NYC where kids can burn off energy, and parents can enjoy themselves, too. If winter weather has you sticking close to home, here are some fun, family-friendly indoor experiences to keep cabin fever away–no boots or parkas required!

Manhattan

Chelsea Piers Pier 60

You can never go wrong with a classic like bowling. When the weather gets nasty this winter, take advantage of the lanes at Bowlero, located at Chelsea Pier. Also serving food and drinks, Bowlero would make for a great night out with the family this season.

30 Broad St.

With over 40,000 sq ft, Complete Playground is one of the biggest indoor attractions in New York City, and one you can’t miss if you have children with special needs or prone to overstimulation. This playground is open to all ages and abilities, where kids can jump, slide, relax, and imagine.

What makes it extraordinary is the inclusion: the space is designed to welcome neurodivergent kiddos too, with sensory-friendly hours that tone down lights and sounds so everyone can feel comfortable.

251 Spring St.

For families wanting to have a different indoor fun other than museums or movies, Color Factory NYC offers a burst of color, creativity, and fun on any chilly winter day. It’s an immersive art experience where you walk to a bunch of bright, dynamic rooms designed to look at color in a whole new way.

You’ll find everything from confetti-filled spaces and light-filled galleries, to complimentary digital photos and surprising treats to make the experience even more memorable.

75 9th Ave.

With a large array of shops and unique food places, Chelsea Market is a great place to stop by with the family. Enjoy different types of foods and desserts, and shop in a more intimate setting as opposed to a large shopping center. While you’re there, check out their events. There’s always something new to experience!

Brooklyn

Area 53

616 Scholes St.

Brighten up those long winter days with a round (or two!) of indoor laser tag. Area 53 is one of Brooklyn’s biggest indoor play spaces, and it’s basically a one-stop shop for family fun–from bowling to paintball and rock climbing, there’s even a bonus for parents: Thursday is adult-only night starting at 9 pm. Perfect for a little escapade sans the children!

255 Water St.

Unlock your inner Sherlock Holmes with this fun escape room! Use your heads and provided clues to figure out the mystery, or get blasted with an arrangement of slime and paint if you can’t figure it out in time! And if your family loves immersive puzzle adventures, you might also enjoy exploring some of the best escape rooms on Long Island for an exciting day trip beyond the city.

118 N 11th St, Floor 3

For the little ones who can’t quite head to an escape room or do laser tag, The Canopy offers a wonderful sensory experience! Children aged two weeks to four years can enjoy sensory play and develop their fine motor skills in spaces designed for crawling and exploration.

621 Court St.

Hosting escape rooms, mini golf, and arcade games, Shipwrecked has something for all ages. Spend your day checking out what this indoor entertainment has to offer, and adults and kids alike are sure to have an adventurous time.

99 Schermerhorn St.

New York has one of the largest public transit systems in the world and is constantly evolving right before our eyes. Why not pay homage to a NYC legacy, then? Visit the New York Transit Museum, located in Downtown Brooklyn, to see how the system has evolved over the years, particularly with the display of the iconic R-26 cars, which ran for approximately 19 years.

395 Gateway Dr., (multiple locations)

With arcade games and a seating area for food and drinks, Dave and Busters makes a great place to bring family and friends to have some friendly competition indoors. If the Brooklyn location is out of your range, check out their other locations across NYC, Long Island, and even New Jersey.

602 Surf Ave.

You can never go wrong with bringing the kids to a majestic indoor experience, like a New York Aquarium. A trip to the aquarium gives them an opportunity to see various sea creatures that range from jellyfish to sharks. They also have a 4-D theater that changes the way you will take in the experience, as well as an Aquatheatre, where you will be able to watch interactive shows with animals and a trained specialist.

Queens

10-20 Borden Ave., Long Island City

For more adventurous kids or adrenaline-loving families, iFly in Long Island City, Queens, has the perfect indoor entertainment, totally weatherproof. If you have wondered what it feels like to soar through the air without jumping out of a plane, of course, this place offers the chance to find out!

It’s a state-of-the-art, indoor skydiving experience where a vertical wind tunnel lifts you up so you can fly, float, and feel weightless–all with a certified instructor guiding you and your children along the way.

Upstate and Long Island

29 Lecount Place, New Rochelle

Anyone who loves bounce houses will definitely enjoy stopping by Skyzone, home of one of the most popular trampoline parks in NYC. With General Admission starting at $36.99, you and your family will have plenty of activities to partake in, from the SkyJoust to the Ninja Warrior Course.

3147 Middle Country Rd. Lake Grove

If you’re looking to let the kids run, jump, and explore without freezing their toes off, Urban Air in Lake Grove, Long Island, is a wonderful pick. This huge indoor attraction is packed with trampolines, obstacle courses, mini-go karts, bumper cars, zip-lines, arcade games, and more. Basically, anything and everything you need to wear the kids out while you enjoy watching them have fun!

If Long Island is too far for you, they also have locations across Brooklyn and New Jersey.

New Jersey

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ

Your family can have a whole day of fun at the American Dream Mall! Play Blacklight Mini Golf, work your way through a mirror maze, or go for a ski at North America’s first and only, real-snow, year-round ski and snow resort. There’s no shortage of fun for the whole family.

