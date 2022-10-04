Indigenous Peoples Day Events 2022

Indigenous Peoples Day is right around the corner, and the day off from school is a great opportunity to do something as a family before cold weather sets in for the winter. It’s also a great opportunity to educate kids about the nation’s history and celebrate Indigenous people. Here are some great ways to spend Indigenous Peoples Day this year.

Randalls Island Park

20 Randalls Island Park

New York, NY 10035

Oct. 9-10

Celebrate Native American culture during Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend through music, dance, art, food and more at Randall’s Island State Park in New York City.

Prospect Park

Oct. 10, 12 to 5 pm

Spend the school holiday with family programming in Prospect Park! Enjoy the park’s nature offerings, like animal encounters with Prospect Park Alliance naturalists, a family bird walk and other nature themed activities.

Art Strong NYC

43-61 11th Street

Long Island City, NY 11101

Oct. 10, 9 am to 3 pm

Art Camps through Art Strong NYC are a great way for kids to spend their day off from school. Create a wide variety of art projects through painting, drawing, sculpting, printmaking, collaging and more. Students will learn about different artists and make art of their own.

Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve Nature Interpretive Center

2351 Veterans Road

West Staten Island, NY 10309

Oct. 8, 2 to 4 pm

Commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day with Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve and Staten Island OutLOUD. Listen to a collection of works by Native American poets and original poems by other patrons. After, take a mile hike. This is a free program, great for adults and teens!

14 East 60th Street

New York, NY 10021

Oct. 9, 2 pm

This annual event remembers and honors Indigenous ancestors who suffered at the hands of colonizers from 1492 to the present day. It’s an opportunity for the Indigenous community to remember the ancestral memory of loss and seek justice and healing from ancestral trauma.

Items for the ancestral altar are welcome. Traditional Indigenous clothing and regalia are encouraged.

95 Prospect Park West

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Oct. 10, 9 am to 3 pm

The Wonder Kids Camp is a unique camp experience that takes kids on immersive adventure walks through some of the most mysterious places in Prospect Park. The Oct. 10 camp, The Indigenous Ceremony, will lead kids on a journey where they follow clues and complete missions with other campers.

145 Brooklyn Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11213

Oct. 10, 10 am to 5 pm

Head to the rooftop of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum to honor Indigenous Peoples Day with the North American Indigenous Center of New York. The event will feature storytelling, live music, theater performances, food demonstrations, games and art-making.

