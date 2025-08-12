Inclusion In Motion Runs to Break Barriers

Everyone—and we mean everyone— is invited to participate in the Inclusion In Motion race at Heckscher State Park on September 21. Inclusion In Motion isn’t an ordinary race but an endurance challenge for people of all abilities. This unique event allows participants the chance to define success as they see it. Whether they are completing a 100-meter dash, a 5K, or a full marathon, achieving these goals is possible thanks to a fully accessible course, adaptive athlete support, and inclusive amenities.

Psst… Check Out Tamron Hall on Motherhood, Her Son Moses, and the Magic of Harlem

The 6-hour endurance event offers athletes a variety of ways to participate. They can run solo, join a team, push an adaptive athlete, or be pushed as an athlete, completing as many or as few 3.1-mile loops as they want, up to 26.2 miles (8 loops)! There will also be a 100-meter dash to give everyone a chance to cross the finish line.

Dr. Christine Astarita, DPT, is the President of Breakthrough Intensive PT, an organization focused on helping kids and adults with disabilities, along with their families, to improve the quality of their lives. She is also the the CEO & Founder of The Run to Breakthrough, and the visionary behind Inclusion in Motion. Sharing the inspiration behind this event, she says “The heart of this initiative and our nonprofit is about breaking through limits. It’s about defying the labels and beliefs that the world or we put on ourselves.”

The Beginning of Breaking Barriers

Dr. Astarita continues to describe what inspired her to create accessible events in 2021: “I told myself I couldn’t run an ultramarathon. But every day in our work with individuals with disabilities, I saw these kids and adults defying the odds. People who had been told by doctors that they’d never walk, or run, or do certain things, and yet, they found a way. They inspired me to challenge my own limits.”

Typically, competitive events offer limited accommodations for those with disabilities, but Inclusion In Motion changes that. “We’re creating the kinds of inclusive athletic events that should already exist. Too often, accessibility and inclusion are an afterthought,” says Astarita, “We’re designing these events with accessibility at the forefront—adaptive changing tables, inclusive spaces, and creating community for families who often feel isolated.”

Psst… Check Out Make Homeschooling and Homework Easier: 6 Practical Tips for a Positive Learning Space at Home

When asked how participants feel about this unique event, Dr. Astarita says, “People are especially excited because this year’s event is different.” This is the first time many adaptive athletes will be able to go longer distances or with their families and friends, “It’s going to be really special.”

While there’s no fundraising minimum to participate, the program aims to raise at least $50,000. These funds will be given back to the local disability community through grants, which cover essentials like medications, equipment, services, home modifications, and more, which Dr. Astaria says “dramatically improve daily life but are often denied by insurance.”

Inclusion In Motion will take place at Heckscher State Park, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, Field 2, in East Islip. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 am, the race at 9 am, and the 100 Meter Dash at 10 am. To sign up, visit events.elitefeats.com/25inclusioninmotion. To learn more about the important work that The Run To Breakthrough, the group behind Inclusion in Motion, does visit their website and you can follow them on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for updates.

Psst… Check Out The Scoop on Summer: 25+ Ice Cream Shops You Need to Try in NYC & Beyond