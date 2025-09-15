Garza Blanca Resort Offers Family-Friendly Fun for Everyone

TAFER’s Garza Blanca in Los Cabos offers affordable and family-friendly fun, rest and relaxation.

The first time I left the United States, I was nervous. Not knowing what to expect, I battled anxieties and fears, as it would be my first time being miles away from home without the familiarity of the States. Having received my first passport this year, I decided to take the leap and book a resort that strikes the perfect balance—family-friendly, yet filled with dedicated spaces and activities where adults can relax and indulge.

Many resorts often advertise themselves as family-friendly, but lack the warm and inviting feeling that makes the visit feel like home. However, from the moment I stepped onto the property at Garza Blanca in Los Cabos, Mexico, it was the exact opposite. I was greeted with the sweet sound of children’s laughter. The pool was decorated with their colorful pool floats as adults lounged with cocktails or played a friendly game of volleyball.

My one-bedroom suite was large enough to sleep four, two adults and two children, with additional space on the pull-out couches. In-unit washer and dryer made traveling convenient, as I didn’t have to separate my laundry when re-packing. Twenty-four-hour room service was included (and kids eat free with the all-inclusive plan).

From Kids Club to games of horseshoe on the white sandy beach, to rooftop views and relaxing spas, Garza Blanca offers the perfect mix of family-oriented fun without sacrificing the rest and relaxation needed by parents. Ahead, see all the property has to offer and why it’s the perfect place for families looking for their own slice of paradise.

Little Luxuries/The Kids Club

Even children love the idea of being pampered at Garza Blanca; their dreams come true. Treated like VIPs, the Little Luxuries program provides children with their own unique experience at the resort. Complete with their own miniature robes, children can enjoy 24-hour milkshakes and cookies to their sweet tooth’s desire and handcrafted toys for a memorable keepsake.

For a more refined experience, parents can drop their kids off at The Kids Club, an eight-hour drop-off service that leaves parents and children free to explore. Resort staff engage in fun activities with the children, from cooking and baking classes to treasure hunting on the beach, face painting, reading club, dreamcatcher crafting and so much more.

“[We were] impressed with the kids club,” said Pam Rohr from Santa Barbara, California, who was visiting a second time. “We brought one little one, and she went by herself and she loved it. They brought them turtle searching, field trips and more.”

For those with infants, pack light because the resort has every baby essential you can think of – bouncers, baby bath tubs, strollers, monitors, bottle sterilizers and warmers – new mothers have the chance to catch their breath while caring for their little one. Babysitters are also available for an additional cost.

Take A Dip in One of Eight Pools

With oceanfront views, the resort boasts eight swimming pools designed for big and small swimmers alike. The main pool features friendly volleyball games, a swim-up bar and pool service for delicious snacks ranging from authentic Mexican quesadillas to refreshing hand-made mocktails and beverages. Little swimmers can enjoy a dip in the smaller pools with shallow water or lounge in the sun and feel the warm white sand between their toes.

Creative Cooking

Beyond poolside fun, families can get creative together via cooking classes where everyone helps prepare dishes like fresh guacamole, all guided by resort chefs. Make pasta from scratch using authentic Mexican ingredients and tools such as a mortar and pestle to make fresh pesto, or make a Caesar salad dressing with the bold flavors of Westichiere sauce, dijon mustard and anchovies. If you’re less of a chef, adults can opt for wine tasting from the fresh vineyards of Mexico.

For younger ones, baking classes are available for the sweetest treats!

Culinary Experience

Choose from four restaurants that offer unique and flavorful fare. Blanca Blue serves innovative Mexican cuisine, ideal for breakfast and dinner, and includes specialities such as fish ceviche and cochinita pibil. For those craving the refreshing taste of the ocean, head to Hiroshi for Japanese-infused fare, with traditional dishes such as sushi with a classic Mexican twist. For dining al fresco, soak up paradise-like views at the Italian rooftop of NOI, or for upscale dining, resort guests can head to Bocados Steak House for traditional American fare, dry-aged meats, and wine.

Serene Spa

For those looking for some released tension after a long flight with the kids, the serene wellness sanctuary Spa Imagine, perched on the ninth floor, is the perfect place to let the world melt away. Luxuriously designed with modern minimalism and soothing natural light, the spa exudes calm from the moment you arrive. Relax in elegantly styled couples therapy suites or personalized treatment rooms, each equipped with adjustable beds and thoughtfully curated ambient comforts, enabling a completely bespoke spa experience.

Orange You Glad We Came?

Every resort has a signature, and for Garza Blanca, it’s the bright and cheery orange oak tree adorned at each property location. Inspired by traditional Japanese cherry blossoms, when building the resort, owner Fernando González Corona decided to adopt the tradition of the tree while putting his own personal stamp on it.

Nestled just steps from the eight outdoor pools, the tree is a signature for many family-friendly activities, including salsa lessons, yoga and stretching.

