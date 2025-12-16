17 Awesome Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island
One of the best parts of living on Long Island is its wide selection of ice skating rinks, especially if you’ve got a hockey fan in your family. There’s a healthy mix of both indoor and outdoor rinks, so even in bad weather, your kids can take advantage and enjoy an afternoon on the ice. A lot of the outdoor rinks have pretty views and warm hot chocolate, which makes sitting on the sidelines more bearable. Residents often get a reduced price, too.
We’ve rounded up the best indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks in Nassau and Suffolk Counties that have public skating sessions.
Nassau County
Grant Park Skating Rink – Hewlett
Indoor rink
1625 Broadway
516-571-7821
Price: Adults $15, kids $10. Adults skate for $10 and children $6 with a resident leisure pass. $5 skating rental
There are great park views to take in while kids glide in the open air. Grant Park offers various skating options for families during the winter and warmer months.
Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink/Parkwood Ice Skating Rink – Great Neck
Indoor rink
Parkwood Sports Complex
65 Arrandale Ave.
516-487-4673
Price: Starting at $9 for resident adults (non-residents $15) and $7 for children (non-residents $11); $6 skate rental
Part of the Great Neck Park District, this Long Island ice-skating rink offers public skating and a skate school for all ages and abilities. There is on-site cafe and free wifi. Various skate sessions occur during the week, so be sure to check the website to plan your visit. They also offer a Snow Plow Sam program for toddlers ages 3 to 6, designed to give younger children a fun introduction to ice skating.
Newbridge Arena – Bellmore
Indoor rink
2600 Newbridge Road
516-783-6181
Price: $13; $10 resident; $8 military, fire, police, volunteer ambulance; $6 skate rental
The Newbridge Arena ice-skating rink in Nassau County has been a local favorite for over 25 years. It’s known for its Hot Shots Ice Hockey league, starring the NYPD and FDNY, and also offers public skating, skate lessons, and hockey-based programs.
Northwell Health Ice Center – East Meadow
Indoor rink
200 Merrick Ave.
516-441-0070
Price: $16; $7 skate rental
The Northwell Health Ice Center is a great place to enjoy ice skating on Long Island with options for both beginners and experienced skaters. This 165,000-square-foot facility offers public skating and consists of two indoor, NHL-sized skating rinks, as well as one outdoor rink that hosts both roller and deck hockey leagues throughout the summer.
Port Washington Skating Center – Port Washington
Indoor rink
70 Seaview Blvd.
516-484-6800
Price: $18; $7 skate rental
The Port Washington Skating Center is a cozy skating rink on Long Island. Visitors can enjoy public skating, skate lessons, and hockey clinics. There is a Little Ones skate school geared toward 3- to 4-year-olds. It offers an introduction to skating using toys and props as teaching aids. Camp days are also available on select school holidays, and they also offer an adult hockey clinic.
Marjorie R. Post Community Park Ice Rink – Massapequa
Outdoor Rink
Unqua and Merrick Road
516-797-7990
Price: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans, volunteer firefighters, and auxiliary police; $5 for skate rentals
For families who want a calm and fun outing, the Marjorie R. Post Community Park Ice Rink may be what you’re looking for. Public sessions are available at this popular community park, which draws many people from surrounding neighborhoods in Massapequa. Other amenities families and kids can enjoy at the park include a playground and basketball, handball, tennis, bocce, and volleyball courts.
Syosset-Woodbury Community Park Ice Rink – Syosset
Outdoor rink
7800 Jericho Turnpike
516-677-5990
Price: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans, volunteer firefighters, and auxiliary police; $5 for skate rentals
The Syosset-Woodbury Community Park Ice Rink is a charming little spot for ice skating and the views of the Island make it even more enjoyable. Public sessions are available at this outdoor rink.
Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – Bethpage
Indoor rink
1001 Stewart Ave.
516-433-7465
Price: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans, volunteer firefighters, and auxiliary police; $5 skate rentals
The Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is a great choice for families. It offers public skating, lessons, youth figure skating and hockey programs, and birthday party packages.
Freeport Ice Rink – Freeport
Indoor rink
130 E. Merrick Road
516-377-2314
Price: $10; $4 skate rental. Resident discounts available.
For a great mix of convenience and fun, the Freeport Ice Rink is one of the best choices for families who want a welcoming place for ice skating on Long Island. Public skating, lessons, and birthday party packages are available at this Nassau County ice-skating rink. There is also a public puck shoot session on Fridays for all ages. Children under eight are required to wear safety gear.
Iceland Long Island – New Hyde Park
Indoor rink
3345 Hillside Ave.
516-746-1100
Prices: $15; $12 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental
For those who enjoy both lessons and casual skating, the Iceland Long Island rink is a good choice. This Nassau County ice rink offers public skating, lessons (both group and private), and several hockey programs. There are additional charges for paying with a card. The rink has multiple skating clinics, including a power skating skills camp.
Long Beach Ice Arena – Long Beach
Indoor rink
150 West Bay Dr.
516-705-7385
Prices: $10 for adults; $8 senior citizens; $5 skate rental
The Long Beach Ice Arena is open year-round and offers public skating, sticks and pucks sessions, youth and adult hockey programs. The Learn to Skate program is a group lesson for kids ages 4 and older interested in learning to skate for figure skating or hockey.
Suffolk County
Dix Hills Ice Rink – Dix Hills
Indoor rink
575 Vanderbilt Pkwy.
631-462-5883
Price: $15 for adults; $10 children, teens, and seniors. Resident cards available for special pricing. $4 skate rental. $0.50 lockers.
This year-round skating destination in Long Island offers public ice skating, lessons, a pro shop stocked with skate equipment and more. The facility sits upon 150 acres of scenic parkland and is designed to resemble a ski lodge that is open and airy, giving it a true rustic look!
The Rinx – Hauppauge
Indoor rink
660 Terry Rd.
631-232-3222
Price: Starting at $13 for adults; $11 children; $6 seniors,
Founded in 1993, the Rinx is open year-round and offers public skating, lessons, day camp and figure skating and hockey programs.
Have a tiny tot interested in skating? There’s an on-site preschool academy for children ages that includes traditional preschool activities, as well as group skating lessons for kids ages 3-5. Check the website for more information.
The Rinx at Harborfront Park – Port Jefferson
Outdoor rink
Port Jefferson Village Center
101-A E. Broadway
631-403-4357
Price: Starting at $13 for adults; $6 seniors; $10 children 11 and younger. Skate rental $7
Enjoy harbor-front and scenic outdoor skating in the village of Port Jefferson. Lessons and party packages available.
Buckskill Winter Club – East Hampton
Outdoor rink
178 Buckskill Road
631-324-2243
Price: Starting at $25; All day pass: $33. Skate rental available.
The Buckskill Winter Club in Suffolk County caters to the Hamptons’ community and beyond. It offers public skating, private rink rentals, lessons, and more. There’s an on-site clubhouse with a snack bar, fireplace, big-screen TV, and couches.
Southampton Ice Rink – Southampton
Outdoor, covered rink
668 County Road 39
631-283-2158
Price: Starting at $18 for adults, $15 for children
This ice-skating rink in Suffolk County offers public skating, lessons, adult and youth hockey programs, and birthday party packages. Located at the Southampton Golf Range, the rink has a new snack bar featuring Nathan’s hot dogs, fries, and sandwiches.
Superior Ice Rink – Kings Park
Indoor rink
270 Indian Head Road
631-269-3900
Price: Starting at $10; $15 Friday nights. $5 skate rental
The Superior Ice Rink is perfect for skaters of all ages, and the ice rink has a new, fully equipped gym. Multiple membership packages are available. There is also team and individual training available.
