17 Awesome Rinks for Ice Skating on Long Island

One of the best parts of living on Long Island is its wide selection of ice skating rinks, especially if you’ve got a hockey fan in your family. There’s a healthy mix of both indoor and outdoor rinks, so even in bad weather, your kids can take advantage and enjoy an afternoon on the ice. A lot of the outdoor rinks have pretty views and warm hot chocolate, which makes sitting on the sidelines more bearable. Residents often get a reduced price, too.

We’ve rounded up the best indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks in Nassau and Suffolk Counties that have public skating sessions.

Psst… Check Out RPM Raceway Brings Record-Breaking Family Fun to Long Island

Nassau County

Grant Park Skating Rink – Hewlett

Indoor rink

1625 Broadway

516-571-7821

Price: Adults $15, kids $10. Adults skate for $10 and children $6 with a resident leisure pass. $5 skating rental

There are great park views to take in while kids glide in the open air. Grant Park offers various skating options for families during the winter and warmer months.

Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink/Parkwood Ice Skating Rink – Great Neck

Indoor rink

Parkwood Sports Complex

65 Arrandale Ave.

516-487-4673

Price: Starting at $9 for resident adults (non-residents $15) and $7 for children (non-residents $11); $6 skate rental

Part of the Great Neck Park District, this Long Island ice-skating rink offers public skating and a skate school for all ages and abilities. There is on-site cafe and free wifi. Various skate sessions occur during the week, so be sure to check the website to plan your visit. They also offer a Snow Plow Sam program for toddlers ages 3 to 6, designed to give younger children a fun introduction to ice skating.

Newbridge Arena – Bellmore

Indoor rink

2600 Newbridge Road

516-783-6181

Price: $13; $10 resident; $8 military, fire, police, volunteer ambulance; $6 skate rental

The Newbridge Arena ice-skating rink in Nassau County has been a local favorite for over 25 years. It’s known for its Hot Shots Ice Hockey league, starring the NYPD and FDNY, and also offers public skating, skate lessons, and hockey-based programs.

Northwell Health Ice Center – East Meadow

Indoor rink

200 Merrick Ave.

516-441-0070

Price: $16; $7 skate rental

The Northwell Health Ice Center is a great place to enjoy ice skating on Long Island with options for both beginners and experienced skaters. This 165,000-square-foot facility offers public skating and consists of two indoor, NHL-sized skating rinks, as well as one outdoor rink that hosts both roller and deck hockey leagues throughout the summer.

Port Washington Skating Center – Port Washington

Indoor rink

70 Seaview Blvd.

516-484-6800

Price: $18; $7 skate rental

The Port Washington Skating Center is a cozy skating rink on Long Island. Visitors can enjoy public skating, skate lessons, and hockey clinics. There is a Little Ones skate school geared toward 3- to 4-year-olds. It offers an introduction to skating using toys and props as teaching aids. Camp days are also available on select school holidays, and they also offer an adult hockey clinic.

Outdoor Rink

Unqua and Merrick Road

516-797-7990

Price: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans, volunteer firefighters, and auxiliary police; $5 for skate rentals

For families who want a calm and fun outing, the Marjorie R. Post Community Park Ice Rink may be what you’re looking for. Public sessions are available at this popular community park, which draws many people from surrounding neighborhoods in Massapequa. Other amenities families and kids can enjoy at the park include a playground and basketball, handball, tennis, bocce, and volleyball courts.

Outdoor rink

7800 Jericho Turnpike

516-677-5990

Price: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans, volunteer firefighters, and auxiliary police; $5 for skate rentals

The Syosset-Woodbury Community Park Ice Rink is a charming little spot for ice skating and the views of the Island make it even more enjoyable. Public sessions are available at this outdoor rink.

Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center – Bethpage

Indoor rink

1001 Stewart Ave.

516-433-7465

Price: Starting at $7, $4 for children ages 2-4, veterans, volunteer firefighters, and auxiliary police; $5 skate rentals

The Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center is a great choice for families. It offers public skating, lessons, youth figure skating and hockey programs, and birthday party packages.

Freeport Ice Rink – Freeport

Indoor rink

130 E. Merrick Road

516-377-2314

Price: $10; $4 skate rental. Resident discounts available.

For a great mix of convenience and fun, the Freeport Ice Rink is one of the best choices for families who want a welcoming place for ice skating on Long Island. Public skating, lessons, and birthday party packages are available at this Nassau County ice-skating rink. There is also a public puck shoot session on Fridays for all ages. Children under eight are required to wear safety gear.

Iceland Long Island – New Hyde Park

Indoor rink

3345 Hillside Ave.

516-746-1100

Prices: $15; $12 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental

For those who enjoy both lessons and casual skating, the Iceland Long Island rink is a good choice. This Nassau County ice rink offers public skating, lessons (both group and private), and several hockey programs. There are additional charges for paying with a card. The rink has multiple skating clinics, including a power skating skills camp.

Long Beach Ice Arena – Long Beach

Indoor rink

150 West Bay Dr.

516-705-7385

Prices: $10 for adults; $8 senior citizens; $5 skate rental

The Long Beach Ice Arena is open year-round and offers public skating, sticks and pucks sessions, youth and adult hockey programs. The Learn to Skate program is a group lesson for kids ages 4 and older interested in learning to skate for figure skating or hockey.

Suffolk County

Dix Hills Ice Rink – Dix Hills

Indoor rink

575 Vanderbilt Pkwy.

631-462-5883

Price: $15 for adults; $10 children, teens, and seniors. Resident cards available for special pricing. $4 skate rental. $0.50 lockers.

This year-round skating destination in Long Island offers public ice skating, lessons, a pro shop stocked with skate equipment and more. The facility sits upon 150 acres of scenic parkland and is designed to resemble a ski lodge that is open and airy, giving it a true rustic look!

The Rinx – Hauppauge

Indoor rink

660 Terry Rd.

631-232-3222

Price: Starting at $13 for adults; $11 children; $6 seniors,

Founded in 1993, the Rinx is open year-round and offers public skating, lessons, day camp and figure skating and hockey programs.

Have a tiny tot interested in skating? There’s an on-site preschool academy for children ages that includes traditional preschool activities, as well as group skating lessons for kids ages 3-5. Check the website for more information.

The Rinx at Harborfront Park – Port Jefferson

Outdoor rink

Port Jefferson Village Center

101-A E. Broadway

631-403-4357

Price: Starting at $13 for adults; $6 seniors; $10 children 11 and younger. Skate rental $7

Enjoy harbor-front and scenic outdoor skating in the village of Port Jefferson. Lessons and party packages available.

Buckskill Winter Club – East Hampton

Outdoor rink

178 Buckskill Road

631-324-2243

Price: Starting at $25; All day pass: $33. Skate rental available.

The Buckskill Winter Club in Suffolk County caters to the Hamptons’ community and beyond. It offers public skating, private rink rentals, lessons, and more. There’s an on-site clubhouse with a snack bar, fireplace, big-screen TV, and couches.

Southampton Ice Rink – Southampton

Outdoor, covered rink

668 County Road 39

631-283-2158

Price: Starting at $18 for adults, $15 for children

This ice-skating rink in Suffolk County offers public skating, lessons, adult and youth hockey programs, and birthday party packages. Located at the Southampton Golf Range, the rink has a new snack bar featuring Nathan’s hot dogs, fries, and sandwiches.

Superior Ice Rink – Kings Park

Indoor rink

270 Indian Head Road

631-269-3900

Price: Starting at $10; $15 Friday nights. $5 skate rental

The Superior Ice Rink is perfect for skaters of all ages, and the ice rink has a new, fully equipped gym. Multiple membership packages are available. There is also team and individual training available.

Psst…Check Out New Toys”R”Us Flagship Opens in Long Island