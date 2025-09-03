Hudson Valley Students Kick Off the School Year with a Mural Promoting Peace and Community

Students in South Middle School in Newburgh painted a mural for United Nations’ International Day of Peace

Last week, a group of Hudson Valley students chose to spend one of their last free days not at swimming or surfing at the beach or mindlessly scrolling through TikTok feeds, but using their last few days of summer vacation to contribute to a good cause. Instead of relaxing, these teens brought paintbrushes to South Middle School in Newburgh, using their time to spread a message the world really needs to hear right now: peace.

More than a dozen student volunteers, many from local schools, including John Jay High, came together to transform a blank wall at South Middle School into a beautiful mural highlighting important themes like kindness, safety, and community. This project was organized by ASEZ STAR, a global student volunteer organization affiliated with the World Mission Society Church of God.

Psst… Check Out Westchester County School Admissions: What You Need to Know

The mural begins with the uplifting phrase “You are soaring.” Spanning the length of the wall, it features a bold, colorful eagle in mid-flight surrounded by stars and trees, symbols of strength and growth. Together, these elements create a visual message meant to inspire students as they walk the halls and an ongoing reminder that they are stong, supported, and can rise above challenges.

Recent incidents of school violence have left many students (and parents) feeling vulnerable and uncertain about their safety in school. In addition, the new cell phone ban, while aimed at reducing distractions and bullying, has added to that sense of isolation by limiting students’ ability to stay connected during the day.

United Nations’ International Day of Peace

The mural, timed to coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Peace on September 21, is a key part of ASEZ STAR’s School Violence Prevention Campaign. This campaign encourages students to take an active role in making schools feel like safe and nurturing environments. By involving young people directly in projects like this, ASEZ STAR hopes to inspire a culture of respect and care, reminding everyone that peace and safety start with all of us and the actions we take every day.

Students sketched symbols of unity, added messages like “Choose Kindness,” and worked side-by-side across school districts. “When they come in and start the new year, we want to give them hope,” said Ethan Calle, an 11th grader from John Jay. “And we want to encourage them to start off on the right foot, and to also help other students.”

Many students face anxiety before the school day even begins, and this simple act of public art is meant to serve as a bright reminder that they are cared for and that school can and should be a positive, supportive place.

Every year on September 21, the United Nations International Day of Peace reminds us all to think about how we can bring more peace into our communities. Teens and families can get involved in lots of easy, meaningful ways, like joining local events, making peace-inspired art, volunteering, or just having open talks about kindness and understanding. Even a simple act like supporting groups that work for peace can make a difference.

In 2025, the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission celebrates 20 years of working to make the world a more peaceful place. Instead of only reacting to conflict, it focuses on what causes it in the first place, like poverty, inequality, and discrimination. Through the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, countries are coming together to improve healthcare, raise living standards, and build fairer, more inclusive societies.

Psst… Check Out Westchester Fairs & Fests: September 2025