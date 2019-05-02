Hudson Valley has been quietly growing in popularity in the last few years. Long a favorite amongst city dwellers who visit for a day or weekend excursion, families can enjoy all that Hudson has to offer. From fall foliage and apple picking to pumpkin patches.

Now many families are spending more time here, planning their spring breaks, forgoing the beach once summer hits and making Hudson their constant getaway. Named after Dutch explorer Henry Hudson this city and it’s surrounding towns can be reached from New York City via a scenic 2-hour train ride. And while the gorgeous scenery and nature may be what pulls us parents to visit what are the best places to visit with the kids? We have the answer!

Here are the top eight places not to miss when you visit Hudson, New York.

Where to Stay And Sleep

Rivertown Lodge

731 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12524

Located on busy Warren Street, this stylish boutique hotel oozes warmth and coziness. If you start feeling Brooklyn vibes, this may be due to the owners’ collaboration with Brooklyn design firm Workstead. Local craftspeople were part of every construction of this hotel, and it shows in its classic design.

There is not a restaurant in the hotel per se, but for food, there are plenty of cafes and restaurants within walking distance. If looking to have a picnic or bring some yummy treats back to your room, we love Talbott & Arding. On chilly nights, you’ll find a picnic and ping pong table in the backyard.

The Charles Hotel

16 Park Pl, Hudson, NY 12523

If you’re looking for a more no-nonsense hotel that still represents the uniqueness of Hudson, The Charles Hotel is a great pick. This hotel is about a 15-minute walk from the popular hub area of Warren Street. If you book far in advance you can get a pretty affordable deal. Many families love it for the open pet policy which for a small amount you can bring your pooch on your upstate adventure. Complimentary wi-fi, free local calls, and self-parking are nice perks.

The Kid Approved spots in Downtown Hudson

Hudson Area Library

51 North 5th Street Hudson, NY 12534

Don’t forget your New York Library Card because The Hudson Area Library is incredible. Located in the old Hudson Armory building, a visual landmark that once housed the local National Guard. There are many offerings at this library which is a plus for kids. On any given week you’ll find storytelling and crafts for the wee ones to an ongoing Saturday Minecraft Club for tweens.

Are you planning on taking the kids hiking or local bird watching? Pick up an Estuary Explorer Backpack put together by the CLC (The Columbia Land Conservancy). The CLC packed theme backpacks will encourage your kids to find the scientist or nature explorer in them.

Henry Hudson Park

51 N 5th St, Hudson, NY 12534-1997

When visiting Hudson, you won’t want to miss taking in the stunning views Hudson residents get to enjoy every day. Pick up some lattes, pack up a blanket and head over to The Hudson River Park. This park has gorgeous views of The Hudson River and the Catskill Mountains. Another plus, the park is an easy walk from most Downtown Hudson Hotels and Airbnb’s.

FASNY Museum of Firefighting

117 Harry Howard Ave, Hudson, NY 12534-1601

This museum is lovely if you or your kids have an appreciation for the history of firefighting. There is a vast collection of vintage firetrucks and equipment as well as more modern trucks. This museum shares the rich history of firefighters and all kids, especially young children will enjoy.

Olana State Historic Site

5720 State Route 9, Hudson, NY 12534-4129

Home to the famous landscape artist Frederic Edwin Church who lived with his wife Isabel in the late 1800s, this site sits above the Hudson River where you can take in the views of the Catskill Mountains. The interior of the estate itself is stunning and will be appreciated even if your kids aren’t art lovers. With paintings and furnishings that were collected by Church from his many travels as well as Church’s studio. We recommend visiting this estate on a non-rainy day as the landscape is so beautiful.

Where to Eat (or Drink) with The Family

Suarez Family Brewery

2278 US9, Hudson, NY 12534

A great thing about Hudson and its surrounding area are the spots that feel family friendly. In the middle of vast land, you’ll find something unique which is how to describe best the smart brick building that now houses The Suarez Family Brewery. Once a former lamp factory this beer brewery is located in Livingston which is about 20 minutes from downtown Hudson. We do suggest looking up their open and close times as they tend to have quirky hours, with longer hours during summer. If you are a fan of unfiltered lagers, a great beer, ales of mixed fermentation and a brewery where kids are welcome with open arms then this is the place for you.

Otto’s Market

215 Main St, Germantown, NY 12526

Germantown is only 20 minutes from Downtown Hudson which makes for a quick drive with a gorgeous scenic route. If you’re looking for a yummy bite to eat head over to Ottos. Otto’s Market established as a grocery store in 1927 and it was restyled in 2012 by a former Whole Foods VP who revitalized the town by creating a quaint market that feels like a market you would walk into in the ’40s. It has since been remodeled by a new owner who has kept the small town vibe with an expanded food menu. It has a small town vibe with a charming grocery store (you can find fresh farm eggs!) and serves delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches.