How to Build the Perfect Snowman in NYC

In this article, you’ll learn how to:

Find the best spot in NYC to build a snowman

The time it just right after the storm for the best snow

Build a snowman that actually holds together

Fix leaning parts without starting over

Use whatever you have on hand for accessories

Grab the photos before the snow turns to slush

With a big snowstorm headed toward NYC tonight, that can only mean one thing: tomorrow morning is prime snowman time! Fresh snow, a long holiday weekend, and a short window before it all turns into slush.

Scout Your Spot Before the Storm Hits

Sure, with a major snowfall coming tonight, most may be scouting out their parking spots, but do yourself a favor and mentally mark your snowman location now.

Skip busy sidewalks and aim for:

An inside gate, if you have one outside your home

A park edge that won’t be trampled immediately

A courtyard or schoolyard

A patch of grass where the snow will pile up nicely

Fresh overnight snow on the grass could be your best-case scenario tomorrow morning.

Timing Can Be Your Superpower

After a big storm, the sweet spot is early morning, before plows pile snow into dirty mounds and foot traffic ruins the good stuff. There is nothing like the quietness of a snowy morning before the city gets up and out. If the snow is super fluffy at first, wait 30–60 minutes. Snow is most packable when it’s wet, soft, and sticky. Once it’s packable, begin.

Build According to Snowfall

Of course, kids want a massive snowman, but depending on how much snow piles up, it’s not always possible. As of now, we are set to get a good 10 or so inches, which can equal a nice, sizeable Frosty.

Start with a medium-sized base that you can roll without it cracking apart. NYC snow melts fast, so anything too big from the start might collapse. If it starts breaking, stop. Then make that your base.

Be Strategic When Stacking

A three-tier snowman might be the goal but a two-tier snowman (body + head) can be just as good. There is less weight with just two main body parts, and it gets done quicker.

Flatten the top of the base, gently press the head on, and fill in any weak spots with packed snow. If it leans to oen side, disguise it with a scarf or extra snow around the neck. Structural flaws are part of the charm and there is always a way to adjust little things here and there.

Use What the Storm Gives You

After a big snowfall, snowman accessories are everywhere.

Look for fallen sticks for arms and pinecones or pebbles for buttons. Grab an old hat or scarf you’re okay with losing. If you don’t have a carrot, you can use literally anything vaguely nose-shaped. It can be fun to have your child choose a nose.

Document It Fast

Your snowman’s lifespan is limited, so take the photos right away. Let the kids name it immediately. Admire it while it’s still standing proudly. By afternoon, gravity and city grime may take over, but you’ll have memories of your snowman forever.

It goes without saying that snowman building should always end the same way with hot chocolate, dry socks, and a nice warm blanket while looking at pics of the best snowman ever made.

