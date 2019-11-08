Hotels in NYC That Serve Thanksgiving Dinner for the Whole Family

Start preparing what you will do this year for Thanksgiving. If you don’t want to deal with having everyone over at the house or worry about prepping and cooking the turkey, consider heading over to one of these New York City hotels for a memorable Thanksgiving that the family will love. It’s quite simple, really! Just scroll through our round-up of hotels that are serving Thanksgiving dinner this year and select the most appetizing menu that will fill your stomachs with gratitude and slices of pumpkin pie.

If you still want to have Thanksgiving at home but don’t want to cook, check out Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner in New York City

Thanksgiving Dinners at NYC Hotels!

Photo by 1 Hotel Central Park

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park

1414 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Not only do you get a great view of the parade, but at 1 Hotel Central Park, you also get to enjoy delicious food! There’s the Thanksgiving Parade Brunch Buffet for during the parade, Thanksgiving Day Brunch Buffet for after the parade, In-Room Thanksgiving for a Thanksgiving basket delivered right to your room, and a Thanksgiving Dinner in the evening. The Thanksgiving basket includes a delectable spread of house-made granola, local yogurt, seasonal fresh fruit, house-made pastries, fresh-squeezed orange juice, coffee, and more! When you book a room, you also get $100 of In-Room dining credit with a late checkout. The minimum stay is two nights. Call to check room prices, as they significantly vary depending on your package.

After your morning buffet settles, you’ll want to head on to the next with their three-course Thanksgiving dinner. The menu will feature delicious farm-to-table dishes including parsnip, squash & goat cheese soup, roasted turkey breast, fried maitake mushroom, and apple crisp & rum-raisin ice cream. And for the adults, toast to what you are thankful for with their signature Thanksgiving cocktails that have a seasonal flair to them.

Brunch Buffets:

First Seating: 7:00 – 11:00 am

Premium Seats – $300 per person plus tax, gratuity

Select Seats – $265 per person plus tax, gratuity

Bar Seats – $150 per person plus tax, gratuity

Price per person includes Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet, custom-crafted cocktails, mimosas, prosecco and more.

Second Seating: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

$65 per person plus tax, gratuity

In-Room Parade Picnic Package:

$80 for 2 guests, $35 for each additional guest

Mimosa Addition for $75: One bottle of Prosecco + a carafe of fresh-squeezed orange juice

Thanksgiving Dinner:

3:00 – 10:30 pm

$85 per person plus tax, gratuity,

Children half price (12 and under)

Photo by 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

60 Furman St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

Just like their sister hotel in Central Park, their Brooklyn Bridge location will have the same pre-fixe menu of delicious farm-to-table dishes including parsnip, squash & goat cheese soup, roasted turkey breast, fried maitake mushroom, and apple crisp & rum-raisin ice cream. Although you won’t have views of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you will be able to admire the iconic Brooklyn Bridge as you have the whole family together for Thanksgiving dinner.

Thanksgiving Pre-Fixe Menu:

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

$95 per adult, $40 per child (12 and under)

Wine Pairing Addition for $58 per person: Sommelier Select Wine Pairing

Photo by Baccarat Hotel New York

The Grand Salon at Baccarat Hotel New York

28 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

Have a luxurious and memorable Thanksgiving dinner at the Grand Salon. Take the stress out of making the turkey and leave it to the culinary experts at the Baccarat Hotel. Start the feast off with a fall salad or butternut squash soup. Then, you’ll get to slice away at the traditional Thanksgiving turkey with holiday sides that include chestnut stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts, crushed fingerling potatoes, cranberry sauce and gravy. And to wrap everything up, you simply can’t leave the table without digging your fork into pumpkin pie or apple strudel.

Thanksgiving Menu:

12:00 pm – 10:30 pm

$110 per person plus tax, gratuity

The Plaza Hotel

765 5th Ave., New York, NY 10019

Enjoy a classy Thanksgiving dinner in New York City at The Palm Court, in the iconic Plaza Hotel on 5th Ave. Join in on the Thanksgiving Grand Buffet, complete with a carving station with cider-glazed organic turkey breast, slow-braised turkey leg, dijon herb-crusted rack of lamb and whole salmon with ginger and scallions. Along with the elegant salad station and delicious accompaniments, there will also be seafood options like smoked salmon, lobster bisque and a display of crab legs, lobster and poached shrimp. Decadent desserts include baked mulled apple, vanilla white chocolate cheesecake, Meyer lemon-ginger meringue pie, Tanariva milk chocolate-mascarpone, and sweet potato orange chocolate custard sphere.

Thanksgiving Grand Buffet:

$205 for adults, $89 for children 12 and under, plus tax and gratuity

Photo by Trip Advisor

The Carlyle

35 E 76th St., New York, NY 10021

Combine high-end, fine dining with a chic atmosphere with Thanksgiving at The Carlyle Hotel Restaurant. With their warm and cozy fall menu, you can start off with either leek and parsnip soup or lobster bisque soup. On top of that, their delicious appetizers include foie gras artichoke terrine, prime sirloin carpaccio and tartar, bocconcini mozzarella and heirloom tomatoes and sour cherry cured Atlantic salmon. As you move into entrees you’ll have a choice of slow-roasted Tom turkey, with all the classic sides, a balsamic-pomegranate glazed cod filet, pumpkin gnocchi, rosemary-garlic marinated lamb sauce, or the carving trolley, which features a 12-hour braised short-rib Wellington. Be sure to save room for dessert, as you’ll have the option to enjoy traditional pecan or pumpkin pie, strawberry Napoleon, chocolate espresso creme brulee or a selection of artisan New York state cheese.

Photo by The New York Times

The NoMad Hotel

1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001

Take in the unique atmosphere of The NoMad Restaurant and enjoy selections from their pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu, paired with their wine program and classy cocktails. Start off your delicious meal with a choice of watercress salad, cauliflower with grapes, parmesan and almonds, foie gras, or white truffles shaved over tagliatelle with parmesan. For entrees, there is the option of grilled cobia, bone marrow-crusted beef or roasted turkey breast. Classic Thanksgiving sides will be available for the table. For dessert, select a delicious piece of cake or a tart from the trolley.

Thanksgiving Dinner:

$170 per person, not including beverage, tax or gratuity

Photo by Jetsetter

JW Marriott Essex House

160 Central Park South New York, New York 10019

Be up close to New York City’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the parade-viewing event hosted by JW Marriott Essex House’s Southgate Bar and Restaurant. The event will include a hot breakfast buffet, complimentary cocktails and mocktails for all attendees, and “all-access” bracelets that will allow for curbside viewing of the parade. Get your Thanksgiving started off in the best way possible, a delicious American-style breakfast and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade right outside. It’ll be your most memorable Thanksgiving before the turkey even gets on your plate.

Photo by Trip Advisor

Hyatt Union Square New York

134 Fourth Avenue, New York, New York, 10003

Spend your Thanksgiving at Bowery Road of the Hyatt in Union Square. The pre-fixe, three-course meal is sure to give your tastebuds an enchanting holiday experience. For your first course, choose between lioni burrata, spicy squash crispy rice, endive and pear salad, butternut squash soup, pan-roasted scallop, or duck meatballs. For your main course, you’ll have a choice of organic roast turkey, grilled branzino, roasted salmon, honey garlic grilled cauliflower steak, braised short rib hunter-style or a certified Angus bavette cut. Classic pecan, pumpkin and apple pie will be available for dessert.

Thanksgiving Dinner:

$65 per person, not including tax, gratuity or beverages

Photo by Open Table

Breslin at Ace Hotel

20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001

Feast your eyes on this menu by the Breslin when you visit the admirable Ace Hotel. Catch up on talk with the family over their small dishes of giardiniera and cornichons for the whole table. You will also have your personal starting plate of herbed Caesar salad or heirloom radicchio, followed by your second meal of curried parsnip soup or chicken liver parfait. Then get ready for the main course of roasted turkey breast or steamed local fish. And who could forget dessert when it’s so sweet? You simply can’t forget to grab a slice of their apple pie with vanilla ice cream, pecan with bourbon caramel, and pumpkin with toasted marshmallow. Be sure to make your reservation here.

Thanksgiving Feast:

$95 Per Person

$55 Wine Pairing

Seven Seeds at The Williamsburg Hotel

96 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Gather the family because this year’s Thanksgiving feast will be served at the Seven Seeds! For starters, enjoy your first course that consists of butternut squash soup, goats cheese toast, and dukkah. Then, you can make room for the main course of roasted organic turkey breast, mushroom bread pudding, cranberry, fig and apricot compote. Also served on the side is a variety of options, including brown sugar-glazed carrots, Yukon gold potato puree, and more! And to top it all off, complete your meal with a tasty dessert with options like pecan pie a la mode, pumpkin pie, homemade marshmallow cream, and apple tart tatin.

If you have a group of eight or more, they also offer a Family Style Thanksgiving Dinner. Start off with an appetizer of butternut squash soup, goat’s cheese toast, or dukkah. Then get ready for the main course where your table can select a whole roasted d’artagnan green circle turkey, gravy or a pomegranate glazed Berkshire spiral ham. And you can even add on the side delicious roasted brussels sprouts, sweet potato puree, and more mouth-watering options. Lastly, Thanksgiving dinner wouldn’t be complete without a sweet treat of assorted pies.

Family Style Thanksgiving Dinner:

$65 per person, reservations required