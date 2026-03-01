Holy Child Academy: A Second Home Rooted in Joy

Holy Child Academy enters a new era for New York families

For New York families navigating an ever-changing education landscape, the search for the “right” school often comes down to more than test scores or extracurriculars. Parents want a place where their children are known by name, where values are reinforced alongside academics, and where the school community feels like a true partner in raising thoughtful, confident kids. Increasingly, families are also looking for schools that can balance tradition with innovation—honoring what works while evolving to meet the needs of today’s children.

That balance is exactly what Holy Child Academy on Long Island is leaning into as it enters a powerful new chapter. Once considered a hidden gem, a private, independent school rooted in Catholic teachings has spent the past year intentionally rebuilding—reinvesting in its campus, reimagining its programs, and strengthening its academic foundation. Now, under the leadership of Head of School Margaret Marchand, Holy Child Academy is moving into what she describes as a true revival phase driven by community and defined by joy. Open to children of all faiths from nursery/Pre-K through middle school, Holy Child Academy might just be the right fit for your family!

When Marchand arrived, Holy Child Academy was ready for change. Founded in 1959, the 14-acre campus was due for a refresh to better support students in innovative ways. In just seven months, the school completed major renovations and upgrades: a brand-new playground, a refreshed nature sanctuary, and a dramatic reimagining of underused spaces. One of the most notable projects was turning a former library into an Innovation Hub.

“When I came here, it was a non-functional 4,000-square-foot space,” Marchand explains. “Now we do science, engineering, and technology from there.”

Other new additions include a writing studio where children can publish their own works, a Lacrosse Academy where students can opt in to play during the school day, and a farm school coming soon in 2026, where students can experience an outdoor classroom.

“Actions, not words—that is our guidepost,” shares Marchand. “We believe deeply in putting vision into practice. When I arrived, I mapped out a clear strategic direction, shared it with our stakeholders, and together we accomplished every goal we set. Now, we are entering a new phase with renewed goals. That doesn’t mean the work is finished—growth never is, it simply means we are moving forward with purpose, momentum, and a true growth mindset for future generations.”

Now entering the revival phase, Holy Child Academy is ready to welcome new students and help current students develop as they take advantage of all the academic and extracurricular resources around them. “This is an incredible time for us,” Marchand says. “We’ve rebuilt—and now we’re ready to grow.”

The rebuild not only strengthened the physical space and enrichment opportunities, but it also brought the community closer together. “The most common thing I heard when I first sat and interviewed parents in round tables was that everyone felt like this was their child’s second home.” Students are truly happy and engaged at school because the Holy Child Academy makes learning fun. “Everything is centered around joy here,” Marchand says.

Joy shows up in daily life across campus—from Monday morning town hall meetings infused with faith, service, and school pride, to celebrating the school’s founder, to watching students confidently lead prayers or say the Pledge of Allegiance in front of the entire school.

Holy Child Academy is Catholic-based but not parochial, operating with full autonomy. Its mission and goals are rooted in Catholic teachings, supported by a campus minister, and it warmly welcomes families of all faiths. Academically, expectations are high. “Across New York State, academic proficiency has fallen nearly two years below grade level,” she says.“At Holy Child Academy, our students consistently perform above grade level because our academics are solid and we set high expectations for every child. Our graduates continue on, attending the most competitive private high schools.” In addition, HCA offers a Learning Services Department ensuring students with IEPs are fully supported while still being challenged.

While academically rigorous, the emphasis on balance still makes joy the common feeling among families. “We believe a child needs to be completely well-rounded,” Marchand explains. “At Holy Child, we intentionally balance academics, athletics, the arts, and a strong foundation in faith.” Students are encouraged to explore their diverse interests, including performing in the Outdoor Christmas Spectacular through the theater program and volunteering in community service and outreach initiatives, such as coat and food drives.

Joy is also widely felt because of the individualized attention parents and students receive, making Holy Child Academy feel more like a family or home than just a school. “We are small by design– we keep our class sizes at a very small ratio. We’re almost able to give concierge education, one-on-one to students and families,” explains Marchand.

Accessibility to faculty and staff is built into the school’s culture. “We believe in an open-door partnership with our families. I work closely with our parent association and stay connected to our students by teaching classes in grades five through eight,” says Marchand. It’s rare to have this level of access to a Head of School at a private school, which fosters a sense of closeness and community that truly makes families feel at home.

Parents are active partners, not spectators. The Parent Association is a vibrant presence on campus, actively supporting theatrical productions and playing an integral role in campus events and school Masses.“If a parent has a suggestion, we listen,” Marchand says. “We’re in tune with our children, and we’re in tune with our parents.”

As Holy Child Academy moves fully into its revival phase, it looks forward to welcoming more families to experience what it offers. “My motto has been: we are set apart,” Marchand says. “We’ve always been known as the best-kept secret—but we don’t want to be a secret anymore.”

“The momentum here is only the beginning. As we move into 2026 and beyond, we are committed to growing Holy Child Academy in every way — academically, spiritually, and as a community. We don’t stand still when we have a great idea; we act on it. What excites me most is watching the seeds we’ve planted take root and come together in powerful ways. Holy Child is not just growing — it is becoming the school of choice for families who want excellence, faith, and a joyful childhood all in one place,” says Marchand.

Want to learn more? Head to holychildacademy.org to schedule a tour or apply now!

