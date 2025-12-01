Family-Friendly Holiday Train Shows in and Around Westchester

There is really nothing that compares to visiting a holiday train show to get you in a festive mood. And if your kids are big train fans, it’s a must on the holiday list. Here are some places in New York that offer big and small-scale holiday train shows.

Katonah

Nov. 29th- Dec. 31, Various times

Families can explore a winter wonderland at the Conservatory Plaza, with whimsical holiday exhibits that lead to the Conservatory, where over 2,500 square feet of indoor space is transformed into a holiday wonderland. Inside, guests will find thirteen multi-level tracks with trains traversing bridges, tunnels, and waterfalls, all set among charming holiday scenes and vibrant seasonal plants and decorations. This holiday event works for all ages, making it a perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with the family.

Kids can see Santa during your scheduled ticket time. Snacks will be available from Jimmy’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Truck, including ice cream, cider donuts, hot chocolate, and wood-fired pizza from George’s Pizza trailer. Tickets are $10 per child (age 2-12) and $20 per adult. Children up to 24 months are free. Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial, 2610 Route 35 Katonah

Scarsdale

Dec. 6th and 7th

10 am-4 pm

Mark your calendars for The Train Show, hosted by the Yonkers Model Railroad Club. This annual holiday favorite features a stunning 12 x 18-foot display where trains navigate through intricately designed countryside scenes, complete with a mountain tunnel, a picturesque village, and a sparkling stream. Tickets are $5 for members, $12 for non-members, and children under 2 are free. Additionally, this includes admission to their animal museum. Manor House at the Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale, NY

Chappaqua

Nov 22, 2025- Jan 3, 2026

Various times

Families are invited to join in the unforgettable return of this Westchester annual tradition, now in its fifth year. This year, families can look forward to three exciting train displays, including an expanded LEGO layout and village. Little ones can also explore classic favorites like the Polar Express and Santa’s Holiday Train while embarking on a fun-filled Scavenger Hunt throughout all three floors of the historic Horace Greeley House.

The fun doesn’t stop there; children can get creative in the activity room, go on a train-themed scavenger hunt, or capture the memory by posing for the perfect photo on a mini train. Holiday Gift Shop is on premises, featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of gifts. Admission is $10 for members; $15 for non-members, and $8 for children ages 8 and under. New Castle Historical Society – Horace Greeley House, 100 King Street, Chappaqua, NY

Holiday Train Shows Outside of Westchester

Through Jan. 11, 2026

Tuesdays – Sundays, 10 am – 6 pm

The New York Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show is one of those things that never gets old. You wander into a winter wonderland, and suddenly you’re surrounded by these gorgeous model trains winding through a picture-perfect setup. The whole Conservatory is full of that warm, holiday feel, and it’s a memorable way to kick off the season with the kids.

Inside the landmark glasshouse, you’ll find twinkling, plant-made versions of NYC’s most iconic buildings, which really feels like stepping into a tiny, enchanted city. Plus, once the sun goes down, the whole place shifts into full holiday magic mode. Holiday Train Nights light up the Conservatory with gorgeous colors, and families can settle into the cozy Locomotive Lounge for live performances of holiday classics and fun pop hits. For parents looking for a holiday date night, be sure to check out the 21+ overnights that transport all to a magical holiday atmosphere. Tickets range from $27-$39. NYBG, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY

Fairfield

Nov. 29, 2025 — Jan. 4, 2026

Various times

Take a visit to the Fairfield Museum and History Center, where you can view large and small-scale model trains as they wind around winter villages and holiday scenes. Families will also have the chance to learn and ask questions from the Fairfield-based Housatonic Model Railroad Club, the Connecticut G-Scalers Club, and the Central Connecticut G-Gaugers Club. Tickets are $3 per adult, $10 per family. Museum members and children ages 5 and under are free. 370 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT

