The Holiday Train Show Returns to the New York Botanical Garden

Through January 20, make lasting holiday memories with the whole family at the Holiday Train Show! Experience the magic of this beloved New York tradition inside the colorfully lit Haupt Conservatory, and outside among our picture-perfect train displays. Whatever your age, you’ll feel the spirit of the season while immersed in a miniature cityscape filled with famed plant-based replicas of New York landmarks, such as the Statue of Liberty, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Brooklyn Bridge! These landmarks are all recreated using plant materials that we know and see in the environment around us, like cinnamon, pinecones, acorns, eucalyptus pods, and more.

See more than 25 G-scale model trains and trolleys hum along nearly a half-mile of track. And don’t forget to look up—NYC bridges come together to create an aerial display of trains soaring overhead and outdoors in our enchanting train display. American steam engines, streetcars from the late 1800s, and modern freight and passenger trains travel along trestles, through tunnels, and across familiar NYC structures, creating joy for all ages.

Nearby the Haupt Conservatory, you can dive into winter fun with your little ones at the Evergreen Express pop-up! Kids get hands-on with trains and tracks at the little wooden train table, and you can enjoy a good winter book as a family on the story walk. Whip up a cold-weather “feast” in the play kitchen, put on your own puppet show—or grab a copy of our Evergreen Express Family Activity Guide that’s full of plants, trees, and wildlife to look out for around the Garden. With NYBG Explainers offering fun, interactive learning about the wonder of evergreen trees and plants on select dates, it’s a joyful way to connect kids with the natural world.

After you explore the Holiday Train Show, head to NYBG Shop to pick out the perfect holiday gifts for your family and friends. With a wide variety to choose from, like candles, apparel, toys, books, and live houseplants, there’s a perfect gift for everyone on your list! And be sure to stop by the Pine Tree Café while you’re here for a delicious treat, coffees, teas, and light bites to enjoy. NYBG is the best spot in the city to spend your holiday season!

Take festive photos with Santa and his Elf at NYBG Shop!

Tuesdays and Thursdays, Now–December 31; 1–2:30 p.m.

Psst…. Check out Elf on the Shelf Pets Are Taking Over This Holiday Season—Here’s Why!