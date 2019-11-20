The Best Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremonies in New York City

Holiday tree lighting ceremonies in New York are the best way to kick off the holidays. There’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than coming together with your community, big or small, and singing carols, drinking hot cocoa and taking in the beauty of dazzling decorations or sparkling Christmas trees. The holidays are truly the most magical time of the year in New York City, and that magic is always kicked off by flipping the switch on the festive decorations and lights.

Here are some holiday lighting ceremonies for your family to attend this upcoming holiday season. Whether you’re looking for iconic productions or the small community gatherings, we have a perfect list for you!

