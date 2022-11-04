Holiday Light Shows Around New York 2022
Holiday season in NYC is almost here! There’s no shortage of holiday light displays to check out all over New York. Whether you’re looking to take a little road trip or find something right in your backyard, New York is home to some of the best holiday light displays around. Here are some of the best spots to check out this year!
NYC
Illuminate The Farm
Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park
November 11-January. 8, Fridays-Sundays, and daily between 12/26-12/29, 5-9pm
$26.99; $17.99 youth
Expect a luminescent display consisting of lanterns inspired by theme parks and Chinese myths and legends. In addition, there will be various illuminated tunnels, illuminated swings (rideable) and plethora of other lights!
Lightscape
Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Crown Heights
November 16 – January 8, Open from 4:30-8:45pm. See website for exact dates.
$40; $20 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 3.
Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights.
NYBG GLOW
The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx
November 18 – January 14, See website for schedule
$39; $24 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2
Discover the beauty of the grounds and historic buildings after dark, breathtakingly illuminated across the Garden, along with fun-filled evening offerings featuring artistic, music, and pop-up performances.
Holiday Lights
Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx
November 18 – January 8, See website for schedule
$39.95; $34.95 seniors 65 and older; $24.95 ages 3-12
Advanced registration required.
Explore immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, the Holiday Train, classic holiday music, and more.
Holiday Lights: Sensory-Friendly Night
Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx
Tuesday, November 29, 3-8pm
$39.95; $34.95 seniors 65 and older; $24.95 ages 3-12
Advanced Registration Required
This Holiday Lights experience is designed for guests that thrive in a sensory-supportive environment. During this special evening you can expect the same great Holiday Lights with some modifications to make it more sensory friendly.
Westchester
Santa’s Village at American Christmas
American Christmas, 30 Warren Place, Mt. Vernon
November 4-December 23, Mondays-Fridays, 11am-7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 9:20am-8pm
$10.
Immerse yourself in a 110,000 square-foot holiday walk-through: take a stroll through a Dickens holiday village, have a seat on Santa’s chair, or take a photo with one of the 50+ mesmerizing animatronics or lighted scenes.
Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza
Kensico Dam, 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla
November 25-January 1, 6pm weekdays; 5pm weekends
$25 per car weekdays; $35 weekends
This Light Extravaganza returns bigger and better than ever with thousands of more lights, magical holiday animations and a live Santa!
Long Island, Nassau
Winter Lantern Festival’s Drive Thru Adventure
Nassau County Museum of Art, 1 Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor
November 3-January 15, Thursdays-Sundays, 5-9pm
$55 per car
This immersive drive-thru experience brings you an unforgettable display of lights, with lit tunnels and handmade Chinese lanterns inspired by space!
LuminoCity
Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow
November 9-January 8, Wednesdays-Sundays, 4:30-9:30pm **CLOSED HOLIDAYS**
$32; $19 ages 3-12; $68 Lumi’s VIP Fast Pass Ticket
Visit a world of magical light installations that brings art, light, and color to life through remarkable displays.
Magic of Lights
Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh
November 18 – December 30, Sundays-Thursdays, 5-10pm; Fridays-Saturdays, 5-11pm
$20-$40 per standard vehicle
This dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience features favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
Shimmering Solstice at Old Westbury Gardens
Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury
November 25 – January 1, See website for schedule
$34.95; $26.95, Senior Sundays (65+); $19.95 ages 2-13
This unforgettable walk-through experience of holiday lights, sights, and sounds is set along Old Westbury Gardens’ beautiful paths and will lead you through their world-famous gardens.
Long Island, Suffolk
Suffolk Winter Lantern Festival
Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown
November 4 – January 8, Fridays-Sundays, 5:30-9:30pm
$22; $12 youth
See a display of lanterns in the shape of flowers, animals, and many more; all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
Riverhead Holiday Light Show
Splish Splash Waterpark, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton
November 18 – December 31 , See website for schedule
$25 per carload; $62.50 season pass per carload.
Take a trip through Suffolk County’s largest light show featuring dozens of dazzling, never-before-seen holiday themed displays to delight the entire family.
Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s 19th Annual Holiday Light Show
Smith Point Park, 1 William Floyd Pkwy., Shirley
November 26 – December 30, Mondays-Thursdays, 5-9pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 5-10pm; $22 per car; $42 per mini-bus; $72 per school bus
Drive-thru more than 100 dazzling holiday-themed displays with five new displays designed by Girl Scouts in Suffolk County.
Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Enchanted Forest
Southaven County Park, Gerard Road, Yaphank
November 26-December 30, Saturdays and Sundays and 12/26-12/30, 5-9pm
$10 in advance; $15 at the door.
Walk along 200ft of sparkling displays complete with music, games, hot cocoa, and a heated tent where you can grab a photo with Santa.
Holiday Light Spectacular
Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville
December 3-18, Fridays and Saturdays, 5-9pm; Sundays 5-8pm
$10; $8 seniors, veterans & children 4-12; free admission for children 3 and younger.
Additional fee for photos with Santa.
Advanced Registration Required.
Enjoy festive lighted displays during this indoor, walk-through light show. Don’t miss your chance to take photos with Santa as well!
Rockland/Bergen
Let It Glow a Holiday Lantern Spectacular
Bergen County Zoo, 216 Forest Ave., Paramus
November 10-January 8, Thursdays, 4-8pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 4-9pm; Sundays, 4-8pm; Open daily 12/25-1/1
$18; $9 children 3-17; free for children younger than 3.
Walk through a dazzling display of larger-than-life, hand-constructed lanterns that celebrate culture, animals, and the warmth of the holidays.
Holiday Lights
Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange
November 18 – December 31, Open 5-9pm. See website for exact dates.
Donations accepted
Take a winter stroll under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters.
Skylands Stadium Light Show and Christmas Village
Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta
November 23 – December 30 , See website for schedule
$29; $79 VIP; free admission to Christmas Village
Discover more than two million dazzling lights on a mile-long drive-through course and a Christmas Village where your family can skate, shop, travel through a walk-thru light tunnel, enjoy games, rides, photo ops, and more!
Peace, Love & Lights powered by Healey Brothers
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel
November 25 – January 1, November 25-27; December 1-4, 8-11, and daily December 15-January 1, 5-10pm
$25-$35 per car
Turn off your headlights and follow the magical glow to experience a drive through holiday winter lights.
Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick
November 25 – January 1, 5:30-10:30pm, daily
$30 per car
See twelve 20’ trees, 2 tunnels of lights, a tribute to first responders & US Armed Forces and tons of other stunning, larger-than-life holiday themed displays – all synchronized to the music playing in your car!
Orchard of Lights
Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale
November 25 – January 9, See website for schedule
$35 per car
Drive along 32 acres of brilliant holiday light displays, warm up by the fire pit and enjoy hot cocoa, take pictures with Santa, make your own S’mores, and more.