Holiday Light Shows Around New York 2022

Holiday season in NYC is almost here! There’s no shortage of holiday light displays to check out all over New York. Whether you’re looking to take a little road trip or find something right in your backyard, New York is home to some of the best holiday light displays around. Here are some of the best spots to check out this year!

NYC

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

November 11-January. 8, Fridays-Sundays, and daily between 12/26-12/29, 5-9pm

$26.99; $17.99 youth

Expect a luminescent display consisting of lanterns inspired by theme parks and Chinese myths and legends. In addition, there will be various illuminated tunnels, illuminated swings (rideable) and plethora of other lights!

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 1000 Washington Ave., Crown Heights

November 16 – January 8, Open from 4:30-8:45pm. See website for exact dates.

$40; $20 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 3.

Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights.

The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

November 18 – January 14, See website for schedule

$39; $24 ages 2-12; free admission for children younger than 2

Discover the beauty of the grounds and historic buildings after dark, breathtakingly illuminated across the Garden, along with fun-filled evening offerings featuring artistic, music, and pop-up performances.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx

November 18 – January 8, See website for schedule

$39.95; $34.95 seniors 65 and older; $24.95 ages 3-12

Advanced registration required.

Explore immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, the Holiday Train, classic holiday music, and more.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx

Tuesday, November 29, 3-8pm

$39.95; $34.95 seniors 65 and older; $24.95 ages 3-12

Advanced Registration Required

This Holiday Lights experience is designed for guests that thrive in a sensory-supportive environment. During this special evening you can expect the same great Holiday Lights with some modifications to make it more sensory friendly.

Westchester

American Christmas, 30 Warren Place, Mt. Vernon

November 4-December 23, Mondays-Fridays, 11am-7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 9:20am-8pm

$10.

Immerse yourself in a 110,000 square-foot holiday walk-through: take a stroll through a Dickens holiday village, have a seat on Santa’s chair, or take a photo with one of the 50+ mesmerizing animatronics or lighted scenes.

Kensico Dam, 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla

November 25-January 1, 6pm weekdays; 5pm weekends

$25 per car weekdays; $35 weekends

This Light Extravaganza returns bigger and better than ever with thousands of more lights, magical holiday animations and a live Santa!

Long Island, Nassau

Nassau County Museum of Art, 1 Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor

November 3-January 15, Thursdays-Sundays, 5-9pm

$55 per car

This immersive drive-thru experience brings you an unforgettable display of lights, with lit tunnels and handmade Chinese lanterns inspired by space!

Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd., East Meadow

November 9-January 8, Wednesdays-Sundays, 4:30-9:30pm **CLOSED HOLIDAYS**

$32; $19 ages 3-12; $68 Lumi’s VIP Fast Pass Ticket

Visit a world of magical light installations that brings art, light, and color to life through remarkable displays.

Jones Beach State Park, 1 Ocean Pkwy., Wantagh

November 18 – December 30, Sundays-Thursdays, 5-10pm; Fridays-Saturdays, 5-11pm

$20-$40 per standard vehicle

This dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience features favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury

November 25 – January 1, See website for schedule

$34.95; $26.95, Senior Sundays (65+); $19.95 ages 2-13

This unforgettable walk-through experience of holiday lights, sights, and sounds is set along Old Westbury Gardens’ beautiful paths and will lead you through their world-famous gardens.

Long Island, Suffolk

Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown

November 4 – January 8, Fridays-Sundays, 5:30-9:30pm

$22; $12 youth

See a display of lanterns in the shape of flowers, animals, and many more; all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.

Splish Splash Waterpark, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton

November 18 – December 31 , See website for schedule

$25 per carload; $62.50 season pass per carload.

Take a trip through Suffolk County’s largest light show featuring dozens of dazzling, never-before-seen holiday themed displays to delight the entire family.

Smith Point Park, 1 William Floyd Pkwy., Shirley

November 26 – December 30, Mondays-Thursdays, 5-9pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 5-10pm; $22 per car; $42 per mini-bus; $72 per school bus

Drive-thru more than 100 dazzling holiday-themed displays with five new displays designed by Girl Scouts in Suffolk County.

Southaven County Park, Gerard Road, Yaphank

November 26-December 30, Saturdays and Sundays and 12/26-12/30, 5-9pm

$10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Walk along 200ft of sparkling displays complete with music, games, hot cocoa, and a heated tent where you can grab a photo with Santa.

Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville

December 3-18, Fridays and Saturdays, 5-9pm; Sundays 5-8pm

$10; $8 seniors, veterans & children 4-12; free admission for children 3 and younger.

Additional fee for photos with Santa.

Advanced Registration Required.

Enjoy festive lighted displays during this indoor, walk-through light show. Don’t miss your chance to take photos with Santa as well!

Rockland/Bergen

Bergen County Zoo, 216 Forest Ave., Paramus

November 10-January 8, Thursdays, 4-8pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 4-9pm; Sundays, 4-8pm; Open daily 12/25-1/1

$18; $9 children 3-17; free for children younger than 3.

Walk through a dazzling display of larger-than-life, hand-constructed lanterns that celebrate culture, animals, and the warmth of the holidays.

Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange

November 18 – December 31, Open 5-9pm. See website for exact dates.

Donations accepted

Take a winter stroll under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters.

Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta

November 23 – December 30 , See website for schedule

$29; $79 VIP; free admission to Christmas Village

Discover more than two million dazzling lights on a mile-long drive-through course and a Christmas Village where your family can skate, shop, travel through a walk-thru light tunnel, enjoy games, rides, photo ops, and more!

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel

November 25 – January 1, November 25-27; December 1-4, 8-11, and daily December 15-January 1, 5-10pm

$25-$35 per car

Turn off your headlights and follow the magical glow to experience a drive through holiday winter lights.

Winter WonderLights

Middlesex County Fairgrounds, 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick

November 25 – January 1, 5:30-10:30pm, daily

$30 per car

See twelve 20’ trees, 2 tunnels of lights, a tribute to first responders & US Armed Forces and tons of other stunning, larger-than-life holiday themed displays – all synchronized to the music playing in your car!

Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale

November 25 – January 9, See website for schedule

$35 per car

Drive along 32 acres of brilliant holiday light displays, warm up by the fire pit and enjoy hot cocoa, take pictures with Santa, make your own S’mores, and more.