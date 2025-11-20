Harlem Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo | Register Today!
Amazing Neighborhood Holiday Light Displays in Westchester and Beyond

Amazing Neighborhood Holiday Light Displays in Westchester
Amazing Neighborhood Holiday Light Displays in Westchester and Beyond

’Tis the season for sparkle, and Westchester has plenty of it!

One of the most fun and low-key things to do during the holiday season is to walk or drive around and see the creative ways your neighbors decorate their homes. All around Westchester County, and in nearby areas, families put together some really impressive holiday light displays. Some have lights and inflatable characters set to music. Many of these displays have become local favorites and annual traditions. Here are some nearby favorites!

Keep in mind: hours and details can change, so it’s a good idea to check each display’s website or social pages before you go.

Roy’s Christmas Land (Harrison)

Take a trip to Harrison to see a dazzling block of holiday lights curated by Roy Aletti. This display started over 40 years ago and includes Roy’s finds over the years. This includes giant wooden soldiers, giant Santas and reindeer, dangling lights, and so much more. Parsons St. and Oakland Ave., Harrison, NY

Wonderland at Roseville (Fairfield)

Holiday cheer comes to life at the Roseville Terrace, a must-visit destination featuring a breathtaking light show in Fairfield. Bring the family out from Nov. 27- Dec. 30 to see the dazzling displays of lit-up trains, whimsical reindeer, cheerful snowmen, a beautiful menorah, and a nativity scene. Donations are welcome and will be given to the Shriners Children’s Hospital. Stay up to date with any last-minute weather-related cancellations by checking out their Facebook page.

ERDAJT Light Display (LaGrangeville)

Take a drive to LaGrangeville to see 720,000 holiday lights from the Erdajt family. This includes a beautiful light display show set to 250 popular songs. In addition to Christmas music on Sunday or Monday. This family of five first started this project 1995, which has quickly grown over the years and become a family project for all to enjoy. 8 Patrick Drive, LaGrangeville, NY 

Lights on Six (Poughkeepsie)

Enjoy this immersive holiday show every night from 5 pm-11 pm, from Black Friday until New Year’s Eve. This includes seeing dazzling lights to over 70 songs. Displays include dangling Christmas trees, giant Santas, sparkly lights, and more! The block also has a competition, judging the best traditional, creative, and spiritual displays. 6 Field Ct, Poughkeepsie, NY

Watt Christmas Wonderland (Goshen)

Enjoy this magical light display from Nov. 28 –  Dec. 28. This immersive show runs every night from 6-9 pm where you will see a dazzling array of lights and displays, holiday inflatables, and much more. A cash-only donation of $10.00 per car is requested.  310 Scotchtown Road, Goshen, NY

Bruschi Christmas (Walkill)

Enjoy the magic of the Bruschi holiday show. Running since 2012, you’ll find over 15,000 lights, blow-molds, inflatables, several hand-made elements, and more! The show runs from Black Friday, November 28th, through New Year’s Day, from 5-11 pm. 5 Madre DeCristo Road, Wallkill, NY

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

