New York Family Holiday Gift Guide for Tweens and Teens 2025

LED lights are the ultimate way for your kid to decorate their room, but the GE Cync Dynamic Effects Smart LED Thin Profile Light Strip takes it to a whole new level. Easy to install with 3M Adhesive or wall mounts (included), this smart light offers MILLIONS of color options, the ability to sync lights to music, and can be controlled via voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. $49.99, gelighting.com

You won’t have to fight with your kid to wear a hat when you present them with this beanie, part of the new KAWS WINTER collection from UNIQLO. Brooklyn-based artist KAWS (Brian Donnelly), known for his pop art, translates his style to this clean winter drop, including this beanie, adorned with his signature “XX”. Teens have been clamoring for anything KAWS, and this collection will be no exception. Featuring UNIQLO’s unique ’HEATTECH’ technology, they’ll look cool while keeping warm this winter. $29.90, uniqlo.com

You gotta catch them all, but first you need this Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes a full game download for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Experience Lumiose City in a new way with enhanced features and performance upgrades. Plus, the Nintendo Switch 2 is designed to offer gamers three different ways to play- handheld, on your tabletop, and on your television. $499.99, nintendo.com

Reusable water bottles have been a thing for a few years, and they are not going anywhere! Kids love the stainless steel Owala FreeSip because they can either sip via a built-in straw or chug it, it keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, is BPA-free, has a convenient carry loop that doubles as a lid lock, and an extra-wide opening for adding ice. This pick is a no-brainer, but choosing from their wide variety of colors is a true challenge. Even more so when you see the limited edition holiday colors offered exclusively at Target and on the Owala website. Starts at $29.99, owalalife.com

By now, your son has probably started dabbling in colognes or, more likely, body spray. He’s trying to figure things out as he grows, and may need a little help. Enter the Men’s Fragrance Discovery Set from Ulta. Gift this to your man in training and let him test his way through 15 unique designer scents until he finds one, or more, that suits him best. The set comes with a $15 gift card to use toward a $50 purchase of any of the fragrances featured. $39, ulta.com

Nike and LEGO have joined forces to bring you this bricktacular set combining our love of sports and brick building. Collaborating for the first time, Nike and LEGO bring fans of all ages a collection of branded shoes, clothes, accessories, and of course, LEGO sets. The Nike Slam Dunk includes more than 800 bricks to build a poster-worthy scene of a player making a slam dunk. Builders can also customize the player’s jersey and hairstyle, which only adds to the cool factor. $69.99, lego.com

This is a gift for both you and your gamer: they’ll get a more immersive experience, and you’ll enjoy some peace and quiet from the often loud excitement that comes with gaming. The Pulse Elite wireless headset is light, comfortable, and uses technology typically found in audio headsets for professional sound engineers. It also features a retractable microphone so players can easily communicate with their friends while racing, fighting bad guys, and more. Although this headset is made for the PS5 gaming system, it can also be used with PCs, Macs, and Bluetooth-supported devices. $149.99, playstation.com

Give the gift that they can wear with anything. The classic Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace can be worn in so many different ways: on its own, layered with other pieces, dressed up, or dressed down. Choose from gold or silver chains, and over 20 different colored stones. This can be a truly personal gift when you choose meaningful colors like a birthstone. Starting at $60, kendrascott.com

Just because they’re too big to be carrying around a stuffed animal doesn’t mean they won’t want to wear them on their feet. The SKIMS Teddy Bear Slipper is as comfortable as it is adorable and perfect for keeping your kids warm and cozy. $78, skims.com

When I walk into the room, and my kids are playing NBA 2K26, I honestly can’t tell if it’s a game on TV or the actual video game- that’s how realistic the players look! This long-time fan favorite allows your kids to play as current players, as well as the ones you grew up with. You can design your own dream team from any era, play as WNBA players, and now, for the first time, have NBA and WNBA players on the same court! No two games are alike, and the match-up possibilities are endless. NBA 2K26 is available on XBOX and other gaming platforms. $69.99, xbox.com

