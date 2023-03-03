Holi Events for Families 2023

Holi is a Hindu spring festival that celebrates Krishna, a major deity in Hinduism. It’s a vibrant festival of colors, and there are tons of celebrations all over New York and beyond.

Check out these Holi events with your family this year!

Click on your region to jump to events near you:

Manhattan

Webster Library, 1465 York Avenue, New York

Thursday, March 2, 4 pm

Ages 3 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Holi, a Hindu festival in India that is also known as the festival of colors or the festival of sharing love, with a story and craft.

Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St, Chelsea

March 5-26, Sundays, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Holi by creating art that evokes the happy hues of this festive holiday.

Waterline Square, 400 West 61st Street, Upper West Side

Wednesday, March 8, 4 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate Holi with powder play, performances, dance workshops and Indian drummers.

53rd Street Library, 18 West 53rd Street, Upper West Side

Friday, March 10, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Ages 3-10

Free

Celebrate Holi with a special bi-lingual book reading of Kahani Rangeeli or Colorful Story. In this session author Anu Sehgal, Founder of The Culture Tree, will read a colorful story of Holi with Krishna and his friends.

Book reading will be followed with a puppet making activity and Holi face painting.

The Seaport, 12 Fulton Street, Downtown Manhattan

Saturday, March 18, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the traditional Indian festival of colors with story time, puppet-making, dance workshops and a puppet show and, of course, spirited fun with brightly colored powder.

Guests are encouraged to wear an all-white outfit to help amplify the Powder Play experience.

Riverside Park near Pier I Cafe, 500 W 70th St, Upper West Side

Sunday, April 2, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Admission is free; $15 ticket includes includes kites for the whole family, access to all the creative art activities, and organized performances.

Holi is a Hindu festival of spring with activities to keep the whole family engaged and learning. To add more to the festivities come dressed in casual Indian clothes!

Queens

Beach Greene Dunes, 45-19 Rockaway Beach Boulevard, Far Rockaway

Saturday, March 18, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

$25

Celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of love, color, the victory of good over evil, and the arrival of spring! The event will feature delicious food, singing, dancing, photobooth and more!

Your support of this event will support the continued work of The Campaign Against Hunger.

Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. Flushing

Saturday, March 18, 2:15 pm

All ages

$15; $10 Members, Seniors, & Students with ID

Join Abha B. Roy, the Srijan Dance Company, and the Apoorva Mudgal Ensemble for a concert to celebrate new beginnings.

Featuring performances of devotional and Hindustani classical raga music, traditional Kathak dance, a dance drama of Holi, folk dances and more, this show celebrates love and forgiveness.

Long Island

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Saturday, March 4, 12 – 2 pm

Ages 3 and older

Free with admission: $17; $16 seniors 65 and older.

Originating in India, Holi is a Hindu festival that marks the end of winter and the arrival of the colorful spring season. You’ll learn all about this beautiful festival and make a vibrant spring tree craft to take home.

Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Hwy. Oakdale

Sunday, March 12, 1 – 3 pm

Ages 13 and older

$4

Advanced registration required

Create colorful works of art inspired by the Holi, The Festival of Colors.

Bergen

Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown, NJ

Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 pm

Ages 9 and older

$39-$79

Rhythm India takes you on a journey of dance and celebration through Bollywood and beyond.

Experience joyous dance, vibrant costumes, dynamic music, and soulful rhythms echoing heartbeats of royal palaces and sacred temples, desert villages and modern stages.