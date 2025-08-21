Help Special Olympics New York Find Coaches, Spaces, and Sponsors for NYC Athletes

As parents, none of us want to imagine our child waiting on the sidelines, not because they aren’t ready to play, but because there simply isn’t enough room on the team. That’s the reality facing many athletes with intellectual disabilities in New York City today. Luckily, a new campaign from Special Olympics New York aims to change that for city kids.

The “Join the Movement. Change Lives. Inspire Champions.” campaign was recently launched online to highlight a growing gap: many children who want to participate in Special Olympics lack access to training facilities, qualified coaches, or a local team where they can train and connect with others.

Special Olympics New York is asking parents, coaches, businesses, and community leaders to help. The organization is actively recruiting volunteer coaches, sports facilities, and sponsors to help establish new training clubs in all five boroughs.

A training club brings together local athletes and coaches who meet consistently year-round to train in one or more sports, with the goal of competing in Special Olympics events.

“Training clubs are the heart of our organization,” said Stacey Hengsterman, President & CEO of Special Olympics New York. “Those weekly practices are where athletes come together not only to learn a sport and become the champions they are meant to be, but to meet the teammates and volunteers who become a second family to them.”

A training club is so much more than a sports team. It’s a consistent, year-round community where athletes train, compete, and grow together. In New York City, demand for these programs is outpacing availability. Many clubs are at capacity, leaving aspiring athletes waiting for an opportunity to take part.

How Families and Communities Can Get Involved

There are three simple ways to be part of this movement:

Become a Coach: No prior coaching experience is required — just an interest in sports and a commitment to inclusion. Special Olympics New York offers training and ongoing support.

Offer Facility Space: Gyms, fields, pools, and courts across NYC can serve as accessible, inclusive environments for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Sponsor a Team: Your support helps cover essentials like equipment and travel, ensuring Special Olympics athletes can participate at no cost.

“Hosting a Special Olympics training club at our facility has been one of the most rewarding decisions we’ve made,” said Tiffany Dunbar, Interim Executive Director of Cross Island YMCA, which hosts one of the training clubs featured in the campaign. “Our facility has become more than just a place to work out—it’s a place where athletes, families, and our staff all come together to celebrate inclusion, determination, and joy. I encourage other facility owners to open their doors and experience the magic of this partnership.”

And it’s not just organizations that are benefiting. Businesses like Bank of America are also seeing the rewards of giving back.

“Sponsoring Special Olympics has been a game changer for Bank of America,” said Gary Pierre, Bank of America Vice President, Business Control Officer. “It’s so inspiring to see how our support helps athletes thrive—and our employees have gotten as much out of this experience as they’ve put in. It’s brought our team closer together and shown us the power of inclusion in action.”

Support for Athletes, Connection for Families

For families raising children with intellectual disabilities, joining a training club can offer more than physical activity — it can provide a sense of community, routine, and meaningful connection for both the athletes and their caregivers.

“Whether you can volunteer your time as a coach, share your facility space with a team, or you are a business leader ready to give back, you have the power to transform lives by joining the Special Olympics movement,” said Coach Joe Stewart, whose City Hawks training club recently received national recognition from Special Olympics North America and ESPN. “Coaching these athletes has been the highest honor of my teaching career and one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

To learn more, visit Special Olympics NY and submit an inquiry form to get started.

