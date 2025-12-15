How NYC Families Can Help Shelter Dogs Right Now with the Adventure Buddy Program

If you love dogs but are wondering if your family is ready for the full-time commitment, there is a great way to test it out. Best Friends Animal Society has launched its Adventure Buddy program at their adoption center in Manhattan. New Yorkers can take an adoptable dog out for a few hours for a little fun beyond the shelter walls to help them spend some time away and get some extra love and affection in the process.

Thai is a simple way to help a dog decompress, learn more about their personality, and maybe even get a feel for what life with a dog could look like in your family. Still, the goal of the program isn’t that those who take out the dogs will adopt (though that would be great), it’s just to help the dog have new experiences outside of the shelter while also giving you and your family a fun afternoon with the pup.

(Scroll down to see someone who took a dog out for the day.)

How the Adventure Buddy Program Works

Adventure Buddy lets people stop by the adoption center, meet available dogs, and take one out for a day. There is no long-term commitment required, and you can simply take them on an outing so they can leave the shelter for a few hours. Walking and sniffing are known ways that dogs can calm down and also get their pent-up energy out, which is especially helpful when they are confined to a shelter cage for most of the day.

You don’t have to plan a spectacular day of events. It should be low-key and calm. A typical outing can be a walk or picnic in the park, or a walk followed by a short coffee shop trip where they can sit and relax and play with you and the kids. Or it could also be a few hours at your home, where you can just play together.

Besides giving these dogs a break from the shelter that they need, an outing with people can help staff learn how the dogs behave in real-world settings, which is good information for potential adopters.

“Every walk or nap on the couch helps reduce stress and gives us valuable insight into their personalities,” says Marlan Roberts, Executive Director of Best Friends Animal Society. That insight helps match dogs with the right forever homes.

#rescue #dogsoftiktok #rescuedog #dog ♬ original sound – madmax_fluffyroad @madmax_fluffyroad Pear (and pig) need a forever home! ❤️🐷 ✨MEET PEAR✨ •5 years old •Came to @Best Friends via @Animal Care Centers of NYC •Very cuddly •Adventurous & curious •LOVED her backpack ride! •Does very well on a leash •Loves people •LOVES FOOOOOOOOD!! ✨LIKES✨ Food Food Giving kisses Subway rides Food Toys Snuggling Food ✨DISLIKES✨ When there’s not enough food This sweet girl is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to fill your home with endless joy. Please consider making Pear part of your family through @be in Soho. We can’t wait to share the next adoptable pup with you soon! #adopt

Why This May Be Ideal for Families

If you’re thinking about adopting a dog, an afternoon outing can give you and your kids some insight into what it will be like to have a dog incorporated into your daily life. Maybe you or your child has allergies but you don’t know how much a dog would affect you, or you have a smaller apartment than you think would be ideal for a dog. These short sessions with a dog can help give you some idea ot the answers you’re looking for, and in turn, you’re giving a shelter dog a fun day.

Even if you’re not considering adopting, spending time with an animal is such a nice lesson in empathy and caring for others, a great lesson for every child to learn.

Taking an animal out for an afternoon is also a great stress reliever, particularly for anxious kids or children and teens who are experiencing emotional ups and downs. A fun day with a dog can help brighten their day. Even for parents, signing up to spend time with a dog can be something to look forward to after a stressful week. It can also ease the family back into loving a new dog after losing a beloved pet.

Of course, if you bond with a dog, there are more opportunities to spend more time with them. The Adventure Buddy program can include an overnight sleepover. And if you really bond and want it to become something more, you can take a possible next step and become a foster parent until the dog can find a forever home. You can also apply to adopt the dog yourself if you decide that this dog would make a great addition to your family.

Best Friends Pet Adoption Center is located at 307 W. Broadway. You can visit between 11 am and 7 pm, meet available dogs, and choose a buddy. Dogs are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

