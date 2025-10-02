Hayrides In and Near NYC for a Family Treat This Fall

Grab your sweaters and get ready for fall fun! Hop on a hayride where you can feel the autumn breeze, hear the crunch of leaves, and enjoy the coziest ride of the season. Whether you’re picking apples, hunting for the perfect pumpkin, winding through corn mazes, or just looking for a not-too-spooky adventure, these family-friendly hayrides, some right here in New York City, make fall extra magical.

NYC

43-50 Main St., Flushing

718-888-1188

Flushing Farms offers hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, and a corn maze, plus seasonal treats like cider and donuts. Tickets include all activities, making it a full day of family fun. It is open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am–6 pm. Admission is $20 for an adult, $16 per child (ages 3–12), and children under 2 are free.

73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park

718-347-3276

This NYC gem offers hayrides in October and November during fall festivals, including the Children’s Halloween Festival, Wildlife Weekends, and the Annual Queen’s County Fair. Little ones will love the corn maze and pumpkin picking. Enjoy cider, donuts, and pies at the snack bar. Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm; admission is free. Hayrides (weather permitting) run on weekdays from 1 to 4 pm and weekends from 11 am to 4 pm. $6 per person.

New Jersey

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ

908-879-7189

Head west for a fall family fun at Jersey’s Alstede Farms, where your family can enjoy the evening Harvest Moon Hayride. The ride leads to a corn maze, pumpkin patch, campfire, entertainment, and cider. Open from 6 to 10 pm Fridays through Sundays (last entry at 8:30 pm). Tickets are $20.

223 Meyersville Rd., Gillette, NJ

908-647-0957

This October, take the trip to Hillview Farms for a traditional hayride. Spend the day with the family on the farm picking from a variety of apples, taking a ride on their hay wagon, and seeing animals roaming around the farm. Hayrides start

in October. The farm is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm (the field is closed to the public at 5 pm).

122 Oakdale Rd., Chester, NJ

908-879-5353

Riamede Farm offers scenic hay wagon rides through historic orchards. Pick a variety of apples and fresh vegetables. A farm pass includes admission to the apple orchard, pumpkin field, and seasonal produce picking. Wagon rides run on weekends and select weekdays. The farm provides wide-open spaces and charming views, making it a perfect countryside escape. Hayrides are available on weekends and select holidays. Please check the website for current hours and pricing.

Westchester/Hudson Valley

63 Apple Tree Ln., Poughquag

845-227-2306

Barton Orchards offers hayrides, apple and pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and a family “fun park” with games and rides. Kids will love the petting zoo and seasonal activities, while adults can enjoy the taproom with craft beer, cider, and wine. Open daily 11 am to 6 pm; check the website for current pricing and special events.

1355 Boston Post Rd., Guilford

203-453-2338

Bishop’s Orchards offers hayrides, pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, a corn maze, farm animals, and seasonal crafts. Families can enjoy fresh produce and baked goods from the farm market. The orchard is open daily; check the website for ticketed events. Hayrides on weekends only. Bags are provided; pay by weight for picked items.

9 Fishkill Farm Rd., Hopewell Junction

845-897-4377

Fishkill Farms offers weekend hayrides, pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, and a corn maze. Families can enjoy live music and picturesque farm views. Farm animals are on display (observation only), adding to the harvest charm. Hayrides and activities require tickets in advance. Open weekends; check the website for hours and seasonal events.

306 NY-304, Congers

845-268-7020

The hayride at Dr. Davies Farm has been a family favorite for over two decades. Pack up the family—and even your dog—and head a little over an hour from the city to the picturesque countryside. Enjoy hayrides, pick your own apples and pumpkins, and navigate the corn maze. Hayrides are available on weekends and select holidays. Apple picking is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm. Pricing varies; cash only (ATM available). Please check the website for details.

31 Dykeman Ln., Pawling

845-832-6068

Dyckman Farmhouse Museum offers hayrides, apple and pumpkin picking, and a variety of family-friendly activities. Kids can explore the historic farmhouse, meet farm animals, and enjoy seasonal crafts. Open daily; check the website for hours. Admission is free; some activities require a small fee. Hayrides run weekends and select weekdays.

130 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem

914-485-1210

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard hosts a Fall Festival featuring hayrides, apple picking, pumpkin patches, and a corn maze. Enjoy live music, cider donuts, and farm-fresh produce. Admission tickets must be purchased online in advance. The farm is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm. Weekday admission is $13, and weekend admission is $16.

2 Saw Mill City Rd., Shelton

Experience spine-chilling thrills at Legends of Fear, featuring a 30-minute haunted hayride and The Hallow Trail with four terrifying attractions: The Funhouse of Fear, Melon Head Revenge Sawmill & Camp, Hemlock Manor Asylum, and Pine Hills Parish Church. While this attraction is a scary good time for teens, it is not suitable for children under 12. Open select nights through October. Tickets range from $30 to $43 per person; combo and VIP options available. Advance online reservations are highly recommended. Free parking is provided. See the website for more details.

51 Route 100, Katonah

914-864-7286

Muscoot Farm is a historic farm offering hayrides, animal exhibits, hiking trails, and a farmers’ market. The farm is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm. Hayrides are available for an additional fee; please check the website for current pricing and event details.

139 Hardscrabble Rd., North Salem

914-277-3188

Outhouse Orchards offers a vibrant fall experience with apple and pumpkin picking, a corn maze, and hayrides. The farm stand features fresh produce, homemade goods, and delightful hard cider. Open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Admission varies; please check the website for current pricing and event details.

62 Granite Springs Rd., Granite Springs

914-245-2784

Stuart’s Fruit Farm is one of the oldest farms in Westchester. It offers apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides, and a farm stand with fresh-baked goods. The farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hayrides are available on weekends; please check the website for current pricing and event details.

1335 White Hill Rd., Yorktown Heights

914-245-5111

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm offers apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides, a corn maze, and a bakery with fresh pies and cider donuts. The farm is open daily from 10 am to 4:30 pm. Hayrides are available on weekends; please check the website for current pricing and event details.

101 Jessup Rd., Warwick

845-987-7717

Apple Ridge Orchards offers pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, hayrides, and a petting zoo. Enjoy scenic views of the Hudson Valley and Warwick Valley. The farm is open Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. Please check the website for current hours and pricing.

2187 NY-32, Modena

845-883-7825

Hurds Family Farm features hayrides, corn mazes, cow train rides, and seasonal pick-your-own apples and pumpkins. Kids can enjoy a bounce pillow, mini-zipline, and duck races. The farm offers a classic autumn outing for families. It is open daily, and hayrides are available Saturdays, Sundays, or by group reservation. Check the website for current pricing and seasonal events.

45 Ball Road, Warwick

845-986-1058

Masker Orchards is a go-to for a family-friendly farm in the Hudson Valley region. Drive right to the trees with your family and then get lost in the massive orchard. You can even bring your dog. There are barnyard baby animals, pony rides, and wagon rides for the kids. The country store has great cider and an assortment of apple jams, butters, pies, and other goodies. There is also a haunted house, live music, a country store, and more! It is open 9 am-5 pm, seven days a week, through November for the PYO season.

