Haunted Halloween Houses and Spooky Walks for 2019 Around New York

Collecting candy on Halloween night isn’t the only way to celebrate this frightful time. Throughout the month of October, you can easily find a haunted house or spooky walk that the whole family will find thrilling. If you are ready for a Halloween adventure, we have included a round-up of haunted houses and spooky walks that are worth going to in Long Island that are perfect for big kids who want to be spooked! And if the younger kiddos also want to tag along, we have a list of locations that are more family-friendly right in New York City.

Haunted Halloween Houses and Spooky Walks in Long Island (for Adults and Big Kids)

Bayville Scream Park

8 Bayville Ave., Bayville

For those who believe they can bare to brave a marathon of scares, Bayville Scream Park dares you to enter. Six haunted Halloween houses come together under one park to frighten even the most fearless of wanderers. Family and child-oriented attractions are featured during the weekends before sundown. 516-624-4678, $21.75-$25.75, 6-Attraction unlimited ticket: $75.6 pm-12 am, Fri.-Sat., 6-10 pm, Sun.-Thurs. through Nov. 4.

Chamber of Horrors

1745 Expy Drive N., Hauppauge

The largest indoor haunted Halloween house returns to host three bone-chilling attractions, a live horror stage show, and 40 actors ready to make your nightmares come true. Once again voted the No. 1 haunted house in New York by newyorkhauntedhouses.com. 516-710-1845, $35, R.I.P. Pass: $45. 7:30-11 pm, Fri., 7-11 pm, Sat., 7-10 pm. Sun every weekend in October and Oct. 30-31 beginning at 8 pm.

Darkness Rising

800 Chettic Ave., Copaigue

Venture into a mid 17th century village cursed by unspeakable horrors in a completely revamped attraction. New sets, special effects, and scares comprise the haunted landscape. Proceeds will again be donated to YES Community Counseling Center. 516-799-4747, $25. 7 pm – 12 am. Fri.-Sat., 6-10 pm, Sun. 7-10 pm. Thur. 24 and Halloween

Dreams and Nightmares

127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point

A brand new limited run experience takes over the Hempstead House, as visitors are plunged into beautiful and terrifying dreamscapes over the course of this 60 minute experience. The mature content is suggested to be consumed only by those 16 and older. 516-304-5076. $40. 7-11 pm, Oct. 18-20, Oct. 24-25, Oct. 30-31.

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse

215 South Country Road, Bellport

Feel your heartbeat quicken and stomach drop at Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse, featuring “The Midway,” a fear-fueled carnival where food, drink, and attractions such as fire breathers and fortune-tellers meet. 631-286-1133. $30-$45. 7-11:30 pm Fri.-Sat., 7-10 pm Sun., Wed.-Thurs. through Nov. 2.

Haunted Trail Nights

210 Manor Road, Huntington

This year, the Manor forgoes the nighttime haunted trail for a terrifying “escape the haunted funhouse challenge.” Children will also enjoy the “Not-So-Spooky-Trail,” a guided tour through the trail that ends with pumpkin picking. $7-$15. 631-213-1927. Not-So-Spooky Trail: 5 pm Oct. 18-19, Oct. 25-26. Escape the Haunted House: 10 am to 10 pm Oct. 18-Nov. 10 (Reservations Suggested)

Joe Allocco’s Franklin Square Horror

1148 Norbay St., Franklin Square

Celebrate the last year of the Long Island haunted Halloween house staple as they prepare to go all one for their 23rd and final Halloween. Voted “Best Haunted House on Long Island” five years in a row. 6-10 pm, Oct. 31.

Milleridge Halloween Village and Haunted House

585 North Broadway, Jericho

More than just a haunted house, this village is inhabited by stilt walkers, fire eaters, magicians, face painters, and fortune tellers, and offers a pumpkin patch, trackless train, and bounce houses. Try your hand at the escape room truck, the village’s latest attraction. 516-931-2201. Admission: Free. Haunted House, Tarot Cards, Escape Room Truck: $15 Pumpkin Picking: $8 small pumpkin, $12 large pumpkin. Train: $6. Bounce House: $5. 6-10 pm Fri., 1-11 pm Sat., 12-6 pm Sun. Oct. 4-27.

Rise of the Jack O’ Lanterns

71 Old Westbury Road, Old Westbury

Upwards of 5000 intricately carved pumpkins illuminate the garden path in this revamped classic. More giant pumpkins, more animated pumpkins, and brand new 3d sculpted pumpkins make this a night to remember. 516-252-3392. $22-$26. 6:00-10-30 pm, Oct. 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-28.

Restless Souls Haunted House Complex

301 West Hills Road, Huntington Station

With both an indoor and outdoor haunted attraction, escape room, and 3D attraction “Klownkatraz”, there is a fright for everyone at this complex. 631-319-9662. $27. 6-10 pm. Fri.-Sat., 5-9 pm Sun. Oct. 11-13, Oct. 18-20, Oct. 25-27

Schmitt’s Farm Haunted House

26 Pinelawn Road, Melville



Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Melville’s family-owned haunted Halloween house asylum and psychopath corn trail, with daytime walkthroughs featuring on actors on the weekends, and select nights where visitors brave the asylum with nothing more than a lantern. 631-271-3276. $15.7 pm-12 a.m. Fri-Sat., Sun. Wed., Thurs. 7-11 pm, Mon. 7-9 pm. Oct. 4-6, Oct. 11-14, Oct. 18-20, Oct. 24-27, Oct. 30-Nov 2.

Spooky Fest

1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Centre

Younger Halloween-goers will enjoy the less intense activities hosted at the exhibit, which features a scare-free walk, face painting, live animals, and more. 516-764-0045. $10-$15. 6:30-9:30 pm. Oct. 12, Oct. 18-20, Oct. 25-27, Nov. 2.

Spooky Walk

2 Chet Swezey Road, Center Moriches

The longest haunted trail in Long Island is back, clocking in at about 45 minutes of sheer terror. All proceeds are donated to Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, a camp for children and adults with special needs. 631-878-1070. $20. 7-9 pm. Oct. 18-19, Oct. 25-26.

Yaphank Trail of Terror

65 Main St., Yaphank

This year’s trail fuses old horror favorites with brand new scenes, and the concession stand bonfire, and movies return to make an unforgettable experience. 631-282-8223. Free. 7-11 pm. Oct. 11-12, Oct. 18-19, Oct 25-26.

Reporting by Samuel Podolsky by Long Island Press

Haunted Halloween Houses and Spooky Walks in New York City for Families

Boo at the Zoo: Spooktacular Night Walks

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd.

Come in costume to this family-friendly, spooky walk! Prepare for an evening of Halloween fun and festivities with live animal encounters and Halloween-themed educational activities. Enjoy a pizza dinner before you head out on your night walk in the zoo to see what happens when the gates close and the visitors leave! October 5, 11, 18, and 26, $45, members $35, 5-7 pm.

Watson Adventures’ Ghosts of Greenwich Village Scavenger Hunt

Greenwich Village

Learn about the restless souls of Mark Twain, Edgar Allan Poe, Thomas Paine, and many more as you walk the halls of this haunted building with only a flashlight in hand. On this hunt, you and your family will be looking for answers to tricky and humorous questions about the things you discover. The winning team receives a Watson Adventures Medal. October 19, 26. Recommended for ages 7 and up, each team must include at least one adult, scavenger hunt lasts for two hours.

WBO Haunted House

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.



Get ready again this year for the annual Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center’s Haunted House. What better way to celebrate Halloween than to go room to room through a haunted house to get spooked by ghosts, clowns, zombies, and monsters! Recommended for kids 12 years or older. October 31st, 4-6 pm.

Halloween Haunted Walk + Fair

The Nethermead

The Prospect Park Alliance is having its 40th Annual Halloween Haunted Walk and Fair! This event brings people in from all over the city for a haunted walk through the woodland Lookout Hill. The park also has other events throughout the month like Haunted Carousel Rides and Scary Stories With Tammy Hall. This is perfect for families with children ages 7-12. October 26, 12-3 pm.

Gravesend Inn Haunted Hotel

186 Jay St.

This high-tech haunted hotel is sure to be a spooky good time for everyone involved. It has been designed, constructed and run by the City College of Technology’s Theatreworks group for years. It originally opened in 2000 and has received high praise ever since. They describe the experience as having a theme-park-quality perfect Halloween time. Gravesend Inn recommends the event for kids ages 10 and up. October 25-31.

Spooky Pumpkin Garden Nights

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard

Dress up in costume and head to New York Botanical Garden for a spooky time! You and the family will explore the trails of the Adventure Garden and encounter skeletons, discover the mysteries of night animals, and score a few treats along the way. Don’t miss out on this family-friendly, frightful walk. October 18, 19, 25, & 26; 6:30–8:30 pm; non-member $25 / member $20.

Halloween Murder Mystery

421 East 61st St.

Who was killed? Who did it? With what weapon? Join in on the murder mystery game loosely based on an actual newspaper account of an unidentified skeleton discovered at the Mount Vernon Hotel. Work together and uncover the truth of the mysterious crime scene! October 19, 25, 26, 6:15 pm & 7:30 pm. Appropriate for adults and families with children 8 years or older. $25 adults, $15 children under 12 and museum members.

Halloween Haunted Farmhouse

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway

Everyone has been to haunted houses but what about a haunted farmhouse? At Queens County Farm Museum, bring the family along for a spook or two as you walk through the farmhouse. October 26, 1-7 pm. Recommended for kids 6-12 years old. Strollers, backpacks and bottled water are permitted on our grounds.