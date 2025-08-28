Harvest Glow Returns to the Bronx Zoo

The seasonal harvest celebrates all things fall.

As the hot summer days slowly turn into cool fall nights, families alike are gearing up for fall. While the city offers a plethora of fun things to do during the summer, fall activities and events are just as engaging and fun for the family. For Bronx families, a warm and inviting festival returns this year, marking the unofficial start of fall.

Early last week, it was announced that the Harvest Glow will return to the famed Bronx Zoo in the coming weeks.

Slated to go live on September 25th and run until Halloween, the Harvest Glow is an embodiment of fall spirit and fun. The event features an immersive, animal-themed jack-o’-lantern trail where the wonders of the nocturnal world, from Arctic wolves to bioluminescent ocean life, come alive through intricately carved sculptures paired with dramatic lighting, music, and magical special effects. The adventure continues with a journey back in time where visitors can walk among more than 60 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs and pterosaurs at Dinosaur Safari — an unforgettable prehistoric encounter made even more extraordinary after dark.

A Spook-tacular Time

This year’s festival includes expanded trails and themes, including:

A “Creatures of Darkness” themed trail featuring 5,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns

Access to the Bronx Zoo Dinosaur Safari experience before it ends on Nov. 2

Fan-favorite activities like live pumpkin carving demonstrations, games, face painting, illuminated characters, and endless photo opportunities

A variety of popular, local food trucks and in-house refreshment stations

Wildlife Theater, which brings exciting, family-friendly tales to life

This year’s standout attractions are the Dinosaur Safari and the “Creatures of Darkness” trail. Both outdoor experiences allow visitors to walk amid more than 60 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. For those looking for a more gentle and creative fix, expert artists transform ordinary gourds into jaw-dropping masterpieces in real-time, for a spooky good surprise.

The Harvest Glow is ideal for kids of all ages, providing a perfect blend of Halloween spirit with not-too-spooky fun and surprises.

Boo at the Zoo

In addition to Harvest Glow, the Bronx Zoo will continue the daytime tradition of Boo at the Zoo, which will return on Saturdays and Sundays, September 27th through October 26th, plus Monday, October 13th.

Boo at the Zoo is a Bronx Zoo tradition, ideal for those with younger children. Families from around can enjoy four new super-sized animal pumpkin displays, designed by expert pumpkin artists and perfect for your photos at the Reno Garden, or put on their best dancing shoes and boogie down to Halloween hits during the Boo Dance Party following the costume parade, complete with puppets and bubbles!

Guests can also enjoy a magician with animal-inspired magic and mind-reading shows, while the Wildlife Theatre brings “The Tale de los Animales Who are No More” to life. A boo play-space provides interactive and hands-on fun for the little ones who need to burn off all the sugar, and a Trick or Truth maze.

Lastly, satisfy your sweet tooth with a stroll down candy trail and eat as much confection to your heart’s content.

Harvest Glow requires separate tickets from daytime zoo admission, and entrance is available only via the Bronx River Gate. Other gates—Southern Boulevard, Asia, and Fordham Road—are not accessible for this event. Tickets start at $34.95 for adults and seniors, while children (ages 3–12) are $24.95. WCS members can enjoy a 40% discount on Harvest Glow tickets.

Parking is available for an additional cost. Entrance to Harvest Glow is only available via Bronx River Gate. No entry or exit will be permitted through the Southern Boulevard, Asia or Fordham Road Gates.

