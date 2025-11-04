Harrow International School: A Tradition of Excellence Arrives on Long Island

When yeoman farmer John Lyon petitioned Queen Elizabeth I for a charter to educate the poor in England, it’s unlikely he envisioned the school he started being the future alma mater of leaders and luminaries such as Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lord Byron, and Benedict Cumberbatch, but that’s just what happened. Located on the outskirts of London, the Harrow School has been a bastion of learning for students from across the globe since 1572.

Now, in a development the visionary Queen herself could not have imagined, Harrow International School New York are bringing their core values of courage, honor, humility, and fellowship to the South Bay. Starting this September, the 170-acre grounds of the former Bourne Mansion Estate will be the setting as young people benefit from a premier International Baccalaureate (IB) education in a location ideally situated between bustling New York City and the bucolic Hamptons, near a LIRR station.

Initially opening for grades 6 through 9 with flexible boarding and day school options, Harrow New York will add a grade each year until it offers grades 6 through 12, with its first class graduating in 2029. “Our mission is to not only provide students with world-class academics, but to inspire them to make a difference in a complex and constantly changing world,” says Matt Sipple, the school’s principal.

To that end, Harrow New York has recruited educators from around the world, with all teachers—or “beaks” as they are called at the school—being eminently qualified and fully vetted with extensive background checks. “Parents should know that their children will be safe and their dignity will be protected,” Principal Sipple added. “Our teachers will not only be subject experts, they will be available to students every step of the way, to guide and mentor them on their journeys.”

An Education Designed to Last a Lifetime

Students will take advantage of a curriculum designed to inspire their curiosity, foster intellectual independence, and develop skills they need to thrive in their future academic endeavors — and life. To that end, the school has chosen the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which comprises the Middle Years Program (MYP) for grades 6 through 10, followed by the Diploma Program (DP) as the foundation of its academic model. This course of study will equip them with a globally recognized, inquiry-driven approach that challenges students to think critically while connecting coursework to real-world issues.

The curriculum at Harrow New York extends beyond the traditional academic model. It includes developing students’ cognitive gifts, ensuring that students are fluent in the digital world, including data and Artificial Intelligence, and social learning, ensuring that students can communicate, collaborate, and lead. Students at Harrow New York will learn to pursue their interests, expand their thinking, and develop independent learning skills. Harrow New York allows students to stretch and grow through research, debate, academic competitions, and university-style electives. The goal is for each student to leave Harrow New York confident, curious, and ready to take on the future.

Pastoral Care for Budding Learners

At the same time, great care is taken to nurture and care for students, especially those who may be living away from home for the first time. The school’s system of pastoral care centers on students’ well-being in every aspect of student life, whether those students are boarding or commuting to the school each day. Its Personal, Social, Health, and Economic Education (PSHE) is designed to empower students with the resources they need to navigate life at the school and in their futures.

Harrow New York will offer families three options for attendance: the seven-day option immerses students fully into campus life, which is ideal for families keen on providing the traditional boarding school experience and those with international ties. The five-day boarding option allows students to stay on campus Monday through Friday and return home on weekends, which will help Long Island families balance school and home life. Day students are also welcome, with full access to meals, extra-curricular activities, and additional help with school work, so they can fully enjoy school life with the added benefit of accessing the Long Island Railroad at the nearby Oakdale station.

Tremendous care—and a $100 million investment—have been deployed to transform the Bourne Estate into a cutting-edge educational facility that includes modern classrooms, a 400-seat theater, a gymnasium, athletic fields, and squash courts so that students can learn and play the game invented at Harrow in London. The grounds themselves are stunning, with 1,000 feet of waterfront, a quiet stream, and plenty of quiet areas to enjoy nature. It’s a great location, situated roughly between JFK and the Hamptons.

An Unprecedented Founders Scholarship Opportunity

To commemorate the Harrow New York’s debut in the New World, the Amity Education Group is generously offering Founding scholarships of $20,000 for three years, for a total of $60,000, to all families whose students enroll in the fall of 2025. These scholarships are available to both boarding and day students. Tuition for 7-day students is $75,000 before scholarships and financial aid, $70,250 for 5-day boarders, and $60,700 for day students.

For more information on this once-in-a-millennium opportunity, visit harrownewyork.com or email admissions@harrownewyork.com.

