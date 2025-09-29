Halloween Fun All October Long at the South Street Seaport Museum

There’s no need to wait until the 31st … Halloween fun is happening all month long in the city! This October, the South Street Seaport Museum is rolling out a full calendar of spooky, family-friendly events perfect for kids and parents. Here is what’s in store at the Seaport in October.

Sinister Secrets of the Seaport

For parents of older kids or those who can get a babysitter and venture out alone, the Museum is hosting Sinister Secrets of the Seaport from October 1 through the 30th. This 90-minute walking tour peels back the layers of Lower Manhattan’s shadowy maritime past. Led by a guide, this tour dives into centuries of headlines from the 1790s to the 1990s, highlighting true stories of scandal, mystery, and mischief.

You’ll explore cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and waterfront hideaways, all while playing a clever interactive game called “Ear for Crime.” There’s also a prize at the end. If you weren’t already sold, the tour starts at Ryan Maguire’s Bar & Restaurant, and your ticket includes a happy hour drink (alcoholic or soft). Recommended for ages 12 and up, tickets range from $30–$40, and advance registration is required.

Halloween Paper Crafts & Letterpress Printing

On Saturday, October 12, from noon to 2 pm, head over to Bowne & Co. at 207 Water Street for a Halloween Paper Crafts & Letterpress Printing drop-in workshop. This free event is open to anyone ages 5 and up. Kids can create their own spooky paper decorations, like folded bats and paper chains.

Kids can also print their own Halloween-themed poster using a real 19th-century printing press from the Museum’s working collection. No time slot commitment is needed; you can just drop in. Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome, too.

Halloweekend

Closer to Halloween, Halloweekend takes place on Saturday, October 25, from 11 am to 5 pm. Museum admission is free for the whole day, and kids can also take part in the Sailors’ Superstitions scavenger hunt aboard the historic 1885 tall ship Wavertree. They will learn about superstitions from old seafaring days and collect them all to win a treat. The experience includes access to the 1908 lightship Ambrose, indoor exhibitions across several historic buildings, and a peek at outdoor exhibits like Signs of Origins.

On Halloween Eve, October 30 at 6:30 pm, older kids, tweens, and teens can dive into the delightful weirdness of Maritime Monsters of New York. For just $5, this evening program explores the legends and lore of mythical sea creatures said to haunt New York’s waterways, from the Hudson River to the eerie Great Lakes. Led by the Museum’s Director of Engagement, this session is a mix of history, storytelling, and just the right amount of spooky.

And there’s a twist that is quite timely: one of the monsters is a fake, complete with AI-generated images and a backstory to boot. Your job will be to spot the imposter. This Halloween mystery party is interactive and more like a campfire ghost story than a haunted house. It is suited for children ages 8 and up.

Visit seaportmuseum.org for full event details and to pre-register (recommended for most activities).

