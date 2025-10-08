NYC’s Must-See Halloween Pet Parades

Nothing kicks off Halloween quite like a pet parade! Whether you’re dressing up your pup or just want to see dogs from across the city strut their spooky (and silly) costumes, it’s pure seasonal fun. Here’s where you and your furry friends can join the Halloween celebrations this year, all around the city!

Pier 57 Rooftop Park, 15 Hudson River Park, Manhattan

Saturday, October 25, 11 am- 2 pm

Celebrate Halloween with your pup at Pier 57’s Barktoberfest! This dog-friendly event features an annual costume contest with prizes for the best-dressed pups. Enjoy festivities on the nearly 2-acre rooftop park with sweeping views of the Hudson River and lower Manhattan. The event will also showcase Muddy Paws Rescue, the foster-based dog rescue organization that we’ve all come to know through Isabel Klee and Tiki. Registration is encouraged for pups, and the event is free to attend. Donations are welcome to support rescue efforts.

Fort Greene Park Stairs, Washington Park St., Brooklyn

Saturday, Oct. 25, Noon to 1 pm

Registration for the 2025 Great PUPkin, presented by Fort Greene Pups, is now open! The Great PUPkin, now in its 27th year in Fort Greene Park, is Brooklyn’s biggest and most outrageous dog costume contest. Dogs from all over the borough will compete for coveted Great PUPkin rosettes.

Frisbee Hill at Central Park, 40 E 73rd St, Manhattan

Saturday, October 11, Noon – 3 pm

Head to the second annual Howl-o-ween Shiba Costume Contest in Central Park! Show off your Shiba’s style and you could win! Eight lucky pups will score a Club Collection Shiba Embroidery Tote and Bandana set from @shiband.co.

Irving Square Park, Knickerbocker Ave & Weirfield St, Brooklyn

Saturday, October 18, 1– 3 pm

Join Pawsability Dog Club and Irving Square Puppers for the 4th Annual Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest! Enjoy a day filled with fun, featuring a costume contest, exciting prizes, free giveaways, and more! All proceeds benefit Pawsability’s mission to provide job training and employment opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent individuals. Reserve your spot and stand a chance to win amazing prizes.

116th Street Overlook, Riverside Park, Manhattan

Saturday, October 18, Noon – 3 pm

Dress your pups in their most creative costume and parade through the Park! The parade starts at the 116th Street Overlook and marches north along the Promenade to Ellington in the Park. To compete in the costume contest, register your pup here! Rain date is Saturday, October 25.

Carl Schurz Park, East 86th St & East End Ave, Manhattan

Sunday, October 19, 1 – 3 pm

Celebrate Halloween with your pups at the annual Halloween Howl & Healthy Hound Fair! Over 200 creatively dressed dogs will show off their costumes for a panel of fashion-industry judges. Enjoy festive fun, take part in the Healthy Hound Fair, and don’t miss this paw-some event for dogs and their families.

Tompkins Square Park, Ave. B

Sunday, Oct. 19, 1-4 pm

Don’t miss the return of the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade! Enjoy a day filled with adorable puppy costumes, cheer on local pups, and stick around to see what prizes are given out to the Best in Show. The route is along Avenue B from E. 6th Street to E. 14th Street, with staging on E. 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B.

Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Queens

Saturday, Oct. 25, Noon to 5 pm

The much-loved Halloween Harvest Festival returns with hands-on activities for kids, a community resource fair, and New York’s second-largest dog costume contest, co-hosted with Chateau le Woof. Join the fun and welcome the fall season with pumpkin decorating, crafty workshops, and plenty of festive spirit.

Washington Square Park Dog Run, Thompson St. & Sullivan St.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 am

The Washington Square Park dog run in Greenwich Village is open to dogs from all over the city, and that doesn’t change on Halloween. Don’t miss this year’s Halloween parade and costume contest. Keep an eye on their website for pre-registration details!

Old Stanley’s Bar, 226 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Wednesday, October 29, 7 pm

Join the 14th Annual Doggy Costume Pawty at Old Stanley’s Bar! Hosted by Bushwick Bark and co-presented with @whatsupdogbk, this event benefits @badassanimalrescue. Enjoy a night of fun with raffles, treats, and prizes for the best-dressed pups! All dogs are welcome, and the event is free to attend. Donations are encouraged to support animal rescue efforts.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx

Wednesday, October 29, 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Join the Howl-O-Ween celebration at Williamsbridge Oval! Bring your leashed pet dressed to impress and ready to show off their Halloween spirit. This free event is open to all families and their furry loved ones.

