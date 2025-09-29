Halloween Harvest Returns to Luna Park

The famed amusement park returns for annual Halloween Harvest fun!

Tradition Returns

As Halloween approaches, you may be searching for fun family activities to enjoy the spooky season. While haunted houses and attractions can give a good jump scare, there’s nothing like enjoying the simplicity of Halloween: fun and light-hearted costumes, a few scary good laughs, pumpkin carving and decorating, and of course, all the sweets your tongue can hold!

While the big 31 isn’t for another couple of weeks, Brooklyn families can opt for fun close to home. Halloween Harvest at Luna Park has returned for two months of fun rides, autumn treats, and spooky fun with a side of nostalgia.

Visitors will step into a world of pumpkins, hay bales, and colorful leaves as Luna Park’s iconic rides come alive in a cozy, fall-themed atmosphere. Whether you’re soaring through the sky or strolling through the park, you’ll be surrounded by seasonal sights, sounds, and scents!

This year’s Halloween events include family fun perfect for all ages, including:

Pumpkin Decorating – Get creative and take home your own personalized pumpkin masterpiece!

Tractor Racing – Little ones can hop on a mini tractor and race their way to victory in this fun-filled challenge.

Trick-or-Treating – Costumes encouraged! Visit designated spots around the park for sweet surprises.

Halloween Harvest is open from September 19 to November 2, and wristbands are required for access to the activities. It runs weekends (Friday-Saturday) in September and on select weekdays in October closer to Halloween.

Unique Food & Drinks

Everyone knows that Halloween is peak time for anything pumpkin spice flavored. Whether you’re grabbing a latte from the Starbucks near the park or supporting a local Brooklyn cafe, Luna Park is also hopping on the delicious trend, offering themed gourmand treats and sweets.

Luna Park’s culinary team has crafted an irresistible menu of fall-inspired treats to complement the Halloween Harvest experience. Visitors can indulge in a variety of pumpkin-spiced delights, including funnel cakes, churros, handmade gelato, and crispy fried Oreos. The park’s purple and orange Halloween-themed cotton candy will be a colorful addition to the autumn festivities.

For adult visitors, Salt & Sizzle will be offering a selection of specially crafted Halloween-themed cocktails, including the Pumpkin Martini Cocktail, Poison Apple Cocktail, Irish Old Fashioned, and the Jack Daniel’s Trio Shot Special, providing a spirited twist to the fall festivities.

A Spooky Good Time

While Coney Island is often associated with its fun and bright attractions and warm, sandy beaches, the landmark does have some scary good attractions. For anyone looking for an extra thrill, the rides below offer all the screams you could ask for! (Note: Some are located in Deno’s Wonder Wheel, a separate entity from Luna Park.)

Spook-a-Rama

Opening in 1955, this dark haunted attraction is filled with fun and fear. The rider is pulled around in a car resembling an old wooden barrel and taken through a haunted house where multiple creatures and crawlies pop out from the darkness, making it the ultimate thrill ride for adults.

Cyclone

A Brooklyn landmark, the Cyclone is one of the borough’s biggest roller coasters. Reaching speeds of up to 60 mph and an 85-foot drop, it’s sure to rattle the bones of anyone who dares to take a ride!

Zenobio

Fall head over heels (quite literally) at this ultimate thrill ride. Riders can catch a glimpse of the ocean, sand, and fall sky as they’re swept 130 feet in the air at speeds over 60 mph, traveling in consecutive rotations, performing scream-inducing somersaults.

