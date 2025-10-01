Halloween Experiences On Long Island and Beyond 2025 - New York Family

Bring your boys and ghouls to experience some spooky, and not-so-spooky, Halloween fun on Long Island this October!

Long Island

Through Nov. 2; see website for complete schedule

Broadway Commons, 358 N. Broadway Commons, Hicksville

All ages

Tickets start at $28

Halloween House Long Island is a completely immersive, one-of-a-kind Halloween experience for all ages. It transports you to an all-Halloween world. Every one of our impeccably detailed, fully realized rooms has a different Halloween theme designed to make every Halloween lover’s experience unforgettable. The goal is to give you an amazing Halloween experience, not scare you to death or make you uncomfortable.



The Gateway PACSC, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

Wednesdays – Sundays, 7 – 10 pm, through Nov. 1

Ages 13 and older

$42 online; $52 at the door



Have your senses jarred as you take a spine-tingling tour through the area’s oldest and most haunted professional theater. As a division of The Gateway, Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County, Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse utilizes the numerous theatrical designers and staff at The Gateway – Long Island’s oldest professional theatre. Dozens of professionally trained actors prepare and rehearse each character that inhabits the haunt, giving it a unique, theatrical quality unrivaled on the island.

Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center

Oct. 3-Nov. 2, Fridays – Sundays, 6 – 9 pm

All ages

Spooky Fest is a Halloween adventure perfect for families who don’t want to be scared…. or maybe are looking for something a bit more frightening. Non-spooky attractions include an Enchanted Forest Walk for young children featuring friendly displays and characters, such as cute dinosaurs, a Mystic Garden, Cinderella, and, new for 2025, Pirates! The scarier ticket will have Zombie Robotic Dinosaurs and other Zombie scenes.



The Gateway PACSC, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

Oct. 11-26, Saturdays and Sundays, noon – 3 pm

All ages

Take a stroll through this not-so-scary Halloween adventure, a walk-through for kids of all ages. Encounter goofy creatures, bewitching tricks, and make some new friends along the way. Swap the chills and thrills of the oh-so-scary for the giggles and squeals of the not-so-scary! Family-friendly tunes complete the atmosphere… there’s even a treat at the end. Debut this year’s costume, if you’d like, and show everyone just how spooky and grim or valiant and prim you can be!

Manhattan

Color Factory New York, 251 Spring St., Soho

Through Nov. 3; see website for complete schedule

All ages

$37

This interactive art exhibit invites guests to experience the joy of color and explore Haunted Hues! You can expect the return of the crowd-pleasing Color Factory pumpkin, Silence is Golden ghosts galore, a Haunted Hues-inspired confetti room, and a gaggle of spine-tingling but playful spiders in the signature ball pit. Get ready for the most colorful celebration of the season.

Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St., Battery Park City

Oct. 25-Nov. 2, Mondays – Saturdays, 10 am – 8 pm, Sundays, 11 am – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Grab a map from the Concierge and complete fun activities around BFPL on your ghostly quest. Finish four activities and score a treat! Complete them all for a chance to win additional fa-BOO-lous prizes! Plus, you’ll be able to redeem special shopping and dining offers along the way.

Bronx

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx Park

Wednesdays – Sundays, through Nov. 30; see website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at $33

Join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero for a frightfully fun frolic through the world of the beloved film, now featuring even more of your favorite characters, scenes, and songs. Marvel as the classic film comes to life against the botanical beauty of New York’s most treasured garden.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Park

Thursdays – Sundays, 7 pm, Thursdays – Sundays, 8 pm, Thursdays – Sundays, 8:30 pm, through Oct. 31

All ages

$34.95; $24.95 ages 3-12

Follow an animal-themed illuminated Jack O’ Lantern Trail, explore Dinosaur Safari at night, and enjoy live pumpkin carving, Wildlife Theater, new games, and more fun than ever before.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx Park

Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am – 5:30 pm, through Oct. 26; Monday, Oct. 13, 10 am – 5:30 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $28.20

Boo at the Zoo is a daytime Halloween celebration that combines seasonal festivities with incredible animals throughout the 265-acre park. This year’s expanded celebration introduces exciting new elements, including an impressive pumpkin garden featuring four giant animal-themed installations, a high-energy Boo Dance Party following each costume parade, an expanded candy trail with multiple treat stations, and new Halloween-themed lawn games in the Boo Play Space. Families can also enjoy costume parades, face painting, Halloween crafts, mind-reading and magic shows, animal-themed storytelling, and more, creating a full day of festive fall fun unique to the Bronx Zoo.

Dakota’s, 3154 Harding Ave., Morrisania

Oct. 4-31, Saturdays and Sundays, 12:30 – 10:30 pm, Fridays, 2 pm, through Oct. 31; Oct.

All ages

Free admission

Get ready for fall fun! Join the first annual Dakota’s Pumpkin Patch in the Bronx! Free admission, pay for the pumpkins u-pick only! Grab fresh apple cider and donuts while you snap a picture in the marina harvest-themed photo spots.

Brooklyn

Madame Morbid, 510 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn

Wednesdays – Sundays, 7 pm, Wednesdays – Sundays, 9 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 4 pm, through Nov. 9

Ages 10 and older

Travel the cobblestone streets of Kings County inside a Victorian carriage, adorned with velvet curtains, tufted leather seats, and crystal chandeliers, while exploring the historic neighborhoods of Park Slope, Williamsburg, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, Prospect Park, and Navy Yard. Visit haunted brownstones, hidden cemeteries, and Revolutionary War battlefields. See the home where a séance went horribly wrong in 1864, the location of a theater fire in which 300 people melted together, a canal so dirty it killed a whale, and where a headless man walks the Brooklyn Bridge.



Luna Park, 1000 Surf Ave., Coney Island

Through Oct. 31; see website for complete schedule

All ages

Ride wristbands start at $48.60

Halloween Harvest is where autumn magic meets classic amusement park thrills. This festive fall wonderland allows families to step into a world of pumpkins, hay bales, and colorful leaves as Luna Park’s iconic rides come alive in a cozy, fall-themed atmosphere. Whether you’re soaring through the sky or strolling through the park, you’ll be surrounded by seasonal sights, sounds, and scents! Enjoy Halloween-themed activities, including pumpkin decorating, tractor racing, trick-or-treating, and designated spots around the park for sweet surprises. Plus, indulge your cravings with pumpkin spice everything and apple cider-flavored carnival treats.



New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Ave., Coney Island

Oct. 11 – 26, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 4 pm; Monday, Oct. 13, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Experience marine-themed magic shows, Halloween crafts, Wildlife Theater shows, games, and more. Plus visit amazing aquatic animals – including piranhas, wolf eels, bat sea stars, spider crabs, and others – and learn why they’re not as “spooky” as you might think.

Queens



The Summer Club, 8-08 Queens Plaza S., Long Island City

Through Oct. 3-31; see website for complete schedule

All ages

Tickets start at $17



Step into the grandeur of NYC’s most expansive and family-friendly Halloween extravaganza! Immerse yourself in the enchantment of a fully operational pumpkin patch adorned with locally harvested pumpkins from upstate New York. The Summer Club has undergone a complete metamorphosis into an immersive Halloween-themed rooftop experience, where the boundary between reality and Halloween magic dissolves.



Alley Pond Park, 7920 Winchester Blvd, Queens Village

Oct. 4-Nov. 4, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am – 5 pm; Monday, Oct. 13, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Visit the farm every weekend for a full day of outdoor fun, festive activities, and of course, the perfect pumpkin to take home. Admission includes a free pumpkin, Giant Corn Box playtime, meet animal friends — calves, sheep, alpacas, and more await, visit with Baby Bunnies, sit on tractors — a perfect photo op, Zoom Down Huge Super Slides, and more. Plus, picnic areas offer plenty of tables for a relaxing break.

