Halloween Experiences 2022

Halloween in New York is an experience. It is the perfect time to take advantage of Halloween parties, trick and treating, fall corn mazes, spooky decor, light shows and more. Here are some of the special events that are uber Halloween-focused.

Psst… Looking for more things to do this fall? Check out our Fall Family Bucket List 2022!

NYC

The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx

September 17- October 31, Tuesdays-Sundays, 10am-6pm

$15-$28

NYBG Fall-O-Ween is a celebration of the autumn season with an array of attractions and activities for all ages. Visitors can experience pumpkins and gourds galore, an NYBG Beer Garden, and a self-guided tour of disappearing plants. Special weekends during Fall-O-Ween provide even more to see and do—beginning at the start of the fall season with Bales & Ales, a day of brews, music, lawn games, and hands-on gardening and craft making, and culminating at the end of October with the return of Giant Pumpkins.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx

October 1-30, Saturdays, Sundays, and 10/10, 10am-5:30pm

$41.95; $36.95 seniors 65 and older; $31.95 children 3-12; free for children 2 and younger.

Advanced registration required.

Explore the Zoo in your Halloween best and participate in a costume parade, make crafts, see pumpkin carving demos, magic, performances, and so much more!

Long Island

USDAN Summer Camp for the Arts, 185 Colonial Springs Road, Wheatley Heights

September 30- November 6 , See website for schedule

$35; $25 ages 3-17

Advanced registration required.

Travel the longest Jack O’Lantern trail in the world featuring over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins.

Center for Science Teaching and Learning-Tanglewood Preserve, 1450 Tanglewood Road, Rockville Center

October 7-30, Fridays-Sundays, 6:30-9:30pm

$20 non-spooky attractions only; $25 all attractions.

Ages 3-12

You decide your experience with the option of non spooky attractions featuring friendly displays and characters or choose to scare up some fun with zombie robotic dinos in The Spooky Woods.

Smith Haven Mall, 313 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

October 1- November 1, See website for schedule

$19.99-$29.99

Advanced registration required

This completely immersive, one of a kind experience, transports you to an all Halloween world filled with themed rooms, indoor pumpkin patch, and Halloween decor.

Westchester

Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 South Riverside Ave, Croton-on-Hudson

September 16- November 20 , See website for schedule

Tickets start at $24; free admission for children 2 and younger and members.

Discover a breathtaking display of more than 7,000 illuminated jack o’ lanterns complete with synchronized lighting and an original soundtrack.

Can’t make it to the Hudson Valley? They also have a location at Blaze: Long Island

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester, 39 Fitzgerald St., Yonkers

September 23- November 1 , Mondays-Fridays, 12-5pm; Saturdays-Sundays, 10am-7pm

$29.99

Ages 3-12

Say “Brick-or-Treat”, as you get into the Halloween spirit with all types of spooky activities and a brand new 4D Halloween movie – The Great Monster Chase.

Rockland

Demarest Farms, 244 Wierimus Rd., Hillsdale

September 16- October 31, Sundays-Thursdays 7-9pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 7-9:30pm

$35 per car

Take your vehicle on a guided tour through 32 acres of brilliant Halloween light displays, enjoy farm fresh goodies in the retail farm market, warm-up by the fire pits, make your own s’mores and hot coco.

Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson

September 17- October 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-6pm

Starting at $49.99.

Explore all your family favorite coasters and park rides together, travel the Trick-or-Treat trail, and more at this festive Halloween event.

American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

September 23-October 31, Monday-Thursday, 12-7pm; Friday, 12-9pm; Saturday and Sunday, 11am-10pm

$59-$79

Discover costumed characters, Halloween dance parties, spooky parades, autumnal arts and crafts, Halloween surprises, and more!

LEGOLAND New York Resort, One Legoland Blvd., Goshen

September 24- October 30, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-6pm

Tickets start at $67.99.

Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND® New York Resort with tons of candy, an all-new show line up, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO® characters, and more!