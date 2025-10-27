Halloween Events and Activities on Long Island 2025 - Long Island Family

Halloween Events and Activities on Long Island 2025

Spooky season is almost here! Get into the spirit and get ready for Halloween with your whole family with these Halloween events on Long Island all October long.

Nassau County

Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 4 – 5:15 pm

All ages

Free

Bring your pets in their best Halloween costume to Hicks Nurseries for a Pet Parade and Costume Competition! There are five categories of costumes with five chances of winning a Hicks Nurseries Gift card, plus meet and take pics with Otto the Ghost. Please help support pets by bringing pet food, new toys, cat litter, leashes, and other items to donate to Long Island Cares for pets in need.

The Merrick Library, 2279 Merrick Ave., Merrick

Thursday, Oct. 16, 4 – 5:30 pm

Ages 10 and older

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate spooky season with a Hocus Pocus–inspired escape challenge! Work together to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and escape the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage before the clock strikes. Can you outsmart Winifred, Sarah, and Mary?

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Saturday, Oct. 18, 6 – 9 pm

All ages

$16

Join the Museum for a special night to celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe, and spooky (not scary) way! Show off your costumes and dance moves in a Monster Mash Dance Party. Visit the Spooky Studio and meet mysterious underwater creatures. Make some cool and creepy crafts. Start your spooky night by decorating a bewitching trick-or-treat bag, then collect ghostly goodies from roaming staff.

Science Museum Of Long Island, 1526 N. Plandome Road, Manhasset

Sunday, Oct. 19, 10 – 11 am

Ages 3 – 12

$22

From six-legged insects to scaly snakes, learn how all animals are worth learning about! Participants will get to meet and pet a variety of animals while learning about their unique adaptations, natural habitats, and more.

My Spectrum School, 11 Sintsink Drive East, Port Washington

Sunday, Oct. 19, 25, 1 – 3 pm

Age 3-10

$40

Wear your costume to celebrate Halloween with fun, themed STEAM activities, games, dance music, and more.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Oct. 25-26, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am & 1 pm.

Ages 3 and older

$5 with $18 museum admission ($4 members); $10 theater only

Horrible news! The Mountain Boo Soda Company has their eyes on a piece of property for their new factory…Uncle Vlad’s pumpkin patch! Join Uncle Vlad, his nephew Chad, and their freakish friends as they team up to protect their Halloween home from the bony fingers of big business…the company IS run by a skeleton, after all! Featuring puppeteers and actors from LICM’s Theater, this musical puppet show will tickle your funny bone as a Halloween treat for the whole family.

Adventureland, 2245 Route 110, Farmingdale

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

$49.50 ages 2-24; $39.50 ages 25 and older

Trick or treat and experience your favorite rides, both included with park admission. Dressing up in costume is encouraged but not required.

Nassau County Museum of Art, One Museum Drive, Roslyn Harbor

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2 – 5 pm

All ages

$25 per family

Join the Museum for a parade of beloved costumed friends around the grounds, with music, hot chocolate, family activities (including caricature portraits!), and more. Awards will be given for the most creative and inventive costumes! The categories include: Best in Show, Best Art-Themed, and Best Spooky Costume.

The American Airpower Museum, 1230 New Hwy., Farmingdale

Saturday, Oct. 25, 10:30 am – 3 pm

All ages

$18; $15 for seniors & veterans; $12 ages 5 to 12. AAM members, active military/guard/reserves, free with ID

Visit the “haunted hangar,” complete with a World War II Flying Tiger (pictured) and many other frightful warbirds to keep enemy spirits at bay. In keeping with the holiday spirit, costumed Museum volunteers will hand out treats as kids go door to door in the safety of Hangar 3. The Haunted Hangar Halloween Party includes a tour of the Haunted Bomber and entry into the Maze of Terror. Don’t forget to bring your cameras or phones along, to take photos of your kid’s standing in front of the Ghost Fighter. Parents and kids can also climb aboard the Travesty Tram for a ride around Hangar 3. Dress your kids (12 and under) to compete in a Costume Contest. Adults are encouraged to dress up in horrific outfits, too, which will add to the festive atmosphere.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Road, Seaford

Sunday, Oct. 26, noon – 2 pm

All ages

$15.50 in advance; $16.50 at the door; $6 adult non-skating spectators; $7 skate rental

This Not-So-Scary Halloween Party features a meet & skate with Minion, Frankenstein, and Stitch, spooky treats in the café, games, trivia, and more. Wear your Halloween costume for extra fun!

The Education Center at Planting Fields, 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 4 – 6 pm

Ages 5-12

$25 per child

Take part in a thrilling mix of science, discovery, and seasonal fun. Kids will explore pumpkin science, dissect real owl pellets, and create festive fall crafts—an unforgettable way to spark curiosity and ignite learning this Halloween!

Suffolk County

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main St., Riverhead

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

$50.99 ages 13-61; $36.99 ages 62 and older; $35.99 ages 3-12 or 50% off with paid adult when wearing a costume



Celebrate Halloween—aquarium style. Children will gather sweets and treats, vendor tables featuring giveaways and raffle prizes, plus crafts, and, of course, lovable animals enjoying their Halloween treats!

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Tnpk., Bridgehampton

Friday, Oct. 24, 4 – 6 pm

Ages 3-8

$25; $5 members



Enjoy an afternoon filled with spooky crafts, games, prizes, and a costume contest!

Southampton History Museum, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton

Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free



Step back in time for a hauntingly fun day of history and Halloween at this Haunted Village Experience! This beloved event returns as the past comes alive—and perhaps a little undead—with eerie tales and festive delights inspired by Long Island’s own haunted legends. The historic grounds will be filled with trick-or-treating throughout the village, a costume contest, chilling folklore & ghost stories rooted in Long Island lore, witch’s broom making demonstrations, pumpkin carving, readings of classic spooky American tales by authors Edgar Allan Poe and Washington Irving, and more.

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington

Saturday, Oct. 25, noon – 5 pm

All ages

Free



Kids and families are invited to dress in costume and celebrate Halloween at the Museum. Create a spooktacular art activity and take home a festive treat.

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E Main St., Smithtown

Oct. 25-26, Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 – 8:30 pm.

Age 12 and younger

Friendly guides will lead visitors on an interactive, spooktacular walk through this new haunted trail. Little ones will have a great time seeing the Halloween display on one side and farm animals on the other. Enjoy trick-or-treating and say hello to craft and food vendors (and maybe some jolly ghosts) at this unique Halloween experience for the entire family.

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, Oct. 26, 11 am – 3 pm

Ages 3 and older

$15 child; $8 adult; $65 up to 6 people

Register in advance



The museum will be filled with spooky crafts, eerie presentations, fortune telling, slime making, face painting, outdoor activities, and more. Feel free to come in your favorite costume!

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

Sunday, Oct. 26, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Free



Arrive in costume and enjoy pumpkin painting, crafts, gallery exploration, and shows “Spin, Pop, Boom” by Mad Science Long Island and “Backyard Wildlife” from Sweetbriar Nature Center! Please bring a non-perishable food donation for a food drive with Agape Meals for Kids, who provide easy and nutritious meals to food-insecure school children across Long Island.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 10:30 am – noon

Ages 2 months – 16 months

$20; free for members



Celebrate Baby’s First Halloween by making a keepsake craft, singing, dancing, and admiring how stinkin’ cute your little boo is in their costume. Light refreshments will be served for the grown-ups.

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 6 – 7:30 pm

Ages 7 and older

Meet nighttime animals, play a game with prizes, and take a hike in the woods to see where creatures of the night make their homes. Please bring a picnic blanket to watch the animal presentations.

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required



Get ready for a magical night of Halloween fun and cosmic wonder at this Star Party with the Astronomical Society of Long Island (ASLI). Dress in costume, bring your curiosity, and get ready to be amazed! Visitors will have the opportunity to look through telescopes at the Moon, Saturn, and other celestial wonders in the night sky. There will be crafts for kids! Including a Halloween or space-themed paper lantern or a glowing, spooky nebula!

