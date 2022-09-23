Halloween Costume Inspiration Guide 2022

Halloween will be here before you know it, and it’s never too soon to start thinking about Halloween costumes! If you’re looking for some inspiration for this year’s costume for you, your kids or the whole family, we’ve got you covered.

The past year has been a gold mine when it comes to costume inspiration. We’ve rounded up some awesome ideas for stand alone costumes, sibling and duo costumes and family costumes for Halloween 2022!

Psst… Looking for more things to do? Check out A Parents’ Guide to Navigating New York City Art Museums with Kids!

Stand-Alone Costumes

The Pixar movie Turning Red took the world by storm when it was released earlier this year. The main character, Mei, can be great inspiration for a Halloween costume this year. It’s easy to pull together if you’re looking for a DIY costume. Look for a red panda tail and ears, some wire glasses and a red beanie and you’re well on your way. Maybe you can even find an old Tamagotchi to take the costume to the next level!

The main character of the Marvel and Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is one of the newest additions to the Marvel superhero lineup. She’s an Avengers superfan at heart, just like many real-life kids and teens. Your little Marvel fan can be a superhero for a day with a Kamala Khan or Ms. Marvel Halloween costume.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams retired from tennis this month after a long and illustrious career. What better way to commemorate her time on the court than with a Serena Williams Halloween costume? It’s a great pick, especially if you have a tennis player at home looking for a costume. A tank top, a tennis skirt and a tennis racket are really all you need to make this costume happen.

Thanks to the release of Thor: Love and Thunder this summer, you have twice as much inspiration if your kid is looking for a Thor costume! Whether you’re looking for inspiration from Chris Hemsworth or Natalie Portman, Thor is sure to be a popular costume this year for kids of all ages. It could be a good option if you’re looking for an easy to find and ready to wear costume.

Space Jam received a new surge in popularity thanks to the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. Similarly to Michael Jordan’s starring role in the original Space Jam, LeBron James was at the center of this standalone sequel. LeBron James’ Space Jam character is a good Halloween costume if your child is an athlete or just a fan of sports.

Batman is always a popular costume, but it’s likely to be even more popular this year with the release of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson earlier this year. It’s a classic choice for superhero fans of every age!

Sibling Costumes

The long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel is coming out this month, complete with the return of the Sanderson Sisters. If you have three kids looking for an on-trend group idea, look no further than Winifred, Sarah and Mary. As you help them prepare their costumes, relax with a family movie night enjoying the original film and the new sequel.

Who doesn’t love Bluey? This Australian animated series is a hit with kids and parents all over the world. Bluey and her little sister Bingo could be a great choice for little ones this Halloween, especially for siblings who love to do things together.

Sonic and his friends have been video game staples for years, and a whole new generation of kids can enjoy Sonic thanks to the release of Sonic the Movie and its sequel over the past few years. Sonic and Tails are a dynamic duo fit for a video game-loving set of siblings looking for Halloween inspiration.

Here’s a great choice for teens, especially big groups of teens. Season four of Stranger Things was a smash hit on Netflix earlier this year. It saw the return of old favorite characters, like Will, Lucas, Dustin, Mike, Eleven and Max, and the addition of new characters, like Eddie, Argyle and Chrissy. Look no further if you’re in search of a trendy group costume. There’s no shortage of characters to choose from, so everyone will feel included.

Are your kids fighting over who gets to be Spider-Man this Halloween? No need for it to be a debate! Spider-Man: No Way Home showed us that a universe can have more than one Spider-Man, which means your family can, too. Now you’ll just have to moderate debate over who gets to be Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

It can be tricky to find sibling costumes when your kids have a bit of an age gap, but it doesn’t have to be, especially if you have Star Wars fans! A Mandalorian and Baby Yoda duo costume is an adorable choice for trick-or-treating this year.

The 1992 film A League of Their Own is a classic that’s recently been back in the spotlight thanks to the release of the spin-off television series on Amazon Prime. The original movie centered on two sisters, making it perfect inspiration. Rockford Peach uniforms are easy to find this year, and it’s an easy DIY project if you’re crafty!

Family Costumes

Whether in live-action, animation or on stage, The Addams Family have been family goals for decades. It’s perfect for a family of four, but there’s plenty of other Addams to choose from if you’re looking to get extended family involved, too.

Here’s a perfect father-daughter Halloween idea! The Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ gave us a look at young Princess Leia, and her connection with Obi-Wan couldn’t be cuter. It’s a must-consider for any little girl who’s ever wanted to be Princess Leia (or any dad who’s ever wanted to be a Jedi, for that matter).

Every family has a little bit of magic in them, and you can take that to the next level by drawing inspiration from the Madrigals from the Disney movie Encanto! There’s a ton of Madrigals, each with their own unique styles and powers, making this a great choice for a big family.

The Minions from the Despicable Me movies are a good choice to keep in mind if you’re looking to pull a family costume together quickly. There are Minions onesies in all sizes on sites like Amazon, or you can pull some Minions outfits together with some yellow shirts and sets of overalls.

With the release of Top Gun: Maverick this summer, the Top Gun movies span generations. Rule the skies with your family this Halloween with matching flight suit costumes inspired by the movie.