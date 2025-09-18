The Halloween Shop is Now Open at Christmas in America

The Halloween Shop has officially opened at Christmas in America, offering all the spooky thrills needed to transform any home into a haunted masterpiece. From spine-tingling indoor décor to bold outdoor displays and haunting tabletop accents, the collection is curated to create unforgettable Halloween moments for all ages.

Whether it’s dressing up the front lawn with towering skeletons and eerie tombstones or setting a chillingly festive mood around the dining table, Christmas in America provides everything needed to set the stage for a magical and memorable Halloween season.

Customers can visit the Mount Vernon showroom or browse online at christmasinamerica.com/collections/halloween-decorations to explore a wide range of Halloween favorites. The collection features fiberglass pumpkins, tombstones, ghosts, skeletons, witches, spiders, scarecrows, werewolves, lighted displays, ornaments, figurines, and much more. Each piece is carefully selected to offer the perfect mix of fright and delight for any Halloween décor.

Shoppers can choose to explore in-store or online and find decorations that truly capture the spirit of the season.

Why Westchester loves it:

Shop local magic : Kids can enjoy a visit to pick up their order, explore the store, and even get a sneak a peek at the gorgeous Christmas décor. And visitors can enjoy a hands‑on experience while supporting a community‑focused business.

: Kids can enjoy a visit to pick up their order, explore the store, and even get a sneak a peek at the gorgeous Christmas décor. And visitors can enjoy a hands‑on experience while supporting a community‑focused business. Home delivery available: For those who prefer to order their spooky decorations from the couch, everything ordered from Christmas in America can be delivered right to the front door, including those early Christmas decorations.

About Christmas in America:

Founded by the team behind spectacular commercial displays including Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, Saks, Macy’s, Cartier and more, Christmas in America launched a retail store in Mount Vernon to make their professional‑quality holiday décor accessible to homes and businesses throughout the New York Metro area. Now, with this new Halloween Shop, that same craftsmanship and variety are available nearly year‑round for local residents and businesses alike.

Visit:

30 Warren Place, Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Call: 914-662-6964

Explore online: christmasinamerica.com/collections/halloween-decorations

SPONSORED CONTENT BY CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA

