The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Is Back and Completely Reimagined!

Sleepy Hollow Country is always one of the top spots for fall family fun and Halloween magic, and this year brings something special. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is back with a completely reimagined experience that’s bigger, brighter, and more interactive than ever.

Each year, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze transforms Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson into a glowing, pumpkin-filled wonderland. This year’s experience features illuminated trails, immersive mysteries, puppet shows, and fire performers.

Visitors will see thousands of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns, each professionally lit and choreographed to music, winding through the scenic grounds. New for 2025 are several eye-catching displays, including iconic New York State landmarks, classic video game characters, and a Wizard of Oz-themed hillside that adds a touch of nostalgia to the trail.

Special VIP Experiences

If you’re looking to enhance your evening even more, two VIP experiences are available this year. One option is The Gourd & Goblet Tavern, a cozy sit-down experience inside a restored 18th-century inn along the Blaze trail. Back after selling out last season, the tavern offers cocktails, mocktails, and seasonal snacks in a candlelit setting. It’s best suited for parents with older kids or those who have another adult available to watch younger children. The tavern is recommended for ages 18+ and requires a separate ticket.

New in 2025 is The Headless Horseman’s Hideaway, which offers themed treats, a special visit from the Horseman himself, and plenty of places to take photos. It’s a great option for kids who enjoy a spooky atmosphere without anything too scary.

Blaze: Hudson Valley 2025 Dates

September: 12–14, 19–21, 24–30

October: Nightly, October 1–31

November: 1–2, 7–9, 14–16

Ticket Information

Standard admission starts at $24 when purchased online

Children 2 and under attend free

Separate tickets are required for: The Gourd & Goblet Tavern The Headless Horseman’s Hideaway

FLEX and FLEX PLUS tickets offer the most flexibility—no reservations required

Historic Hudson Valley members receive free standard admission

For full details, dates, and ticket info, visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

Expand the Experience: Halloween Fun Across Sleepy Hollow Country

Historic Hudson Valley offers a lineup of family-friendly Halloween events beyond the Blaze, all within a short drive for Westchester families.

Legendary Tours at Sunnyside: Bring Washington Irving’s world to life during the daytime with a tour of his historic home in Tarrytown. Enjoy a Legend-themed exhibit, an original shadow puppet film, and the chance to explore the author’s beautifully preserved estate.

The Headless Horseman Files: This new immersive mystery walk at Philipsburg Manor is like stepping into a living story. Visitors meet quirky townsfolk, follow clues, and try to solve what really happened to Ichabod Crane. It’s spooky, silly fun for kids, ages 6 and up.

Twilight Village at Sleepy Hollow: Also at Philipsburg Manor, the newly expanded Twilight Village features live fire performers, storytellers, a pop-up market, and a sound-and-light show recreating the Headless Horseman’s ride. Evening visits, which feel a little mysterious, are perfect for older kids and tweens.

Irving’s Legend Outdoor Performance: This is a must for fans of the classic tale. Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk performs a dramatic retelling of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow under the stars, accompanied by live music. This evening show is better suited for older children and teens who can sit through a full-length performance.

The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic: This evening show features nationally known illusionists performing spellbinding magic and telling ghostly tales at Philipsburg Manor. While this event leans more toward grown-up fun, older kids and teens with a taste for the theatrical will enjoy it.

