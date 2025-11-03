Grand Central’s 2025 Holiday Fair: A One-Stop Spot for Family Fun and Shopping

If you’re looking for a combined fun and shopping holiday outing that is actually convenient, Grand Central Terminal’s Holiday Fair is back from November 10 through December 24, 2025. It brings shopping, dining, and just a nice, memorable New York holiday experience all under one roof. Held in the landmark Vanderbilt Hall, the fair will feature more than 35 artisan vendors, seasonal pop-ups, and activities for all ages.

Shop Small and Local

This year’s fair features a diverse range of items, including handcrafted jewelry and home décor, kids’ gifts, cozy winter accessories, and unique keepsakes. The fair offers a quick and easy way to find thoughtful gifts, without having to trek all over the city. Plus, this holiday market is indoors and stroller-friendly, making holiday shopping with kids a whole lot easier.

The Grand Central Gift Shop is back at the Holiday Fair this year, along with a permanent location in Graybar Passage. It’s packed with New York–themed finds, including cozy apparel, home goods, puzzles, magnets, and other souvenirs.

The Inciardi Mini-Print vending machines are back by popular demand. This time, there will be a full booth featuring five machines and more than 30 collectible mini artworks, including limited-edition designs made just for Grand Central. It’s a fun stop for kids and adults, and makes a nice stocking stuffer.

The Uncommon Goods Holiday Pop-up will also be on hand, offering its signature mix of creative, handcrafted gifts, ranging from playful items for kids to thoughtful finds for even the most challenging person on your list.

Food-wise, you can make a day of it. Grab lunch or dinner at Grand Central Oyster Bar, Cipriani Dolci, or Grand Brasserie, or get a quick bite in the Dining Concourse. If you’re coming straight from a train ride, you might want to try Palladino’s Steak & Seafood and Tracks Bar & Grill in Grand Central Madison.

Don’t Miss the Thanksgiving Market and Holiday Train Show

For one day only, on Wednesday, November 26, from 1 to 6 pm, Grand Central’s Thanksgiving Market will pop up in the Biltmore Room near Track 42. It’s a great last-minute stop for picking up festive treats, baked goods, or gifts before heading out of town or hosting dinner at home.

Of course, the New York Transit Museum’s beloved Holiday Train Show returns for its 21st year on November 13. It features Lionel model trains, like Metro-North, the Polar Express, and vintage subway sets, winding through a miniature New York City. New artwork by James Yang and Erin K. Robinson will be on display through February 2026.

The Holiday Fair is open Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm, and Sundays, 11 am to 6 pm (closed Thanksgiving, closing early Christmas Eve). For details, vendor lists, and updates, visit the Grand Central Terminal website.

