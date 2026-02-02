Gramercy Kids Smiles: The Pediatric Dentist Parents Trust

Inside their modern approach to pediatric dental care

For New York City parents, finding the right pediatric dentist isn’t just about cleanings and cavity checks—it’s making sure your child feels safe and supported from the very beginning. It’s about finding a doctor who will really take the time to understand your child and their needs. So, when we heard about Gramercy Kids Smiles, a boutique practice that specializes in developing your whole child alongside their smile, we had to share. As New York City’s top pediatric dental practice integrating oral health, speech, and airway development from day one, Gramercy Kids Smiles offers families a comprehensive approach—one that starts earlier, looks deeper and feels far more personal than the typical dental visit.

Many parents don’t realize how closely connected oral development is to feeding, speech and breathing. After facing breastfeeding challenges with her son, Dr. Fatina was inspired to learn how lip and tongue ties affect feeding and development, and now helps other families navigate those same issues.

At Gramercy Kids Smiles, babies and children are evaluated not just for teeth, but for tongue mobility, airway development, and speech readiness. “We start seeing kids when they are babies and newborns,” says Dr. Fatina, founder and board-certified pediatric dentist. “Our son had issues with nursing. That’s how we learned about lip and tongue tie.”

Using advanced lip and tongue tie laser dentistry, the practice supports families experiencing breastfeeding challenges early on and continues that care as children grow. “We can also help when they’re a little older, and speech might be an issue,” Dr. Fatina explains. “We work closely with lactation, speech and myofunctional therapists.” This integrated approach is part of why parents consistently choose Gramercy Kids Smiles. Children are set up for long-term health and confidence—not just straight teeth. We are also lucky to have orthodontic care as well, with husband and partner Dr. Jason Berk.

Another big appeal for parents is Gramercy Kids Smiles’ focus on education, a core part of the practice. “Our philosophy is very preventative-based and we really value education,” Dr. Fatina shares. “We’re teaching kids how to brush. We create all these worksheets to help parents reinforce healthy habits at home. We make all these videos so they can come back to it. And we’re always available for questions.” One scroll through their website and you’ll find countless resources—worksheets, interactive videos and quizzes—for teaching families how to care for teeth in enjoyable ways. That commitment to learning even inspired Dr. Fatina to write a book, A Book About Teeth, to help children understand brushing, flossing and dental visits in a way that feels exciting.

Rather than focusing on guilt or perfection, the team helps parents understand risk factors and routines in a supportive way. “Cavities happen, and that’s okay,” says Dr. Fatina. “But with anything, it’s about educating and making sure parents understand risk factors. We are their quarterback for preventative care. Of course, kids have candy and juice, but we try to help guide them. There are certain times to eat ‘junk food’ to help minimize cavities. It’s about guiding the parents, guiding the kids, and getting them both in a good routine.”

Preventative, early care is at the heart of Gramercy Kids Smiles. “Some of the kids don’t come until they are three, and some parents don’t even know they should be brushing,” Dr. Fatina says. “It’s important to get that first visit scheduled by one year old.”

And when kids do show up for that first visit, they’re met with a fun, playful environment to help them feel comfortable. “We just try to get down to their level and make it as fun as we can,” says Dr. Fatina. “Stuffed animals, having them brush and giving them a toy. With intake forms, we get to know all of their favorite things to create a personalized experience.” The practice is equipped to care for children with special needs, as Dr. Fatina completed a fellowship at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine, caring for patients with disabilities and special needs. The team creates familiarity with their educational resources ahead of the visit, then offers choice, control, and fun personal touches during the visit. “A lot of the kids ask, ‘Can we go back to the dentist?’” Dr. Jason says. “It’s truly an experience, and kids love experiences.”

The personal touch is felt among the entire practice, as Dr. Fatina remains closely involved in every child’s care. Parents aren’t rushed, questions are encouraged, and Dr. Fatina is available whenever you need support. Born in Brooklyn and having grown up in the NYC area, Dr. Fatina can relate to the needs of NYC parents. And, you’re in more than capable hands with Dr. Fatina’s impressive background: a D.D.S. degree from SUNY Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, chief resident and special care fellowship at Stony Brook University Hospital for pediatric dental training, and general practice residency at Staten Island University. Above all, families get accessibility and partnership when they choose Dr. Fatina and her team. If you’re a NYC parent looking for a pediatric dental home that champions education, compassion, and prevention, Gramercy Kids Smiles is for you. Head over to gramercykidssmilesnyc.com more and book your first dental visit now.