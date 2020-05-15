Governor Cuomo Announces State Beaches to be Open Memorial Weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In his daily briefing Friday Cuomo announced that due to New Jersey, Delaware, and Connecticut opening their beaches, he has decided to open state beaches. This measure would help in preventing New York peeps in flocking over to these open beaches for what is one the most rites of passages of summer in the city, Memorial Day weekend at the beach. Cuomo still warned, “Do not underestimate this virus or play with this virus.”

He also tweeted that “City, town and county beaches may open as well on Friday of Memorial Day weekend, as long as they fully enforce the minimum rules. They may impose additional conditions. If local government’s don’t enforce these rules, the beaches will be closed.”

While state beaches will be open, De Blasio announced at his daily briefing, he will not be opening city beaches. “This is going to be a different summer than any summer we’ve experienced in the history of New York City,” Mayor de Blasio said.

Whatever you decide to do this upcoming Memorial weekend, keep in mind that social distancing rules still apply.

Wondering what beaches are state beaches? Here is a list of New York State Beaches.

What are NYC city beaches? Click here.