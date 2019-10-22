Gather Together With Mama Glow + Continuum Conference

Women are fierce. We know this, but when you are in the throes of change in your life, whether it’s dealing with fertility, pregnancy, breastfeeding, loss, and so much — connecting with other women is essential. We need to continually seek support, educate, and take in new information. This will not only make us better mothers but stronger humans. This is why we are super excited about the inaugural Continuum Conference. The brainchild of Mama Glow, a global women’s health organization based in NYC, will focus women at various phases of life. The conference will be an eclectic mix of people as well as the doula community who can gather, come together for a day of learning, connecting, and supporting one another.

Details:

Hosted, in partnership with the gorgeous William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on November 2nd and 3rd, 2019. You can expect a self-care lounge, lounge for breastfeeding mamas, healthy breakfast and lunch, and incredible activations to explore.

Panels with more to come:

Birth Equity: The Current State of Black Maternal Health and What that Means for All of Us

The Fertile Frontier: Advances in Reproductive Technology, Putting Fertility Back into Your Hands

Postpartum Depression + Anxiety: An honest conversation about Perinatal Mood Disorders

The Business of Birth Control: Big Business and Your Reproductive Health with Abby Epstein – screening and conversation

Femme-Tech Solutions and the future of Women’s Health

Unspoken Perspectives: Pleasure, Desire and The Sexual Landscape from Motherhood through Menopause

