GameStop Announces Trade Anything Day
With the holidays emerging, some parents will do anything to get their kid the video game they’ve been asking for all year, the one at the very tippy top of their wish list. And, we all know how expensive electronics of any kind can be.
That might be why GameStop just announced a “Trade Anything Day” to take place on Saturday, December 6 at locations nationwide, when they claim to accept almost anything for store credit. The promotion was announced on Instagram in a post, stating, “Walk into any GameStop store and trade literally almost anything for store credit.”
You read that correctly; they are accepting almost any item whatsoever. Essentially, if it fits inside a 20x20x20 box, they’ll allow it. Exchanges are limited to one per customer. Employees have the right to reject any item, and, with the lengthy list of exclusions, they will probably be making that call a lot. As stated on their website, there will be “some questions asked.”
Here’s what they won’t take:
- Computers of any kind (excluding certain MacBooks normally accepted in trade)
- Computer accessories weighing less than 100 pounds
- Fax machines, document scanners, printers of any kind, digital picture frames
- Small electronic equipment (portable digital music players, VCRs, DVD players, DVRs, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers, projectors)
- Small scale servers
- Televisions
- Gift cards and other currency
- Jewelry
- Sexual and explicit items
- Items resembling body parts
- Hazardous waste or material, chemicals, liquids
- Anything containing lithium ion batteries
- Weapons and ammo
- Dead or alive animals (surprisingly, taxidermy items are ok)
- Alcohol, tobacco, drugs or pharmaceuticals
Find a list of store locations here.
