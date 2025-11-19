GameStop Announces Trade Anything Day

With the holidays emerging, some parents will do anything to get their kid the video game they’ve been asking for all year, the one at the very tippy top of their wish list. And, we all know how expensive electronics of any kind can be.

Psst…. Check out Netflix House Offers Interactive Fun for the Whole Family

That might be why GameStop just announced a “Trade Anything Day” to take place on Saturday, December 6 at locations nationwide, when they claim to accept almost anything for store credit. The promotion was announced on Instagram in a post, stating, “Walk into any GameStop store and trade literally almost anything for store credit.”

You read that correctly; they are accepting almost any item whatsoever. Essentially, if it fits inside a 20x20x20 box, they’ll allow it. Exchanges are limited to one per customer. Employees have the right to reject any item, and, with the lengthy list of exclusions, they will probably be making that call a lot. As stated on their website, there will be “some questions asked.”

Here’s what they won’t take:

Computers of any kind (excluding certain MacBooks normally accepted in trade)

Computer accessories weighing less than 100 pounds

Fax machines, document scanners, printers of any kind, digital picture frames

Small electronic equipment (portable digital music players, VCRs, DVD players, DVRs, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers, projectors)

Small scale servers

Televisions

Gift cards and other currency

Jewelry

Sexual and explicit items

Items resembling body parts

Hazardous waste or material, chemicals, liquids

Anything containing lithium ion batteries

Weapons and ammo

Dead or alive animals (surprisingly, taxidermy items are ok)

Alcohol, tobacco, drugs or pharmaceuticals

Find a list of store locations here.

Psst…. Check out 10 Great Spots for Ice Skating in New York City