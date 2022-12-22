New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Finding the right camp for your child this summer can be a daunting task. Let New York Family help by introducing you to 5 amazing Sleepaway camps.

Our panel of camp directors will introduce their camps and tell you about the fun options in store for your child this summer. After each camp director showcases their camp, attending families will have an opportunity to ask questions pertinent to their camp search in a moderated Q & A session.

Topics that will be covered:

-What parents should focus on when choosing a camp.
-What are some of the most important benefits of camp
– Post-pandemic Safety protocols
-What is the right amount of time to send your child to summer camp
-Join us to hear and learn from these camp directors to help you and your family with their summer camp search

Joining us on this webinar are representatives from Independent Lake, Frost Valley,  Maine Camp Experiences, Camp Southwoods and Academy Camps.

Register here!

