Free Webinar on Preventing the “Summer Slide”: tips on how to keep kids engaged in learning We all look forward to the summer and want our kids to enjoy this break, but at the same time, the “summer slide” may happen. A summer slide is the loss of academic skills that become lessened or lost when the kids are not actively learning. Thankfully we have a helpful webinar with expert panelists who will share helpful tips on preventing this learning slide. Date: Tuesday May 30th at 6:30 pm

Topic: Preventing the “Summer Slide” – Fun tips on how to keep your kids engaged in learning!

Description: During this webinar we will discuss the following:

Preparing for summer before school lets out: How to make sure your child is set up for success in the next grade.

Tips on how to engage your students during the summer and keep it fun

Nurturing your child’s interests and skills with a summer camp/ program

Panelists